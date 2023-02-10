 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Cow Hug Day to replace Valentine's Day. Tipping is optional   (theguardian.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't we just have a Fark Tipping threadfest the other day?

/Try your server.
//Tip the veal.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Same country where government ministers say the cow's hump collects solar energy/contains gold an people should drink its urine
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The newly declared Cow Hug Day is intended to offset the "dazzle of western civilisation

Dazzle? Maybe western civilisation looks like that from the outside. Having lived my entire life inside of it, dazzling is one of the last words I'd choose to describe it.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Come on guys, you're getting slow
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
