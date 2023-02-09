 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Divinyls, Gary Numan, and A Flock Of Seagulls. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #434. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
61
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California, Regents of the University of California  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 09 Feb 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP Burt Bacharach
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: RIP Burt Bacharach


Got a great big sad going on here.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Standing by
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haliho all
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Listening' by...  Not sure how I feel about this first new single...

Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again (Official Video)
Youtube iIyrLRixMs8



/Sounds of the Universe part deux?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Listening' by...  Not sure how I feel about this first new single...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iIyrLRixMs8]


/Sounds of the Universe part deux?


There's so much antici.........pation for each new DM release & for 22 years every single one has been really disappointing. On the basis of this single, this one's going to be no different
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else feeling overwhelmed at the number of shows that are happening in May? This is ridiculous. (Need to get my Skinny Puppy tix tomorrow)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: 'Listening' by...  Not sure how I feel about this first new single...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iIyrLRixMs8]


/Sounds of the Universe part deux?

There's so much antici.........pation for each new DM release & for 22 years every single one has been really disappointing. On the basis of this single, this one's going to be no different


I liked Playing the Angel. Exciter doesn't even exist.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for planning...
Fark user imageView Full Size

here here too.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Anyone else feeling overwhelmed at the number of shows that are happening in May? This is ridiculous. (Need to get my Skinny Puppy tix tomorrow)


Not just May but this summer is gonna be penguintastic:
The Church
Placebo (w Cold Cave)
Cruel World (OMG Siouxsie! L&R)
Sisters of Mercy
Clan of Xymox
Mission UK
...and waiting for the Cure and Skinny Puppy in LA...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I listened to the New The Damned single this morning.
Starts out as quite a promising rock & roll romp & then, for no apparent reason, a middle 8 happens & it goes downhill quite quickly from there
The Damned 'The Invisible Man' - Official Video - New Album 'Darkadelic' Out April 28th
Youtube -iSbPP0siTk
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Listening' by...  Not sure how I feel about this first new single...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iIyrLRixMs8]


/Sounds of the Universe part deux?


Just saw that... not sure about it either. It's definitely Depeche Mode, but that may well be the problem.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: Anyone else feeling overwhelmed at the number of shows that are happening in May? This is ridiculous. (Need to get my Skinny Puppy tix tomorrow)

Not just May but this summer is gonna be penguintastic:
The Church
Placebo (w Cold Cave)
Cruel World (OMG Siouxsie! L&R)
Sisters of Mercy
Clan of Xymox
Mission UK
...and waiting for the Cure and Skinny Puppy in LA...


Oh yeah, Clan of Xymox. I need to win the damn lottery.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: RIP Burt Bacharach


Yeah... I was just running through a bunch of his stuff right before I got in here. Born in '62, that guy was pretty central to my earliest musical tastes (thanks, Mom and Dad..) I may be the only person in the world who owns a copy of "Lost Horizon, the musical."
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I listened to the New The Damned single this morning.
Starts out as quite a promising rock & roll romp & then, for no apparent reason, a middle 8 happens & it goes downhill quite quickly from there
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-iSbPP0siTk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That was... interesting? A bit of a head scratcher in the psychedelic middle bit.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature poems?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, everybody!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I listened to the New The Damned single this morning.


...then, for no apparent reason, a middle 8 happens & it goes downhill quite quickly from there


my exact same impression first time i heard it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Penguins on the ice
Dark dancing from foot to foot
Rain falls in despair

/my nature haiku... this preshow is an endurance test, btw
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OH FFS!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cussing ahoy!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
oh. nice s-bomb there. good job poetry boy
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, cool outro song!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
... Oh to be young and pretentious again... (War a member of my school's "Literary Magazine." Add the Laurie Anderson Artsy Fartsy, and I probably would have had a frickin' pony tale, if they had been in fashion at the time...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Anyone else feeling overwhelmed at the number of shows that are happening in May? This is ridiculous. (Need to get my Skinny Puppy tix tomorrow)


Ever Try Tear Garden with cEvin Keyes?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
call me Justin
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

perigee: ... Oh to be young and pretentious again... (War a member of my school's "Literary Magazine." Add the Laurie Anderson Artsy Fartsy, and I probably would have had a frickin' pony tale, if they had been in fashion at the time...


Many years ago, I used to listen to a band called Thanks to Gravity. College students, I think they were. Cannot listen to them now because they are just aggressively arty.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
there was a pretty fantastic penguin highway thing going around the twitters this morning. also wound up here on fark.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: there was a pretty fantastic penguin highway thing going around the twitters this morning. also wound up here on fark.


II read it after you mentioned it earlier.
It's dead cool.
I did spot some goth/ penguin images there too
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Cannot listen to them now because they are just aggressively arty.


Niki Daly - Is it an ism or is it art?
Youtube dGQEQQXCGP8
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ShadowWolf: djslowdive: Anyone else feeling overwhelmed at the number of shows that are happening in May? This is ridiculous. (Need to get my Skinny Puppy tix tomorrow)

Ever Try Tear Garden with cEvin Keyes?


As a Skinny Puppy and Legendary Pink Dots fan, yes. :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Penguin sighting!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dare I say, Full Penguin Mode tm!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: [media.giphy.com image 480x480]


not a penguin
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: [media.giphy.com image 480x480]

not a penguin


Penguin adjacent?

/i love puffins
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: [media.giphy.com image 480x480]

not a penguin


But at least still adorable.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: [media.giphy.com image 480x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: [media.giphy.com image 480x480]

not a penguin


It's a penguin wearing a clown nose.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Release ALL the penguins!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Finally arrived. Stupid last-minute unscheduled call about impending production release. Don't they know I've got important things to do?

Time to start calming down and getting some productive work done with a soothing soundtrack.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: [media.giphy.com image 480x480]

not a penguin

Penguin adjacent?

/i love puffins


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Also penguin adjacent.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Uhh, anyone else lose the feed?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
bangin' !
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.