(Daily Star)   Man decides that he no longer wants to give the shocker, goes all in on the Spocker (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Creepy, Research, Tattoo, Body piercing, Implant (body modification), Arm, Surgery, Body modification, B-boy  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to give the minivan instead.

Two in the front five in the back.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think this is the first person to split their hand in half you have obviously never watched Riki-Oh.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh all he did was snip his finger crotch like millions of people do that by accident every year.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is in serious need of a psychiatrist.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he's an accident prone carpenter?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: So, he's an accident prone carpenter?


Just like Jesus.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yolanda Squatpump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what the hell is up with that alien necklace?
Fark user imageView Full Size

What is this, 1992?
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's ask the man himself:

Highly Illogical
Youtube gjQVxLxXAC8
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

"Check out the cloaca on that lizard woman, bros"
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: He added: "People have already seen my hand and think it is interesting, but they say they don't have the courage to do it."

Yeah buddy, that's the reason.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OW
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Darwin, how could you have missed this one? He has two kids. I wonder if he ever walked them to school. Those poor children.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

magneticmushroom: FTA: He added: "People have already seen my hand and think it is interesting, but they say they don't have the courage to do it."

Yeah buddy, that's the reason.


Also, he has no limits regarding dildos.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x923]
"Check out the cloaca on that lizard woman, bros"


oh my holy god.  what the hell is that
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These people need help.
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, exactly WHEN does this count as insanity?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circus freak.  It's a free country, do that if you want to and all.  But you're still a circus freak.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. We're not obligated to understand his particular aesthetics.

/ However....this does kind of stray into the "harming himself" category of things.
 
drgullen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A dad dubbed the "most modified man in the world" due to his unique appearance has "split' his hand, and said he's the first person to ever undergo the procedure.

And the only dad in the world where his kid asks the monster under the bed to protect him from the scary monster coming to tuck him in for the night
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: HotWingConspiracy: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x923]
"Check out the cloaca on that lizard woman, bros"

oh my holy god.  what the hell is that


Dude played too much Skyrim
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And based on the headline, I thought his hand would be split down to the wrist.  Instead of a slightly deeper than papercut cut on his hand.
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: And what the hell is up with that alien necklace?
[Fark user image 425x282]
What is this, 1992?


Bad decision after bad decision after bad decision.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Creepy Tag? I would have gone with Stupid or Dumbass or, possibly, PSA due to these people being an example of what not to do.

/Although it doesn't affect so.....*shrug*
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: Creepy Tag? I would have gone with Stupid or Dumbass or, possibly, PSA due to these people being an example of what not to do.

/Although it doesn't affect ME so.....*shrug*
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
needs a Fark user image tag.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh. He's not hurting anyone. Do whatever you damn well please with your own body.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 750x359]

These people need help.


missed one...
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/real-life/i-love-body-modification-stretched-29146369?int_source=mantis_rec&int_medium=web&int_campaign=more_like_this
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trerro: Meh. He's not hurting anyone. Do whatever you damn well please with your own body.


That cheezy-ass alien necklace, though...
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: And what the hell is up with that alien necklace?
[Fark user image image 425x282]
What is this, 1992?


With someone like this, asking "What's up with ______?" would be both highly repetitive and also kind of pointless since his reasons cannot be known by mere mortals.
 
gregario
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look at me!!!!! Look at me!!!!!!

Stop looking at me!!! What's your problem?
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bigfatbuddhist: So, exactly WHEN does this count as insanity?


At least 1500 tattoos ago.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Histrionic (Adj.)
 
lamric
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lamric: [Fark user image image 640x528]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
