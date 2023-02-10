 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   DUI driver has trouble lifting his spirits after finding out he has to fork over $300,000 bail if he wants out of jail   (king5.com) divider line
3
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver must've skipped the training video.

Forkliftdriver Klaus
Youtube B-lc70Mjp-U
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klaus 1
Jessica 0

When life imitates Final Destination
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only reason duis get such a low penalty is that its a majority white people crime.

The only fair punishment for a dui is a year in prison if you didnt cause a wreck, a decade if you did and life if anyone died because of it
 
