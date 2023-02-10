 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Memphis DA: Those 5 cops who beat the fark outta that guy and killed him? Maybe we should be looking at all their other "cases"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Obvious, Assault, Murder, Crime, Law, Law enforcement, Law enforcement officer, Arrest, Shelby County District Attorney's office  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uhh, yeah!

Glad to see the Obvious tag wasn't too busy snorting cocaine off Drews massive hog.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And all of their direct supervisors. Every single one of them. And every other one on up the chain of command.

I'd be investigating their union reps, too.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gotta love it. Now cops will essentially do the bare minimum, and violent crime will rise, and you assholes will cry "Why aren't the cops doing anything about crime???"

/Rinse
//Wash
///Repeat biatching as usual
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And all of their direct supervisors. Every single one of them. And every other one on up the chain of command.

I'd be investigating their union reps, too.


Seems like RICO would be a nice fit for how we know they operate.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ya think?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fat_free: ///Repeat biatching as usual


So, you're *opposed* to people looking into cops that were clearly abusive, then?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Pocket Ninja: And all of their direct supervisors. Every single one of them. And every other one on up the chain of command.

I'd be investigating their union reps, too.

Seems like RICO would be a nice fit for how we know they operate.


¿Qué?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fat_free: Gotta love it. Now cops will essentially do the bare minimum, and violent crime will rise, and you assholes will cry "Why aren't the cops doing anything about crime???"

/Rinse
//Wash
///Repeat biatching as usual


Actually, effort isn't needed, merely presence. So even if the cops are being lazy, so long as they are out there and seen it's all good.

(At least for serious crimes.)

While they find serious crimes fall after the average city expands its police force, the economists find that arrests for serious crimes also fall. The simultaneous reduction of both serious crime and arrests for serious crime suggests it's not arrests that are driving the reduction. Instead, it suggests merely having more police officers around drives it. These findings are consistent with other research that finds concentrating police in "hotspot" crime areas appears to be an effective way to reduce crime.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fat_free: Gotta love it. Now cops will essentially do the bare minimum, and violent crime will rise, and you assholes will cry "Why aren't the cops doing anything about crime???"

/Rinse
//Wash
///Repeat biatching as usual


That's a seriously crappy take.

If cops can't do their job without lying and being unjustifiably violent with anyone who so much as gives them side-eye, they stunt deserve to be on the force and we're better off without them.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And all of their direct supervisors. Every single one of them. And every other one on up the chain of command.

I'd be investigating their union reps, too.


I said this the day the news broke. These 5 had a supervisor who thought they were fit for duty, armed with guns, batons, and qualified immunity. Absolutely culpable.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fat_free: Gotta love it. Now cops will essentially do the bare minimum, and violent crime will rise, and you assholes will cry "Why aren't the cops doing anything about crime???"

/Rinse
//Wash
///Repeat biatching as usual


It seems to me that there's a reasonable medium between the extremes of "Let's beat all the criminals to death" and "Let everyone do the crimes"
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oooooh, are we going to see another list of complaints stretching into triple digits that were buried?  For each officer?  Again?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fat_free: Gotta love it. Now cops will essentially do the bare minimum, and violent crime will rise, and you assholes will cry "Why aren't the cops doing anything about crime???"

/Rinse
//Wash
///Repeat biatching as usual


They ARE the violent crime you farkwit!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fat_free: Gotta love it. Now cops will essentially do the bare minimum, and violent crime will rise, and you assholes will cry "Why aren't the cops doing anything about crime???"

/Rinse
//Wash
///Repeat biatching as usual


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good.

Science shows cutting the police makes crime drop. Nothing else has to change, they literally just remove their own vector of stress and abuse. Imagine if we replaced 2/3 of their funds with social programs.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
members of a special crime-fighting force called Scorpion

Why isn't it called the Memphis Police Department?

crime-fighting force

Ah.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: fat_free: Gotta love it. Now cops will essentially do the bare minimum, and violent crime will rise, and you assholes will cry "Why aren't the cops doing anything about crime???"

/Rinse
//Wash
///Repeat biatching as usual

[Fark user image 379x750]
[Fark user image 381x750]

Good.

Science shows cutting the police makes crime drop. Nothing else has to change, they literally just remove their own vector of stress and abuse. Imagine if we replaced 2/3 of their funds with social programs.


But that's socialism!  Armed thugs on the government payroll is freedom!

(lol)
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fat_free: Gotta love it. Now cops will essentially do the bare minimum, and violent crime will rise, and you assholes will cry "Why aren't the cops doing anything about crime???"

/Rinse
//Wash
///Repeat biatching as usual


I had to log in just to funny your comment. XD
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police don't prevent events. They respond to them.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: And all of their direct supervisors. Every single one of them. And every other one on up the chain of command.

I'd be investigating their union reps, too.


In all these stories, I keep going back to that quote from Jack Reacher, but this time applied to police:

There are four types of people who join the military. For some, it's a family trade. Others are patriots, eager to serve. Next, you have those who just need a job. Than there's the kind who want a legal means of killing other people.

I think the issue we're seeing is an unsettling number that fit into that last category.  I'm not a cop, but I would wonder if a detailed psych evaluation - initially and at scheduled times in their employment, sort of like recertifications - would catch some of these behaviors.
 
