(MSN)   Never take a gun to an MRI fight
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The freak accident

It was just an innocent gasoline fight...

What a moron.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking idiot.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazil really is America South...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live by the gun...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of this is he was the victim of his stupidity and not a random bystander.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clinically Stupid (Adj, past tense)
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scifimoviezone.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to carry a GLOCK7. It's a porcelain pistol made in Germany that doesn't show up on MRI machines and it costs more than what you make in a month.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gunhumper: MOLON LABE!
Physics: Challenge accepted.

// how do you say "shall not be infringed" in Portuguese?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love a good news story, we rarely get them.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Brazil really is America South...


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Americana,_S%C3%A3o_Paulo Yeah, seems like it really is...
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least the MRI machine is ok.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: You have to carry a GLOCK7. It's a porcelain pistol made in Germany that doesn't show up on MRI machines and it costs more than what you make in a month.


Porcelain Pistol is the name of my new emo revival band.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: You have to carry a GLOCK7. It's a porcelain pistol made in Germany that doesn't show up on MRI machines and it costs more than what you make in a month.


Good luck with that
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would thing a gun owner would know. Guns are made of metal.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well at least the MRI machine is ok.


Doubtful.. I bet they had to quench it. That can take days to make right.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The freak accident


Fark user imageView Full Size



He is a teeny tiny little man but calling him a freak seems a bit harsh.

/ It may explain his jerk attitude though.
// MRI magnets are not to be farked around with
// and HOW DO THEY WORK?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Physics: Challenge accepted.


Gauss-like typing detected!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: grumpycatgood.jpg


Yeah
He was both an asshole that didn't listen to the professional at the facility and a "responsible gun owner" TM
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know much about this New York Post outlet, but this article is really pushing the whole "freak accident that nobody could possibly have foreseen" argument. And these are the guys who always say that guns don't kill people.

"In a one-in-a-billion congruence of events that no reasonable human could possibly have foreseen, an attorney in Brazil was killed by a shot from his own weapon in a hospital earlier today. Leandro de Novaes, distracted by concerns over leftists attacking the right to bear arms, was in an area where a strong Communist magnetic field seized upon the firearm he was righteously carrying to protect his family from the evils of criminal gangs, drugs, and the Workers' Party, and discharged a single shot into his stomach."

"I would have saved him personally," said Jair Bolsonaro, speaking from Florida, where he is the guest of the second son of God Donald Trump, "had I been there, but the leftist Communist Workers' Party criminal gangs that have seized control of and destroyed my beloved country have disallowed my return. I would have flown to the scene and used my own hands to stop the bleeding. Therefore this is the fault of all leftists forever."

Ron DeSantis, in a gripping eulogy, has promised to dedicate his next book burning to Novaes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not have metal shiat next to the giant magnet.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Brazil really is America South...


Bunch of Confeerados.  Well, a handful of them anyway.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Arkanaut: Brazil really is America South...

Bunch of Confeerados.  Well, a handful of them anyway.


More Confederados than Confeerados though.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened, the 'DUMBASS' tag take a long lunch?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Brazil really is America South...


Not really. Until recently they had banned guns almost entirely.
Which drove their gun violence numbers to something in excess of triple the shootings per capita as the U.S.
-
A few years ago, the laws have begun to be loosened allowing private ownership again though.
Gun violence numbers have dropped every year since then.
-
/Probably not a good idea to compare them to the U.S. where guns are concerned. Makes for some very awkward conclusions.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla (probably 1.5) wins
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: jso2897: grumpycatgood.jpg

Yeah
He was both an asshole that didn't listen to the professional at the facility and a "responsible gun owner" TM


I think that the probability that an innocent person's life has been saved by the removal of this pest is actually quite high. I don't care that he was a shiatty person (although he certainly was) - gun fappers are a menace, and we need for ALL of them to be dead.
People who fetishize and worship instruments of death have no place in human society.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In more positive news, he's definitely not going to die from the cancer detected by his MRI scan.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I once forgot about the ring on my finger when I went in for a MRI. The MRI tech saw it, gave me some shiat, took it from me, and i got it back after I was done.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodCopBadCop: mrmopar5287: You have to carry a GLOCK7. It's a porcelain pistol made in Germany that doesn't show up on MRI machines and it costs more than what you make in a month.

Good luck with that


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been MUCH worse:

MRI deadly Accidents
Youtube xn6sDYOrOC8


First two slides show two people who got between the item and MRI.  No gore, but if that kind of stuff bothers you, don't click.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Gunhumper: MOLON LABE!
Physics: Challenge accepted.

// how do you say "shall not be infringed" in Portuguese?


In his case, probably "Aaarrrggghhhh"
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just know he was a proud member of the Brazilian chapter of the NRA (if there is such a thing).

One would think that places that have MRI machines would have metal detectors that anyone entering the room has to walk through.  Loose ferrous metal objects become missiles when near an MRI machine, frequently killing the patient inside rather than the idjit that brought it into the room.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Brazil really is America South...


They're all nuts there.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun people are weird.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one has "HA HA'd" yet?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well at least the MRI machine is ok.


It's might not be.  If the magnet quenched it could be a very long time before it's useable again.

Happened to a NMR where my dad worked- workman ignored the warning sign and walked past the NMR with a hammer on his belt.  Magnet quenched, liquid helium boiled instantly and broke the blowout valve, etc.  Took them weeks to cool it back down, not counting the time they needed to get the workman a new set off pants
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫Another one bites the flux♫
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only freak accident is that evolution produced such a monumental failure.  Whoops.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A self-correcting problem.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Could have been MUCH worse:

[YouTube video: MRI deadly Accidents]

First two slides show two people who got between the item and MRI.  No gore, but if that kind of stuff bothers you, don't click.


He hadto go in armed, otherwise the standard-issue MRI would have him outgunned and at its metallic, cold (yet oddly attractive), unfeeling clutches!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died doing what he loved...

spending his remaining weeks in hospital with an infection because he was too proud to listen to directions.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tragically

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
