(BBC-US)   Many of the buildings that collapsed in Turkey were supposed to be the "earthquake proof" ones built to new building codes to prevent this. So either this quake was a lot worse than anticipated or some builders have some 'splainin to do   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what small government looks like.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's what small government looks like.


It's too soon to talk about small government.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like bribery isn't a good way to determine who passes a building inspection.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope:

Sure it is, the shareholders in the construction companies saved a ton of money, and now they can reinvest and profit off the rebuild.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go with... somebody felt bribing an inspector allowed for more profit than doing the job properly.

Now, one way to put an end to that kind of thing to investigate, prove that's what happened to a reasonable standard, identify everyone involved who knew things weren't being done properly yet continued regardless, and then hang 'em.

I don't believe Turkey has a trustworthy justice system, so a more likely procedure would be to hang some scapegoats who don't have sufficient connections to protect them or money to buy their way out.  That's... less effective, but might still actually result in improved future construction.

Among what are probably countless additional possibilities is the government baldly lying and stating the quake was worse than it really was to save face and pretend its laws hadn't been ignored, or maybe blaming it on traitors somehow.
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't it a 7.9? That's massive.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Among what are probably countless additional possibilities is the government baldly lying and stating the quake was worse than it really was to save face and pretend its laws hadn't been ignored, or maybe blaming it on traitors somehow.


They'll blame the Kurds.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you trying to imply turkey to have some bribery issue?  I am shocked
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter how well-designed and strict the regulation if you simply say "...but you can ignore all of that for a fee."
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Are you trying to imply turkey to have some bribery issue?  I am shocked


It's not bribery - they friggin' legislated it! A formal fee structure to grant "amnesty" to buildings that violate building regulations is insane; it basically says "add this fee to your estimates to get away with murder."
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Doesn't matter how well-designed and strict the regulation if you simply say "...but you can ignore all of that for a fee."


Similar to some of the Fark rules.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gold Star Construction? Never heard of it. We're the newly formed Lucky Star Construction"
But you have the same address, building, and employees!
"Total coincidence. Call our lawyer and your lobbyist and they'll explain it to you."
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: FormlessOne: Doesn't matter how well-designed and strict the regulation if you simply say "...but you can ignore all of that for a fee."

Similar to some of the Fark rules.


No one dies if I swear, though.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: "Gold Star Construction? Never heard of it. We're the newly formed Lucky Star Construction"
But you have the same address, building, and employees!
"Total coincidence. Call our lawyer and your lobbyist and they'll explain it to you."


Roofing companies do that all the time here, to dodge their "warranties."
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't discount the power of time plus a particularly nasty earthquake.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: sdd2000: FormlessOne: Doesn't matter how well-designed and strict the regulation if you simply say "...but you can ignore all of that for a fee."

Similar to some of the Fark rules.

No one dies if I swear, though.


True
But it reminds me of the joke that has the punchline, "We have already established that, we are just negotiating the price".
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Why is enforcement so weak?

In Turkey, however, the government has provided periodic "construction amnesties" - effectively legal exemptions for the payment of a fee, for structures built without the required safety certificates. These have been passed since the 1960s (with the latest in 2018).

Critics have long warned that such amnesties risk catastrophe in the event of a major earthquake.

Well duh...
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, we can't use the term "third world country" anymore.  We have to use the more sensative term "backwater shiathole"....
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I posted it was made worst by shoddy building quality caused by corruption, I was called a callous racist.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safety...safety amnesty.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: FormlessOne: sdd2000: FormlessOne: Doesn't matter how well-designed and strict the regulation if you simply say "...but you can ignore all of that for a fee."

Similar to some of the Fark rules.

No one dies if I swear, though.

True
But it reminds me of the joke that has the punchline, "We have already established that, we are just negotiating the price".


As an aside, I love the fact that no one's sure who owns that joke, and that it's been ascribed to so many notables.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Among what are probably countless additional possibilities is the government baldly lying and stating the quake was worse than it really was to save face and pretend its laws hadn't been ignored, or maybe blaming it on traitors somehow.


