This baby name is fire
32
•       •       •

32 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the daddy said, "No, Carson is our son. Arson is his sister. Who's on first?"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For a baby girl," announces a thrilled Clare, it is: "Arson."


- Ick.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing is for sure: If she doesn't grow up to be smoking hot, she's going to get flamed, so she'd better learn how to come up with a good burn or she's liable to spontaneously combust and leave her parents talking tearfully of ashes to ashes as they drown their sorrows with shots of Fireball.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it fire? Cringe fam. Yeet yeet dab yeet dab dab.

/af
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She's always gonna have gas.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/this couple's arson around
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I imagine little Arse will be very pretty.
 
Merltech
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That might work if they where from House Targaryen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ASHTRAY'S A GIRL'S NAME!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey now, Arson is a lovely name for a girl....

Also, it's the Sun. So, I now have my doubts about the existence of pregnancy.
 
kore
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 480x360]


We're done here.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
girl's name: Arson

pronounced: our son

nickname: Ars

Make sure when filling out future crime reports you put all the words into the right fields.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
do you guys picked a name yet??

JFC
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kore: We're done here.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll get the lights.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is why there needs to be lists of approved names for boys and girls that parents are legally required to choose from when naming their progeny. Otherwise, you get this shiat. Or you get Laykyn, Mikaylaya, Raechayelle, and the various Aydyn, Bradyn, Caedyn, Jadeinn monstrosities.

My name is Elizabeth. My boyfriend's name is Adam. What happened to normal names? I don't mean white names, I mean normal names. Rose, James, Anthony, Alexandra, Frances, Robert, Sarah, etc. Is that too "cheugy" for the Zoomers?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
with their huge audience of over 820,000 followers

normeveryoneshoulddie.jpg
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Baby's On Fire (2004 Digital Remaster)
Youtube fbU1zYzD-Tw
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can I just say that this is why the content creation/influencer industry is just trash
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nominative determination.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The question, "do you guys picked a name yet??" is worthy of Yahoo Answers. We need a filter in this thread to change the word baby to babby.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Joe Goddard feat. Mara Carlyle - 'She Burns' (Official Video)
Youtube AJWi_q36STw
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How is babby named?

Well, you see, when two morons love each other very much....
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Can I just say that this is why the content creation/influencer industry is just trash


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
JFC
 
zez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was in grade school there were twin boys in the class, one's name was Al and the other was Alan.

Yes, Al an Alan where in my class
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pert: ASHTRAY'S A GIRL'S NAME!

[Fark user image 425x318]


What's this from? I ell oh ell'd
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was a time when picking names you imagined your still to be born child walking across the stage to receive a degree. You wanted to hear a dignified name.

Now it's about the parents being the center of attention on Social media. We went with Spyd-R in case there were other spiders in his class.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alicia Keys - Girl on Fire (Official Video)
Youtube J91ti_MpdHA
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Arse-on, apply directly to forehead
Arse-on, apply directly to forehead

/avoiding fire-themed taunts
 
dereksmalls
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fbU1zYzD-Tw]


That Fripp solo always amazes me
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

