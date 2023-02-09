 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Step 1) Move into busy commercial district. Step 2) Complain. Step 3) [Ensure that others can't] Profit   (sfgate.com) divider line
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
don't... understand the headline...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think I found the "problem" the neighbors have with the restaurant. The owner:

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I think I found the "problem" the neighbors have with the restaurant. The owner:

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x850]


Oh - he's a chin-masker?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Uhhhhhh the headline is backwards.


It's 1) Move into neighborhood 2) Piss off your neighbors by being a loud, inconsiderate asshole 3) complain that other people are the problem
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lady J: don't... understand the headline...


Old SF tradition, build expensive condos/apartments on top of old bars and clubs, renters are rich enough to hire lawyers to hassle the old bar into oblivion. This is novel b/c they're doing it preemptively.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lady J: don't... understand the headline...


Subby, who apparently didn't read the article, seems to think that the restaurant was there first and then the condo residents moved in.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember this happening in part of Chicago a number of years ago. Someone converted some buildings in an area with food shipping warehouses into residential buildings. And of course, the people who moved in started complaining when the delivery trucks showed up at 6am to unload supplies. I forget the neighborhood and have no idea if the residents eventually "won" and drove out the businesses.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lady J: don't... understand the headline...


Whiney people moved in next to a large bar.  Bar went out of business.  New people bought large bar, whiney neighbors are trying to put it out of business because they dislike living next to a large bar.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: DarkSoulNoHope: I think I found the "problem" the neighbors have with the restaurant. The owner:

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x850]

Oh - he's a chin-masker?


He never will beat the chin master:

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


He was Z'Riffic.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Uhhhhhh the headline is backwards.


It's 1) Move into neighborhood 2) Piss off your neighbors by being a loud, inconsiderate asshole 3) complain that other people are the problem


$60k on sound proofing tho... ?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lady J: don't... understand the headline...


Subby... didn't read the article...

Dude bought a former house sandwiched between two condominiums and is trying to turn it into a banging night club.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Uhhhhhh the headline is backwards.


It's 1) Move into neighborhood 2) Piss off your neighbors by being a loud, inconsiderate asshole 3) complain that other people are the problem


TFA is also written backwards so...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh well, guess he can always turn it into a homeless shelter.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He challenged the notion that Bissap Baobab played live music beginning at 10 a.m. and explained that he had only recently added morning Zumba and tango classes

Stupid neighbors. It's not "live" music.  It's just the 10am Zumba.
 
palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Lady J: don't... understand the headline...

Subby... didn't read the article...

Dude bought a former house sandwiched between two condominiums and is trying to turn it into a banging night club.


It wasn't a house, it was a 7000 sq foot brewery/restaurant, and he's spent money soundproofing and been told he's complying with regulations.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: I remember this happening in part of Chicago a number of years ago. Someone converted some buildings in an area with food shipping warehouses into residential buildings. And of course, the people who moved in started complaining when the delivery trucks showed up at 6am to unload supplies. I forget the neighborhood and have no idea if the residents eventually "won" and drove out the businesses.


That story isn't specific to any one neighborhood, it's the story of gentrification (granted there are a lot more steps to it)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I think I found the "problem" the neighbors have with the restaurant. The owner:

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x850]


You're right.  Not diverse enough for San Francisco.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

palelizard: LoneVVolf: Lady J: don't... understand the headline...

Subby... didn't read the article...

Dude bought a former house sandwiched between two condominiums and is trying to turn it into a banging night club.

It wasn't a house, it was a 7000 sq foot brewery/restaurant, and he's spent money soundproofing and been told he's complying with regulations.

was


and now it's an area people live in, and he's an inconsiderate asshole.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Uhhhhhh the headline is backwards.


It's 1) Move into neighborhood 2) Piss off your neighbors by being a loud, inconsiderate asshole 3) complain that other people are the problem


Tell us you aren't familiar with the Mission without actually telling us.

Some hints:

"Condominium next door"
"make it challenging for them to work from home"
"condominium's property value would dip"


You aren't white-knighting who you think you are.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: replacementcool: Uhhhhhh the headline is backwards.


It's 1) Move into neighborhood 2) Piss off your neighbors by being a loud, inconsiderate asshole 3) complain that other people are the problem

Tell us you aren't familiar with the Mission without actually telling us.

