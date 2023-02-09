 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Professional nerd rage manufacturer behaved exactly the way you expected behind the scenes
Congo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mitchell & Webb - Courting Debbie
Youtube lTx4Z2KH_0U
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"When someone tells you exactly who they are, listen to them"
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I will never, and I mean never understand why the right-wing calls everyone "groomers", but then when real groomers like Matt Gaetz or Andrew Tate get caught, they defend them to the death. Or if anyone dares to show any of the many, many pics of Trump and Epstein together they have a coronary and started screaming about how Trump was trying to expose him. Yeah, okay. Sure. Everyone is a groomer except for the groomers you like. Got it.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You mean the guy who advertised being a jackass turned out to be a jackass? Fetch. My. Fainting. Couch.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I never heard of him before this, so I watched a video where he gives financial advice.  I may not know much about picking up women in bars, but I know quite a bit about finance.  Based on what I heard him say about finance, I can reasonably assume he doesn't know a damn thing about women.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bargain bin L. Ron Hubbard.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was expecting someone else.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He sounds like he's going to get away with it too, because I doubt that country has any particularly strong laws against sex work, it's been legal since 1999.  He'll have a parade of paid-for and willing women who work for him who will swear that he's just running a business and he's up front about it, nothing there sounds like they can hang a slavery rap on him.  But then, there's the disappear-you-if-you-fark-around side of that country's politics, and they may just railroad him into a prison term--I dunno, there's really no one to root for in these stories except to hope that his employees land on their feet somehow.

Shiatty world, all of it.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If they hook him up to a switch I'll throw it for free.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I will never, and I mean never understand why the right-wing calls everyone "groomers", but then when real groomers like Matt Gaetz or Andrew Tate get caught, they defend them to the death.


You answered your question in the same sentence. "Every accusation a confession."
 
gonegirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I never heard of him before this, so I watched a video where he gives financial advice.  I may not know much about picking up women in bars, but I know quite a bit about finance.  Based on what I heard him say about finance, I can reasonably assume he doesn't know a damn thing about women.


I mean, if his finance advice was, "Get a bunch of women to be camgirls for you and live off the efforts of their labor," I feel like that worked out for him pretty good.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA=

Over time, Sophie says Tate's behaviour towards her worsened. She claims he became increasingly controlling, imposing cash fines if she went out without his permission, and that he became violent.
"There was some disagreement... he held me up against the wall and he slapped me really hard and followed it with 'you whore,'" she says.

Nice. Turned her into a prostitute and then uses that to beat her and call her a whore. Just lovely.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

deadsanta: He sounds like he's going to get away with it too, because I doubt that country has any particularly strong laws against sex work, it's been legal since 1999.  He'll have a parade of paid-for and willing women who work for him who will swear that he's just running a business and he's up front about it, nothing there sounds like they can hang a slavery rap on him.  But then, there's the disappear-you-if-you-fark-around side of that country's politics, and they may just railroad him into a prison term--I dunno, there's really no one to root for in these stories except to hope that his employees land on their feet somehow.

Shiatty world, all of it.


He kidnapped a white American woman, and the US Embassy in Romania perked up at that.  Romania is desperately aspiring to be seen as anything other than a post-Soviet shiathole, and a non-native scumbag like this is an easy and ideal offering to make.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

deadsanta: He sounds like he's going to get away with it too, because I doubt that country has any particularly strong laws against sex work, it's been legal since 1999.  He'll have a parade of paid-for and willing women who work for him who will swear that he's just running a business and he's up front about it, nothing there sounds like they can hang a slavery rap on him.  But then, there's the disappear-you-if-you-fark-around side of that country's politics, and they may just railroad him into a prison term--I dunno, there's really no one to root for in these stories except to hope that his employees land on their feet somehow.

Shiatty world, all of it.


If your argument is that what he's being charged with isn't a crime in the country that is charging him... that's a take.

If your argument is that they won't try very hard to make it stick, though, you should look for some updates.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Rapmaster2000: I never heard of him before this, so I watched a video where he gives financial advice.  I may not know much about picking up women in bars, but I know quite a bit about finance.  Based on what I heard him say about finance, I can reasonably assume he doesn't know a damn thing about women.

I mean, if his finance advice was, "Get a bunch of women to be camgirls for you and live off the efforts of their labor," I feel like that worked out for him pretty good.


If his advice was "Pretend to be rich and successful with women, and a bunch of suckers will pay you money for advice on how to be rich and successful with women."

It's a classic scam, and it never fails.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The major difference is that it used to involve real estate seminars.  This is what Trump University was.  Now with the internet, the seminars are all on YouTube.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A coercive influencer?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"She describes Tate as a "very complex man" who was quite different to the character he presented online - where he is known for his high-volume rants, often filmed while smoking a cigar or surrounded by his supercars."

No dummy, he's not complicated at all. He's just a typical asshole incel rapist who has one outgoing persona for his "bros" which hides his insecure, small balled controlling abuser persona. Women have been dealing with these rotoheads since the fertile crescent.
 
erktrek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not nerd rage - that's Tesla - This is "bro" rage..

gonegirl: Rapmaster2000: I never heard of him before this, so I watched a video where he gives financial advice.  I may not know much about picking up women in bars, but I know quite a bit about finance.  Based on what I heard him say about finance, I can reasonably assume he doesn't know a damn thing about women.

I mean, if his finance advice was, "Get a bunch of women to be camgirls for you and live off the efforts of their labor," I feel like that worked out for him pretty good.


Well it was good up to a point.. now maybe not so much.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Congo: [Fark user image 425x213]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Where did you go, Andrew?"
 
