(Law and Crime)   Women gets life for murdering hypotenuse of love triangle   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
47
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Love triangle gone wrong."

Seriously, do they ever go right? And I'm not talking about those "documentaries" on my HARD drive.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about the pompatus of love? That can't be ignored.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was only one woman, subby, unless perhaps there were voices in her head.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trocadero: "Love triangle gone wrong."

Seriously, do they ever go right? And I'm not talking about those "documentaries" on my HARD drive.


I know a fair number of stable 3-person polycules/throuples. But everyone has to consent.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But was she acute?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle (Official Music Video) [HD Upgrade]
Youtube tkOr12AQpnU


/obligatory
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Convicted in 2020 and only sentenced now? Did I read that right?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the next "1st 48": Detectives respond to a murder scene where they find their prime suspect is one of their own.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: "Love triangle gone wrong."

Seriously, do they ever go right? And I'm not talking about those "documentaries" on my HARD drive.


Just keep your love ray to yourself.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: But was she acute?


Probably obtuse.

/oh come on
//it was wide open
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The defendant was also convicted on one count of attempted murder over the shooting that also targeted Mario Theodore White, Fluker's police partner and common-law husband at the time.

Wait, WHAT?

Aw, shiat.  You just knew that wouldn't end well but you let it happen anyway.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tkOr12AQpnU]

/obligatory


The Math of Love Triangles - feat. Rachel Bloom - "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Youtube Ck-UhvbCDAk
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She was named 'Alfreda'. She was doomed from the start.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was they hypotenuse square? Any cheerful facts about them?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: It was only one woman, subby, unless perhaps there were voices in her head.


the voices in my head all speak Spanish. I speak English so it's a real clusterfark.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She was suffering with a
Mental pause.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope he sined an insurance policy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ZMugg: She was named 'Alfreda'. She was doomed from the start.


Alfreda Janapril Fluker.

Named after an italian cream sauce made from delousing shampoo and flatworms.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fluker testified in her defense during a four-day trial during which her defense attorneys argued she was overcome with anger and acting in the heat of passion

Aaaaand, your point is?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: ZMugg: She was named 'Alfreda'. She was doomed from the start.

Alfreda Janapril Fluker.

Named after an italian cream sauce made from delousing shampoo and flatworms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: ZMugg: She was named 'Alfreda'. She was doomed from the start.

Alfreda Janapril Fluker.

Named after an italian cream sauce made from delousing shampoo and flatworms.


Thoroughly disgusting, yet oddly intriguing.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One woman dead and the other in jail for life.

The guy keeps his job, life, and freedom. He might a little trauma but otherwise ... PHEW
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Police Officer, subby. You left out that pertinent detail.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khatores: EBN-OZN: But was she acute?

Probably obtuse.

/oh come on
//it was wide open


I bet it certainly wasn't equilateral
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She gon get farked in the A^2
 
phishrace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Judge should've given her an extra five years for whatever she did with her hair.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khatores: EBN-OZN: But was she acute?

Probably obtuse.

/oh come on
//it was wide open


Actually, she was right. And must've killed the tallest person in the triangle.

/geometry is a biatch.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Blind Melon - Three Is a Magic Number (1996)
Youtube EbyOLyAqnMY
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: "Love triangle gone wrong."

Seriously, do they ever go right? And I'm not talking about those "documentaries" on my HARD drive.


If it's 3 people all in love with each other and the arrangement is fully consensual and aware? Yeah, that works fine - plenty of poly people out there.

If it's someone cheating on a closed relationship? Nope, not a chance.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khatores: EBN-OZN: But was she acute?

Probably obtuse.

/oh come on
//it was wide open


I heard she had acute angina
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nice to see they're weeding out these violent black cops.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Fluker testified in her defense during a four-day trial during which her defense attorneys argued she was overcome with anger and acting in the heat of passion

Aaaaand, your point is?


Tangent: Anyone else remember a PBS Mystery show where this was the premise? If it was found to be a crime of passion you got off or something.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZMugg: She was named 'Alfreda'. She was doomed from the start.


Doomed to what?  Be saucy?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who wrote that headline?

/WHO WROTE THAT HEADLINE?!
//i think a screw fell out
 
drewogatory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Nick Nostril: Fluker testified in her defense during a four-day trial during which her defense attorneys argued she was overcome with anger and acting in the heat of passion

Aaaaand, your point is?

Tangent: Anyone else remember a PBS Mystery show where this was the premise? If it was found to be a crime of passion you got off or something.


https://nostalgiacentral.com/television/tv-by-decade/tv-shows-1970s/crime-passion/
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Who wrote that headline?

/WHO WROTE THAT HEADLINE?!
//i think a screw fell out


Not to go off on a tangent but I think one of the moderators cosine off it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
that's definitely a SIN, if you think about it for a secant.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Terrible mug shot. Definitely not the right angle.  should have turned 90°.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: One woman dead and the other in jail for life.

The guy keeps his job, life, and freedom. He might a little trauma but otherwise ... PHEW


They should've heeded the song. Triangle man always wins.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bravo to you on the headline subby. And my regards to your mom.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: ZMugg: She was named 'Alfreda'. She was doomed from the start.

Doomed to what?  Be saucy?


Who wants to be known by the feminization of "Alfred"?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZMugg: BunchaRubes: ZMugg: She was named 'Alfreda'. She was doomed from the start.

Doomed to what?  Be saucy?

Who wants to be known by the feminization of "Alfred"?


ANyone who wants to work for the goddamn batman?
 