I've seen one article claiming it was the US using a "magnetohydrodynamic" (MHD) device in the back of a truck.

You might have heard about "magnetohydrodynamics" before. It was the new, secret propulsion system used in the submarine "Red October".

Now, MHD is a real thing, but like in the movie, it takes a lot of peripheral equipment to make it work. Extremely powerful magnetic fields, etc. If the US had a truck-sized MHD device that could trigger a 7.5 earthquake, we would have used it throughout the Middle East: Afghanistan, Iran, etc. Shake them into submission.

But there is no portable device that can trigger earthquakes miles deep in the crust.

As for the folks responsible for the shoddy construction, just turn one of their remaining buildings into a prison. If another quake happens and the building falls, well, sucks to be them.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: maudibjr: Are you trying to imply turkey to have some bribery issue?  I am shocked

It's not bribery - they friggin' legislated it! A formal fee structure to grant "amnesty" to buildings that violate building regulations is insane; it basically says "add this fee to your estimates to get away with murder."


The last thing I'm going to start memorizing the conversations is Turkish building codes
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with...double bolted and I didn't feel like doing it.

Fark user imageView Full Size



TSB - Last week I had a terrible nightmare that the bed was shaking like crazy. I thought, why would that make me feel so terrified that I woke up scared. Then, a few days later, earthquake.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Titanic was unsinkable.

There's no such thing as earthquake proof if the quake is strong enough.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: sdd2000: FormlessOne: sdd2000: FormlessOne: Doesn't matter how well-designed and strict the regulation if you simply say "...but you can ignore all of that for a fee."

Similar to some of the Fark rules.

No one dies if I swear, though.

True
But it reminds me of the joke that has the punchline, "We have already established that, we are just negotiating the price".

As an aside, I love the fact that no one's sure who owns that joke, and that it's been ascribed to so many notables.


I have seen Churchill and George Bernard Shaw, I am sure there are many others including of course George Santos.
 
12349876
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Don Gato: And the Titanic was unsinkable.

There's no such thing as earthquake proof if the quake is strong enough.


I see plenty of buildings in good shape in close proximity to completely demolished buildings in the photos.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: When I posted it was made worst by shoddy building quality caused by corruption, I was called a callous racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
some splaining?
the builders? it wasnt like four farking guys, it was the whole farking area
like 20,000 people are dead now
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Don Gato: And the Titanic was unsinkable.

There's no such thing as earthquake proof if the quake is strong enough.


Sure there is.  It is simply a matter of costs and you can build something to protect the occupants of a 9.9 earthquake if that is what you want. It would likely be extremely inefficient and expensive and no one could afford to live in such a building so they aren't built to that standard. Any construction project is a matter of how long you want this structure to last and the capacity it can handle.
 
Watubi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This comes up every time there is a structural failure.  Farkers are under the assumption that inspectors are on site at every moment of design & construction.  That's not how it works, folks.  Inspectors and plan-checkers do not go over every rod, nail and board.  In the US, structural engineers and contractors are 100% responsible for building to code.  Even if an inspector misses an obvious violation, it's still on the designer and builder to be up to code
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
with these sorts of business practices and work arounds, it was only a matter of time until Turkey got served.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
if there is ever another big quake here in azores people are farked. whole rows of houses are gonna smear downhill
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was a pretty huge quake. 7.9 is going to take buildings down regardless of how well they're built. Notwithstanding shoddy construction and bribes to the inspector, you can build something to tolerate a 7.5 lateral quake and watch it collapse in a 7.1 thrust fault quake. When they get close to 8.0, only Japan has things that MIGHT not fall down.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One of the most effective ways to prevent this from happening is to nurture a robust civil court system where ordinary people can hold the rich and powerful accountable. Guess what republicans have been hell bent on destroying for decades.
 
scanman61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: That's what small government looks like.


Even California law only requires a building to be "survivable" (remains standing long enough to evacuate) up to a 7.0 earthquake.  A 7.9 is nine times more powerful than that.  A 7.5 is five times as powerful  (base 10 log scale).

