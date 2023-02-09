 Skip to content
(MSN)   Florida man REALLY misunderstood the premise of the movie "Double Jeopardy", guns down his pregnant girlfriend days after being acquitted of double murder charges   (msn.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That dude has a murder fetish, they need to throw away the key to that crazy mother farker's cell.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't think he understands what a Daily Double is either.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rapper who was recently acquitted of double murder was arrested Wednesday

Gotta get that street cred if you want that record to sell.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so safe knowing people like him have such easy access to legal firearms.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Don't think he understands what a Daily Double is either.


Jeopardy - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 5fLQHzlTQA0

/"Aaaasia!"
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was in Wisconsin or something, not Florida.  They made a Netflix special about it.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - I Lost on Jeopardy (2022 version) - excerpt
Youtube 7-WvlywMamk
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was she a Sim ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Women (and men), run, don't walk, away from a relationship with a violent criminal. You don't want that in your life.
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: Alana Sims was pregnant with her second child. GoFundMe
Tampa Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement the crime allegedly
committed by Adams is "unthinkable."

I can't even.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: Alana Sims was pregnant with her second child. GoFundMe
Tampa Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement the crime allegedly committed by Adams is "unthinkable.

Now, I know this odd bit is probably just a formatting error, but...

I'm left wondering if she planed to name her child 'GoFundMe' or if Tampa has sold corporate sponsorship for its law enforcement like it was stadium naming rights.  Either seems plausible in this stupid, stupid timeline.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Florida Man, Florida Man
Does whatever a Florida can
Does he have brain? Nobody knows.
Florida Man
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dalthas: FTA: Alana Sims was pregnant with her second child. GoFundMe
Tampa Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement the crime allegedly
committed by Adams is "unthinkable."

I can't even.


I don't always say, but when I do, I say in a statement.
 
schubie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Domestic violence is one of the leading causes of death for pregnant women in America. I'm sure with the overturn of Roe v Wade it will shoot to number one with a bullet. What an absolute piece of shiat.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 612x918]

Was she a Sim ?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


If she was, I think she was one of those newer sims. If she was one of the older sims, he could have killed her without a gun: Just let her swim in a pool and remove the ladder while she's in the water.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Women (and men), run, don't walk, away from a relationship with a violent criminal. You don't want that in your life.


Crazy shiat is he did it because his other girlfriend was mad about his pregnant girlfriend.  The murderer was more popular with the ladies than most farkers ever will.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Her young son was inside the vehicle at the time and was not harmed."

I'm gonna go ahead and say that it harmed him at least just a little.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So he killed her because he wasn't ready to be a father.

Dude, they make these things called condoms AKA rubbers AKA tally socks AKA dick hats, that you can put on and it greatly reduces the chance of pregnancy. Or better yet, keep it in your pants and then you don't have to worry about it.

Waste of space.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His lawyer must be thrilled.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Denny Crane shoots client
Youtube 936GhoWLcl4
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In my day, if your girlfriend was pregnant and you weren't down with being a father, you just left without a trace. That's the honorable move.
 
rej1138
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: So he killed her because he wasn't ready to be a father.

Dude, they make these things called condoms AKA rubbers AKA tally socks AKA dick hats, that you can put on and it greatly reduces the chance of pregnancy. Or better yet, keep it in your pants and then you don't have to worry about it.

Waste of space.


People like him don't usually think about consequences much, or have a lot of self control when it comes to condoms... or, really, anything.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xai: I feel so safe knowing people like him have such easy access to legal firearms.


You farked up by thinking they legally access legal guns to facilitate their crimes. Try again next time.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe he will be get away with it again. It's Florida.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Surprised his bullets could get through all those filters.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Adams, 25, was found not guilty of killing two men on Jan. 27, just a few days before he allegedly killed Sims, who investigators said was the father of the unborn child

She is both the mother and father of her unborn child? I guess it is Florida...
 