Some hints:

"Condominium next door"
"make it challenging for them to work from home"
"condominium's property value would dip"


You aren't white-knighting who you think you are.


now do the bit where he's a restaurant offering farking zumba and tango classes at 10am.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
he should simply sue the city and also whatever other inspectors and zoning board approved his cunning plan.
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

replacementcool: palelizard: LoneVVolf: Lady J: don't... understand the headline...

Subby... didn't read the article...

Dude bought a former house sandwiched between two condominiums and is trying to turn it into a banging night club.

It wasn't a house, it was a 7000 sq foot brewery/restaurant, and he's spent money soundproofing and been told he's complying with regulations.

was

and now it's an area people live in, and he's an inconsiderate asshole.


Way back in 2022
 
palelizard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

replacementcool: palelizard: LoneVVolf: Lady J: don't... understand the headline...

Subby... didn't read the article...

Dude bought a former house sandwiched between two condominiums and is trying to turn it into a banging night club.

It wasn't a house, it was a 7000 sq foot brewery/restaurant, and he's spent money soundproofing and been told he's complying with regulations.

was

and now it's an area people live in, and he's an inconsiderate asshole.


Lupulandia closed in April and he bought the space in the summer.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

replacementcool: BigNumber12: replacementcool: Uhhhhhh the headline is backwards.


It's 1) Move into neighborhood 2) Piss off your neighbors by being a loud, inconsiderate asshole 3) complain that other people are the problem

Tell us you aren't familiar with the Mission without actually telling us.

Some hints:

"Condominium next door"
"make it challenging for them to work from home"
"condominium's property value would dip"


You aren't white-knighting who you think you are.

now do the bit where he's a restaurant offering farking zumba and tango classes at 10am.


You're upset that he's using his business for things during business hours, to help make rent?

If you think dancing lessons at a restaurant is unheard of... leave the basement sometime, dude.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lady J: replacementcool: Uhhhhhh the headline is backwards.


It's 1) Move into neighborhood 2) Piss off your neighbors by being a loud, inconsiderate asshole 3) complain that other people are the problem

$60k on sound proofing tho... ?


Overpromise, put in a low-ish bid (nobody wants to hire the cheapest guy/ it's investor money so who cares) put in the minimum work then start asking for more money for overruns, put in less work, ask for another check to finish the job, disappear (claiming the contract had been fulfilled) ask for more money to come back. Juggle a few of these projects at once, Congratulations, you are now just like 75% of all general contractors. Don't get me started on how they fark around on the labor side.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
19th & Mission??!? JFC I guarantee you it's a bunch of white motherf*ckers who heard what a cool area the Mission was because of all the hip eateries on Valencia but want to whiten the place up even more.

& to learn that this guy's Senegalese? Definitely white gentrifying assholes.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Lady J: replacementcool: Uhhhhhh the headline is backwards.


It's 1) Move into neighborhood 2) Piss off your neighbors by being a loud, inconsiderate asshole 3) complain that other people are the problem

$60k on sound proofing tho... ?

Overpromise, put in a low-ish bid (nobody wants to hire the cheapest guy/ it's investor money so who cares) put in the minimum work then start asking for more money for overruns, put in less work, ask for another check to finish the job, disappear (claiming the contract had been fulfilled) ask for more money to come back. Juggle a few of these projects at once, Congratulations, you are now just like 75% of all general contractors. Don't get me started on how they fark around on the labor side.


Damn, that's two times in one day.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So you can do drugs and poop on the street. But can't have loud music?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: 19th & Mission??!? JFC I guarantee you it's a bunch of white motherf*ckers who heard what a cool area the Mission was because of all the hip eateries on Valencia but want to whiten the place up even more.

& to learn that this guy's Senegalese? Definitely white gentrifying assholes.


You get it. A lot of other folks here... not so much.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Either I'm not clear how a liquor license works, or what they are calling a license is a "permit."

The root of the word permission is permit, meaning it's a subjective decision - someone is giving you permission and can arbitrarily act on a whim to deny it to you.

For a license, it's issued to you if you meet the conditions of the license. You got to the DMV, pass the written test, pass the vision test, etc. and the person behind the counter issues you the license because you meet the requirements. It's objective. The person behind the counter doesn't get to say "Nope, no license for you because it's Tuesday and I don't like people named Mike on Tuesdays. DENIED!"

So, if this guy meets all necessary conditions for the license, what is the holdup? If there are no noise violations (objective, meaning measured with a sound meter at a prescribed distance), what is the holdup? Seems like issuing the license should be automatic. You don't need a JUDGE to issue a license - that would be more like a permit.
 
