(Yahoo)   Celia Cruz makes history as the first Afro Latina to be on the U.S. quarter. She died 20 years ago when a quarter might have been worth something   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Celia Cruz, Cuba, Los Angeles, Maya Angelou, Singing, Civil and political rights, African-American Civil Rights Movement (1954-68), Havana  
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¡Aaaaaaaaaaaazúcarrrr!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's worth 8 minutes on the dryer at my local laundromat.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celia Cruz - La Negra Tiene Tumbao (Official Video)
Youtube imeXSRNRMeg
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celia Cruz - Quimbara (Audio)
Youtube Q4eAan61kUY
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this thing called a quarter? Is this like that thing they used in the old times, I think it was made of paper and had some pyramid thing on it with an eye and picture of some dude nobody knew?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss being able to flip someone a quarter and say "call someone who cares". 😂
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The U.S. Mint is honoring "the Queen of Salsa" by placing her on the quarter"

Spicy!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEW YORK CITY!!!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OBVERS
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get a rope.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
story about a new US quarter and who is on it.
No image of said quarter.


in other news
there is a new movie coming out.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randy Newman - Brothers (Official Audio)
Youtube IZWLpl9oQqs


/Celia Cruz! Celia Cruz!
The greatest singer in the world today
If she's there and wants to get away
Then bring her here to the USA

//I dig that whole album. Newman in general is great.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where the fark is the harriet tubman money? that was supposed to be a thing like 20 years ago wasn't it?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wont see that happening in China.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celia y Johnny Toro Mata
Youtube ifnS2qI6Kag

another must own vinyl.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wasn't that a dollar?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the parks, I gave up on the special quarters. They should put these tributes back on stamps.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You use them to do laundry when poor or in college. You've probably just suppressed your memories of ever using a laundromat, which was a wise decision for one's mental health.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragic? I think not. Stupid in a uniquely FAFO way? Oh yes indeed.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw her with Tito Puente at the Montreux Jazz Festival when I was in high school. Incredible!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy wrong thread, Batman!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Afro Latina?  That's a new one on me and i lived in South Florida for a long damned time.  Guess when we're all trying to get along and not label people we need more labels.

I know some women that would probably take offense at the term Afro Latina.  Sisters.  Worked with them for years.  They were born in Puerto Rico and one day one was complaining that someone thought she was black.  Looking at her, with her skin that is darker than a lot of black people I know, and her features that definitely have a lot of Africa in them, I said, "Okay, I'll bight.  You're not black?!?"

Kaboom.  She took such offense at the notion that she might look black (both her and her sister did)  that for a minute I was worried she was going to go to HR and complain.

/That was probably 20 years ago and I'll be damned if I'd even ask the question these days.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I don't know, but it sounded kinda trippy.

Led Zeppelin - No Quarter (Live at Madison Square Garden 1973)
Youtube kW3xDZrlBQs
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Celia Cruz was one of the three victims of the "Dr. Pepper Duo Commercial Curse".  Don't feel bad if you don't remember, it was back in 2003.  The other victims were Jam Master Jay and Anastacia (no, I don't know who that was either)...each of the three appeared in one of the three commercials in the series.  Jam Master Day was murdered before his commercial aired, Anastacia was diagnosed with cancer before hers aired, and Cruz passed away shortly after hers appeared on TV.

https://adland.tv/adnews/curse-dr-pepper/918983871

/now Jam Master Jay on a quarter, that would be awesome
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

when I was a pale young school boy with an ass like an apple we used quarters to get tiny toys from vending machines.
 
dywed88
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

It is a story about a future US quarter that will be minted in 2024.

They don't have a photo of it because it doesn't yet exist.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stupid thing about that ad was the fact that, NYC being one of the top food cities in the world, you're likely to find salsa there that's as good as any. Typical of a "certain mindset" to pick something to universally hate without any logic or reason.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Anastacia - One Day In Your Life
Youtube vxgcJAf6iMk


she was big in europe prior to ^ that ^

/that you missed the anastacia craze that came w/ 'one day in your life' is fairly impressive
//i would like to subscribe to your newsletter and learn more
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

She was in her 30s when she broke as well.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tge $20 it's in the works. Trump slowed it down. I have a ink stamp. I make my own. It's funny when red necks notice.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

but did you say that PR food, Cuban food, Caribbean food, is just Mexican food?
/cause you will be k@@@@@d for that
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When she played with Tito Puente they really blew the roof off the house man

QUIMBARA-CELIA CRUZ Y TITO PUENTE
Youtube Zm2C5hx4sI0
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yep

tangentially, i'd forgotten how hot the minigolf girl was in that vid. yeeeeow
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

What kind of dumbass question is that?

ProTip:  PR food and Cuban food IS Caribbean food.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

A dryer costs more to run than that, so you're coming out ahead on the trade. If I were you I'd run it 24/7 until they catch on.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should put her portrait on the sugar packet.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

to whom do we send the flowers?
 
