(The Drive)   Russia's first Terminator will not be back   (thedrive.com) divider line
4
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Welcome to yesterday in the war thread.

It's not news, it's....
 
dkimball
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
<terminator thumbs up>.gif
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Quick MSpaint meme

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if Putin has an embarrassment fetish.
/I can't believe were coming up on a year of this already.
 
