(Vice)   Ohio Department of Education will not take action against NAZI homeschoolers as they did not violate homeschool policies. Meanwhile, Republican state legislators want to relax standards even further   (vice.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Policies working as intended.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Standing there watching and doing nothing makes you complicit.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They are Republicans, not Nazis.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow. There are stricter laws in the USA about truth in advertising to children than there are about educating children.  This is farked up.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They are Republicans, not Nazis.


NO. NO NO.

They are actual Nazis. There are lots of news articles about them. Google it.
 
Fooshards [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Standing there watching and doing nothing makes you complicit.


Doubly so when the stooges were placed there intentionally to do nothing.  Go after the donors.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Begoggle: They are Republicans, not Nazis.

NO. NO NO.

They are actual Nazis. There are lots of news articles about them. Google it.


No, they are Republicans. They are a real political party. Google it!
 
olorin604
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just remember children have no rights whatsoever only parents.
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fascism is a core conservative value.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Wow. There are stricter laws in the USA about truth in advertising to children than there are about educating children.  This is farked up.


Republicans will get rid of those marketing laws too.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Begoggle: They are Republicans, not Nazis.

NO. NO NO.

They are actual Nazis. There are lots of news articles about them. Google it.


so they're republicans.

Luiterally every "parent" in assocaited with them should lose custody forever of their children. They are child abusers, and the state of Ohio is not only allowing it, but complicit by taking no action against them.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FFS, Governor DeathSentence and his fellow Republican Nazis have no problem yanking African-American and Native American history from Florida public school shelves.

But allowing Nazis to homeschool their kids is worse than the dismal education children in Christian cult families receive in our country for the following reasons.

FTA: There are currently over 51,000 homeschooled children in Ohio. While the state has some rules in place to try and ensure homeschooled children are receiving a proper education, those involved in Ohio's homeschooling system say that oversight is minimal.

"The amount of oversight is just shocking to me because there's really no oversight, it's basically just a rubber stamp," Megan, a mother who homeschools her child in Ohio, told VICE News. "Nobody really seems to know what anybody's doing because people like to have freedom and they just do what they want. Everything just seems to happen very fast."
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

replacementcool: Bennie Crabtree: Begoggle: They are Republicans, not Nazis.

NO. NO NO.

They are actual Nazis. There are lots of news articles about them. Google it.

so they're republicans.

Luiterally every "parent" in assocaited with them should lose custody forever of their children. They are child abusers, and the state of Ohio is not only allowing it, but complicit by taking no action against them.


Old Bernie Crabtree here is a Trumper who thinks CNN and MSNBC are fake news.
 
