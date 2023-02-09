 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Cool: New law would require catalytic converters to be marked with VIN numbers. Stupid: Sharpie is OK, because no criminal has one of those   (twincities.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, Theft, Recycling, Catalytic converter, Scrap, Minnesota, Crime, Industry, Law  
178 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Feb 2023 at 12:05 PM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So lets walk down the logic here.

It is now a crime to possess 3 or more unmarked catalytic converters

It was already a crime to possess 3 or more stolen catalytic converters

So the only additional people punished here are those who have legit catalytic converters without markings.

That's all this law added to society.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Law enforcement officials said there was no easy answer to why the theft of catalytic converters has become so popular.

THE VERY NEXT LINE IN THE F*CKING PARAGRAPH:

A thief can get several hundred dollars for each device because the rare metals in them are worth more than gold.

Law enforcement officials are lazy and stupid.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Law enforcement officials said there was no easy answer to why the theft of catalytic converters has become so popular.

THE VERY NEXT LINE IN THE F*CKING PARAGRAPH:

A thief can get several hundred dollars for each device because the rare metals in them are worth more than gold.

Law enforcement officials are lazy and stupid.


And if you give them a cut, they look the other way.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll need to go get money out of the ATM machine, enter my PIN number, and get cash so I can add VIN numbers to the catalytic converters.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Possessing used catalytic converters is not currently a crime leaving police with little recourse unless they can prove it is stolen property.

Mechanics generally don't cut off cats with a Sawzall.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hate thieves. I especially hate thieves who cause thousands of dollars in damages just to make a hundred bucks.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I'll need to go get money out of the ATM machine, enter my PIN number, and get cash so I can add VIN numbers to the catalytic converters.


Don't get me started on "couture sewing"...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stamp the VIN on a metal tag.. spot weld it to the device.   receiving a device with no tag = receiving stolen property = jail time and a record.. Can't own / run a salvage yard due to the record..  and, of course, there will be ways around that, due to humans and lawyers...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Electric cars don't need one. And there's a good chance a criminal trying to steal parts could get electrocuted.
Win win.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another solution in search of a problem...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a catalytic converter is a good guy with a banana, I guess.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
(Posted this joke a couple days ago, but what the hell...)
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is the point in putting a VIN on one of the first major sub systems that usually need replacing.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But what happens if you pull one from a junkyard and want to hire someone to install it? That's a pretty common thing.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: (Posted this joke a couple days ago, but what the hell...)


(Doh!  Wrong thread.  Moran.)
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Catalytic converter theft protection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Electric cars don't need one.


Neither does this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OlderGuy: Stamp the VIN on a metal tag.. spot weld it to the device.   receiving a device with no tag = receiving stolen property = jail time and a record.. Can't own / run a salvage yard due to the record..  and, of course, there will be ways around that, due to humans and lawyers...


We'd need a law to have this on new cars going forward. Because no existing cars come from the factory at this time with VIN numbers attached to their cats.

Considering electrification, the number of cars with catalytic converters will start to naturally decline meaning that eventually it'll be damn near pointless.

But even so we still have another scenario no one is considering. What happens when a catalytic convertor, be it due to damage from a road hazard, theft, or even outright failure, has to be legitimately replaced. How is the new cat supposed to be tagged? If it isn't, will the owner of the vehicle (current driver or future scrapper parting it out) be in trouble because of the lack of an attached VIN?
 
IDisposable
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why not simply ban the third-party sale of catalytic converters?

The thieves are stealing them to sell them for their raw materials.  I doubt most of them are melting down the materials themselves.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: But what happens if you pull one from a junkyard and want to hire someone to install it? That's a pretty common thing.


Use catalytic converters are illegal to reinstall on vehicles. You've got to buy a new one only.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: I'll need to go get money out of the ATM machine, enter my PIN number, and get cash so I can add VIN numbers to the catalytic converters.


CSB: I work in the tax world, and there's a concept of "qualified small business stock," or "QSBS." I listened to a recent presentation on the subject, and the presenter kept saying "QSBS stock," which made my eye twitch.

I also enjoy turning on baseball games and seeing the channel guide say "MLB Baseball."
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

