(Up North Live) 2022 hide and seek champion found in closet in Michigan home. The story does not end like you think (upnorthlive.com)
dobro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How does one hide in a closet for a year while pregnant?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another Republican victory!
Hooray!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles (99 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

The facts that have yet to be revealed are going to make this more horrible, aren't they?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dagnabbit subby... you hooked me with 'doesn't end like you think', only for to be be cruelly denied by 403 Forbidden.

just think first, next time.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, you're saying the cable doesn't get fixed, subby?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: dagnabbit subby... you hooked me with 'doesn't end like you think', only for to be be cruelly denied by 403 Forbidden.

just think first, next time.


Here ya go.

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles (99 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant.
"She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."
Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl's biological mother, who previously lost custody of her daughter, Watson said.

The mother is believed to have found the girl after she ran away and started moving the girl from house to house, authorities said. The girl has been reunited with her biological father.
State police contacted Watson on Tuesday seeking help in locating the girl. Tips led authorities to the home.
"The occupants refused us entry, wouldn't talk to us or give us any information," he told The Detroit News. "We ended up having to serve a search warrant to get inside."
 
phedex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is a guess, but I expect that she had been living with bio-mom before custody was lost, bio-mom's boyfriend was committing abuse and she was taken and placed temporarily because bio-dad didn't have recognized custody (could be divorce, or that the parents simply weren't even married and he might not have been recognized as her father at the time), and bio-mom managed to locate her to run off with her and the boyfriend.  Abuse resumed, bio-mom's boyfriend impregnated her.

Depending on for how long she's suffered abuse and been sequestered, she may have some stockholm syndrome, and those hormones that drive mothers to protect their offspring are also kicking in.

She has my sympathy, there's no good outcome from this situation.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope they find the father of her child, smear his genitals with some meat like substance, hang him over an alligator enclosure with his cock hanging out.  Let the alligators have some food.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: dagnabbit subby... you hooked me with 'doesn't end like you think', only for to be be cruelly denied by 403 Forbidden.

just think first, next time.


I mean, of all the ways a story that started that way could finish, a 403 is probably near the bottom of the list

/ Probably preferable to the actual ending, all things considered
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpaceyCat: I hope they find the father of her child, smear his genitals with some meat like substance, hang him over an alligator enclosure with his cock hanging out.  Let the alligators have some food.


Genitals.
Honey.
Fire ant nest.

Some assembly required.
 
