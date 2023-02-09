 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Tik-tok "star" who accused a Idaho professor of killing the four murdered students based on her reading of Tarot cards, and was sure she'd win a defamation suit filed against her, has just lost it by default. Also may need some new cards   (msn.com) divider line
72
    More: Followup, Law, Court, University, Lawsuit, Cease and desist, Professor Rebecca Scofield's lawsuit, Lawyer, TikTok star Ashley Guillard  
•       •       •

1566 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2023 at 10:00 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, the sum total of her assets are probably an iPhone 9 with a cracked screen and a KIA missing a bumper cover. Maybe some sugar, not in packets however.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised she didn't see that coming.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get served with a summons, go hire a lawyer.  At the very least, show up in court and ask the judge if you can have time to find a lawyer.  They will generally be accommodating in this regard.  But ignoring it just makes the judge hate you.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Zappa - Cosmik Debris
Youtube wtx4ZJ1cwI0
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the "ostrich defense." Ignore the summons and hope all the legal problems go away.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes this exceptionally dumb is that she probably had a pretty good "protected opinion" argument and stood a strong chance of winning the case.

As somebody with no access to any of the facts in the case, any half-decent lawyer could argue that regardless of how she worded it, she was just expressing a "belief", and besides any reasonable person would know that Tarot is bullshiat.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guillard, a tarot card reader and "internet sleuth," posts on TikTok under an account called Ashley Solves Mysteries. She often posts videos discussing murder cases, basing her theories on her self-described psychic abilities. But the way she tells it, these are not theories; they are facts.

Sigh.

Guillard uses definitive language in her videos about the murders, which doesn't bode well for her defense in this defamation case. She says things like, "Rebecca Scofield ordered, planned, initiated, and executed the murder of the four University of Idaho students." According to Guillard, these accusations are not her opinion; they are facts she gleaned from using her gifts as a psychic.

Stupid stupid stupid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that like a "porn star" where anyone who does porn is a star?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: It's the "ostrich defense." Ignore the summons and hope all the legal problems go away.


Also known as the "Now all my suff belongs to someone else" defense

Sexy Jesus: Meh, the sum total of her assets are probably an iPhone 9 with a cracked screen and a KIA missing a bumper cover. Maybe some sugar, not in packets however.


The problem for her is that every time she gets another packet of sugar, the professor gets to confiscate it.  And said professor can probably just collect any revenue Miss Cleo makes via her Tarot misreadings.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: It's the "ostrich defense." Ignore the summons and hope all the legal problems go away.


Okay. So, that's what I've been doing. I didn't know it had a name
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exhibit 47,382,909 as to why social media is a blight on humanity.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: What makes this exceptionally dumb is that she probably had a pretty good "protected opinion" argument and stood a strong chance of winning the case.

As somebody with no access to any of the facts in the case, any half-decent lawyer could argue that regardless of how she worded it, she was just expressing a "belief", and besides any reasonable person would know that Tarot is bullshiat.


She should have gotten the lawyers that defended Tucker Carlson.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: Exhibit 47,382,909 as to why social media is a blight on humanity.


Social media did not invent stupid.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: What makes this exceptionally dumb is that she probably had a pretty good "protected opinion" argument and stood a strong chance of winning the case.

As somebody with no access to any of the facts in the case, any half-decent lawyer could argue that regardless of how she worded it, she was just expressing a "belief", and besides any reasonable person would know that Tarot is bullshiat.


If I were her atty I would give that a try, but it's a hail mary at best.

If she made the claim as a statement of fact, which it appears she had, then the opinion defense is sunk.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple solution. Cleanse the deck of a negative energy then appear in court with the deck and do a reading. Have two independently verified tarot readers interpret the spread as well. If they all agree on the reading. Move forward. But if there any deviation, then she gets a dunking. Not because she might be a witch, but just because some people need to learn the hard way.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: tnpir: Exhibit 47,382,909 as to why social media is a blight on humanity.

Social media did not invent stupid.


But it magnified it and made it mainstream.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: HugeMistake: What makes this exceptionally dumb is that she probably had a pretty good "protected opinion" argument and stood a strong chance of winning the case.

As somebody with no access to any of the facts in the case, any half-decent lawyer could argue that regardless of how she worded it, she was just expressing a "belief", and besides any reasonable person would know that Tarot is bullshiat.

She should have gotten the lawyers that defended Tucker Carlson.