They got hit with a quake 9 times stonger than California's new construction standard followed up by an aftershock five times stronger than the standard.
 
melfunction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

12349876: Don Gato: And the Titanic was unsinkable.

There's no such thing as earthquake proof if the quake is strong enough.

I see plenty of buildings in good shape in close proximity to completely demolished buildings in the photos.


Which shows that some buildings withstood the earthquake next to others that collapsed.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In third world countries, it's very common to either be honest about using low quality products, or take payment for high quality material but use the low quality ones to pocket what's left of the money. A great example is China. Look at the amount of balconies, roads, and walls that just collapse without there even being an earthquake. So many people keep getting injured or killed. Then of course there's also India. Just last night, I watched a video of some Indian guy pulling a string to a flagpole, but somehow it knocked down a brick and the brick hit his dick. Go on Kaotic if you want to see that video.
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A Bluth construction project?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scanman61: edmo: That's what small government looks like.

Even California law only requires a building to be "survivable" (remains standing long enough to evacuate) up to a 7.0 earthquake.  A 7.9 is nine times more powerful than that.  A 7.5 is five times as powerful  (base 10 log scale).

They got hit with a quake 9 times stonger than California's new construction standard followed up by an aftershock five times stronger than the standard.


I wonder if there is a resonance frequency vulnerability in the type of structures that collapsed where we saw buildings of a certain height magnified shaking resulting in a higher likelihood of collapse.  We first saw this in the Mexico city earthquake in 1985 where buildings 5-15 stories height were prone to collapse due to harmonic resonance based on the soil and the seismic wavelength https://www.britannica.com/event/Mexico-City-earthquake-of-1985. That is probably something to be investigated after this emergency response.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Almost any time something is (whatever)-proof, that really means (whatever)-resistant.

Bulletproof glass won't stop a railgun, or most sniper rifles for that matter.
Hurricane-proof windows generally can't handle a cat 5.
Very few fire-proof things can deal with the heat of thermite, or lava.
And yes, a big enough quake will take down any building, regardless of what countermeasures were taken.

A 7.9 quake is fricking enormous. A 7.4 caused Fukushima from far off-coast, and remember that every full point on the scale is a 10x multiplier in power. With that powerful of a quake, at BEST, your resistant building will hold together long enough for you to GTFO, and you're quite lucky even then.
 
dletter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nitropissering: I'm going with...double bolted and I didn't feel like doing it.

[Fark user image 713x970]


TSB - Last week I had a terrible nightmare that the bed was shaking like crazy. I thought, why would that make me feel so terrified that I woke up scared. Then, a few days later, earthquake.


"Did that really happen????...."

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Agarista
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shocker that the party of shopping malls and mosques can't be bothered to check up on buildings where people live.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

melfunction: 12349876: Don Gato: And the Titanic was unsinkable.

There's no such thing as earthquake proof if the quake is strong enough.

I see plenty of buildings in good shape in close proximity to completely demolished buildings in the photos.

Which shows that some buildings withstood the earthquake next to others that collapsed.


That happens everywhere. Not every piece of ground gets shaken equally during an earthquake, so it's not necessarily a matter of the construction quality.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: sdd2000: FormlessOne: Doesn't matter how well-designed and strict the regulation if you simply say "...but you can ignore all of that for a fee."

Similar to some of the Fark rules.

No one dies if I swear, though.


You haven't sworn hard enough.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Photographs show that another recently built apartment block in the port city of Iskenderun was largely destroyed. The side and rear of the 16-storey building collapsed entirely, leaving just a sliver of the block standing."


I blame the Grail.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

trerro: A 7.9 quake is fricking enormous. A 7.4 caused Fukushima from far off-coast, and remember that every full point on the scale is a 10x multiplier in power. With that powerful of a quake, at BEST, your resistant building will hold together long enough for you to GTFO, and you're quite lucky even then.



According to the USGS the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake had a magnitude of 9.1

For Japan, that was "The Big One" in every sense of the word.
 
