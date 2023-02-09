 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Whatever your situation, it could always be worse   (businessinsider.com)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or if you're in a first-world country that's solved many of its problems, whatever your situation, it could always be better if you just taxed the rich.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: Or if you're in a first-world country that's solved many of its problems, whatever your situation, it could always be better if you just taxed the rich.


But Doctor, I Am Pagliacci
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: Or if you're in a first-world country that's solved many of its problems, whatever your situation, it could always be better if you just taxed the rich.


That's an interesting definition of the word "Solved"....

My College Advisor, Dr. K, was a huge advocate for problem solving by evading the problem entirely. If the problem doesn't exist in the first place, you never have to solve it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Exactly.

All those people picking stuff from mounds of rotted trash *could* be quadruple amputees, so they should concede that they really don't have it so bad.
 
badplaid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Waste Land (2010) - Official Trailer [HD]
Youtube sNlwh8vT2NU

Amazing documentary.  Cant believe that it's 13 years old already!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damned, thanks for the perspective
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Self-employed, set their own hours. Independence!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you're inside the Brazen Bull and they've set fire to the pyre, what could possible make that "worse"?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember learning about these people in like 4th grade or something from a missionary that visited our school. A classmate was so delusional, she believed that people lived in our landfills and she would draw pictures for people that she thought lived in our local landfills and put them in the trash for them to find and keep them company. I told her that the trash companies owned the landfills and they wouldn't dream of letting people in and profit off the trash, they would sell it to recycling companies first.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Exactly.

All those people picking stuff from mounds of rotted trash *could* be quadruple amputees, so they should concede that they really don't have it so bad.


I know a quadruple amputee.  "Thank goodness I'm not a head in a jar.", says Leroy nearly every day.  "I sure wouldn't want to be a head in a jar."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tomorrow: How prostituting yourself for anal sex at the world's largest landfill is more profitable than picking garbage
 
phaseolus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...in Milwaukee?

National Lampoon - Deteriorata
Youtube LA7383noev8
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: If you're inside the Brazen Bull and they've set fire to the pyre, what could possible make that "worse"?


They could throw some cats/dogs/birds/rats in with you so that they tear you apart while trying to escape the heat and flames.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

koder: Or if you're in a first-world country that's solved many of its problems, whatever your situation, it could always be better if you just taxed the rich.


centerforhealthjournalism.orgView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://centerforhealthjournalism.org/blogs/americas-trash-pickers

Could be worse, we could live in a country where we kept the profits of our own garbage picking instead of being a wage slave for a capitalist garbage picking service provider.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

koder: Or if you're in a first-world country that's solved many of its problems, whatever your situation, it could always be better if you just taxed the rich.


Let us know, please, how taxing the rich would in any way change the lives of these people digging through the garbage in their homeland.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wrong Subby.

These people are BLESSED to have so much garbage to pick through.

They should get on their knees and thank our Capitalist gods that they have garbage.

Under socialism they'd be starving in the suspiciously clean streets.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow check out this informative article.

"Picking through a mountain of trash as high as 165 feet is how thousands of pemulung earn their living near Jakarta, Indonesia. They're at risk of getting injured by giant excavators, shards of glass, and methane emitted by the landfill."

That was the entirety of the article.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Wow check out this informative article.

"Picking through a mountain of trash as high as 165 feet is how thousands of pemulung earn their living near Jakarta, Indonesia. They're at risk of getting injured by giant excavators, shards of glass, and methane emitted by the landfill."

That was the entirety of the article.


None of them won a Grammy, so who gives a fark?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x613]


I'd be crushed under the weight of used kleenex.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nirbo: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x613]

I'd be crushed under the weight of used kleenex.


Hahaha!! Well played!  Just what I was hoping for.
/fap
 
