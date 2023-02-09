 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   GoFundMe removes all fundraisers related to Arizona man who murdered an unarmed migrant on his land. Don't worry, though. At least one Christian fundraising site is still supporting him   (foxnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Law, Government, Ranch, Fundraising, The Arizona Republic, Twitter, Daily Mail, United States  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2023 at 6:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think that should read"Christian"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: I think that should read"Christian"


No, no, they've officially stolen the name by now. All the people that didn't move to the new Christian need to call themselves something else.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also: Fox News Digital confirmed that GoFundMe removed multiple fundraisers set up to help 73-year-old George Alan Kelly.

Are we thinking one of them was legit, or all of them were various forms of grift?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Also: Fox News Digital confirmed that GoFundMe removed multiple fundraisers set up to help 73-year-old George Alan Kelly.

Are we thinking one of them was legit, or all of them were various forms of grift?


Define "legit" in this application.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: edmo: I think that should read"Christian"

No, no, they've officially stolen the name by now. All the people that didn't move to the new Christian need to call themselves something else.


Atheist.

It's the logical move.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bootleg: edmo: I think that should read"Christian"

No, no, they've officially stolen the name by now. All the people that didn't move to the new Christian need to call themselves something else.

Atheist.

It's the logical move.


If they were logical, they wouldn't have that problem to begin with.
 
ansius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The Bible affirms - strongly and unequivocally - the obligation to treat strangers with dignity and hospitality."

"In "Love the Stranger," an article written for the annual meeting of the College Theological Society in 1991, biblical scholar Alice Laffey stated that in the Hebrew Bible, the words "gûr" and "gēr" are the ones most often glossed as referring to the "stranger," though they are also translated as "newcomer" and "alien" or "resident alien," respectively.
In the Pentateuch, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, the word "gēr" appears almost 50 times, and the fifth book, Deuteronomy, delineates a number of specific provisions for treating "the stranger" not just with courtesy but also with active support and provision.
For example, the book of Deuteronomy sets out the requirement that a portion of produce be set aside by farmers every third year for strangers, widows and orphans. In the "temple sermon"attributed to the prophet Jeremiah, the Jewish people are exhorted to "not oppress the sojourner."
Within the Hebrew Bible the requirements of hospitality are sometimes affirmed in very striking ways, as in the story from the book of Judges in which a host offers his own daughter to ruffians in order to safeguard his guest.
Of course, the Israelites themselves were "strangers" during their enslavement in Egypt and captivity in Babylon. The Hebrew Bible recognizes that every one of us can be a stranger and, for that very reason, we need to overcome our fear of those who live among us whom we do not know."

https://theconversation.com/what-the-bible-says-about-welcoming-refugees-72050

These people are ChINOs: Christians In Name Only.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Go Fund My Lawyers.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Pro-life"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: edmo: I think that should read"Christian"

No, no, they've officially stolen the name by now. All the people that didn't move to the new Christian need to call themselves something else.


Muslim.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Bootleg: edmo: I think that should read"Christian"

No, no, they've officially stolen the name by now. All the people that didn't move to the new Christian need to call themselves something else.

Muslim.


Inshallah
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Religion of Peace"
 
Mouser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ansius: These people are ChINOs: Christians In Name Only.


So are you, and so are the rest of us.  Really, why is this any surprise?
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ansius: "The Bible affirms - strongly and unequivocally - the obligation to treat strangers with dignity and hospitality."

"In "Love the Stranger," an article written for the annual meeting of the College Theological Society in 1991, biblical scholar Alice Laffey stated that in the Hebrew Bible, the words "gûr" and "gēr" are the ones most often glossed as referring to the "stranger," though they are also translated as "newcomer" and "alien" or "resident alien," respectively.
In the Pentateuch, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, the word "gēr" appears almost 50 times, and the fifth book, Deuteronomy, delineates a number of specific provisions for treating "the stranger" not just with courtesy but also with active support and provision.
For example, the book of Deuteronomy sets out the requirement that a portion of produce be set aside by farmers every third year for strangers, widows and orphans. In the "temple sermon"attributed to the prophet Jeremiah, the Jewish people are exhorted to "not oppress the sojourner."
Within the Hebrew Bible the requirements of hospitality are sometimes affirmed in very striking ways, as in the story from the book of Judges in which a host offers his own daughter to ruffians in order to safeguard his guest.
Of course, the Israelites themselves were "strangers" during their enslavement in Egypt and captivity in Babylon. The Hebrew Bible recognizes that every one of us can be a stranger and, for that very reason, we need to overcome our fear of those who live among us whom we do not know."

https://theconversation.com/what-the-bible-says-about-welcoming-refugees-72050

These people are ChINOs: Christians In Name Only.


There's never been a point in history when Christianity wasn't an instrument for tyranny, oppression, bigotry, ignorance, and general hate.  Shooting a brown person for daring to set foot on your land is entirely on brand and consistent with what the religion is.  If anything, it's the liberal Christians who teach love and tolerance who are breaking with the faith.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, we all know Christ taught "Grab the ammunition and murder that farker."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bootleg: edmo: I think that should read"Christian"

No, no, they've officially stolen the name by now. All the people that didn't move to the new Christian need to call themselves something else.

Atheist.

It's the logical move.


They could go with Unitarian, or maybe Quaker.

// Or Presbyterian or something, nobody knows what it means.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From the "Christian" fundraising website "George Alan Kelly, a 73 year old farmer is in the Santa Cruz, Arizona, jail pending a $1 million bond for killing an invader to the United States, who was near his home on the border with Mexico.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"For I was a stranger, and you invited me in"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Part of me hopes he skips and they lose the bail money. A very very small part. I want to see justice done.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.