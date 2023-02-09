 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Rosie the cat has finally been adopted after waiting 11 years for a home of her very own. "No animal should spend their whole life in a shelter, no matter how great it is or well taken care of they are while there."
    Feline leukemia virus, Cat, Adoption, Animal, Building, Kitten, Virus, Ear  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yippee!

I always ask who has been at the shelter the longest when I go to get a new friend.   Sometimes they hide behind the couch for two months coming out only at night for food and poopin' , but eventually we become fast friends.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yay for Rosie!!  ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 300x500]


glad you showed up. I was beginning to wonder...
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Caturday...take me away!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, this "weekend" we finally found the hardware for the bedframe and box spring. I started setting it up this morning, but was consistently interrupted by FIL, who was in a great deal of discomfort.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I would get a single step seen to, and then have to hold his hand for 30-60 minutes. Eventually managed to convince him to go to the hospital.

(Sasha is a very concerned good girl)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Finished putting the bed together and immediately had an official bed gremlin

Fark user imageView Full Size


And now he's busy playing The Laundry Game

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good Evening! Happy Thirsty Purrsday. Boy is off to class, and when hubby gets home he and I will eat. Not terribly hungry, as I had quite a bit for lunch today. I wanted a late Meowning treat, so I went to taco bell. Yes I know, I will pay for it later..the chili cheese burrito is my comfort food..

TC may not want to accompany me to the bathroom tomorrow. Just sayin..
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hope FIL is okay.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Well, I hope it is nothing serious, and they are able to figure out what is bothering him.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's National Pizza Day!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]Caturday...take me away!!


Me too, Caturday can't come soon enough this week!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
66 degrees right now. And tomorrow it's going to be 39. *sigh* At least TC had a chance to sniff the great outdoors today. I don't know if he's ever really done that, being a shelter kitteh.

The shelter that we got him from does have an enclosed porch for the kittehs to be out in when it's warm. Good enrichment for them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


A person was observed providing food to a homeless cat and also offering the cat protection from the rain by giving the feline an umbrella.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 300x500]

glad you showed up. I was beginning to wonder...


Browser was being a brat and crashed
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

((((((HUGS))))))
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 512x640]


I hate when that happens!
 