She probably could have avoided the default by filing a single sheet of paper with "I deny everything" and her signature written in crayon.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't just accuse people of evil shiat on the internet and get away with it?  Man, that sucks.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: HugeMistake: What makes this exceptionally dumb is that she probably had a pretty good "protected opinion" argument and stood a strong chance of winning the case.

As somebody with no access to any of the facts in the case, any half-decent lawyer could argue that regardless of how she worded it, she was just expressing a "belief", and besides any reasonable person would know that Tarot is bullshiat.

If I were her atty I would give that a try, but it's a hail mary at best.

If she made the claim as a statement of fact, which it appears she had, then the opinion defense is sunk.


A clever lawyer would have argued that her statement that tarot readings are fact is such a stupid statement that no reasonable person would believe it.

\as mentioned, it worked for Tucker Carlson
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


Funny. That card showed up and a day later we found a kitten.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Maybe some sugar, not in packets however.


Nobody ever says Italy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Guillard, a tarot card reader and "internet sleuth," posts on TikTok under an account called Ashley Solves Mysteries. She often posts videos discussing murder cases, basing her theories on her self-described psychic abilities. But the way she tells it, these are not theories; they are facts.

Sigh.

Guillard uses definitive language in her videos about the murders, which doesn't bode well for her defense in this defamation case. She says things like, "Rebecca Scofield ordered, planned, initiated, and executed the murder of the four University of Idaho students." According to Guillard, these accusations are not her opinion; they are facts she gleaned from using her gifts as a psychic.

Stupid stupid stupid.


Even if she's presenting it as facts, if the context is obviously not serious, it still counts as opinion.  Hyperbole, idiom, and glaringly unserious speech are all recognized as defenses.  "fiddlehead rawdogs cats in an Arby's parking lot in Racine" is not defamation because there is no one on God's green earth that thinks Fark is a serious forum of information.  And spouting off on TikTok is pretty much the Platonic Ideal of non-serious.

Defamation in the US is exceedingly hard to prove.  You either have to work hard at it, or blow off a court summons to get found liable.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: there is no one on God's green earth that thinks Fark is a serious forum of information.


insidethemagic.netView Full Size
 
AnotherDeadBard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Social media did not invent stupid


No, but is sure makes is more transmissible.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Guillard uses definitive language in her videos about the murders, which doesn't bode well for her defense in this defamation case. She says things like, "Rebecca Scofield ordered, planned, initiated, and executed the murder of the four University of Idaho students." According to Guillard, these accusations are not her opinion; they are facts she gleaned from using her gifts as a psychic.


Whoever wrote this understands very little about the First Amendment or defamation law.

If somebody says "Scofield killed them, it's a fact and I know it from my psychic powers", that's still opinion in the sense that the word is used in a court of law.

If she had said "I have seen the police documents on the investigation and they say that Scofield killed them", thatwould be defamation because it asserts a falsehood as fact and is defamatory. And there is legal precedent in the US that claiming psychic knowledge of something is not asserting a fact.

In brief: words are used in the law with very specific and well-defined meanings, and these meanings are not always the same as the everyday meaning of the word.
 
inner ted
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's her fark handle
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: HugeMistake: What makes this exceptionally dumb is that she probably had a pretty good "protected opinion" argument and stood a strong chance of winning the case.

As somebody with no access to any of the facts in the case, any half-decent lawyer could argue that regardless of how she worded it, she was just expressing a "belief", and besides any reasonable person would know that Tarot is bullshiat.

If I were her atty I would give that a try, but it's a hail mary at best.

If she made the claim as a statement of fact, which it appears she had, then the opinion defense is sunk.


Please see my previous post. You don't understand the distinction between "statement of fact" and "opinion" in the context of defamation law. It's not the same as the everyday meaning of the words. Even if somebody says "it's a fact that EBN-OZN is a chicken-farker", that's not a statement of fact in the legal sense.

Please don't be lawsplainin' when you don't law.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phalamir: Defamation in the US is exceedingly hard to prove.  You either have to work hard at it, or blow off a court summons to get found liable.


Or assert false facts, as Fox News is about to find out in its lawsuit with Dominion.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: phalamir: there is no one on God's green earth that thinks Fark is a serious forum of information.

[insidethemagic.net image 422x211]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phalamir: If you get served with a summons, go hire a lawyer.  At the very least, show up in court and ask the judge if you can have time to find a lawyer.  They will generally be accommodating in this regard.  But ignoring it just makes the judge hate you.


It also eventually forces the judge to give the plaintiff your money, regardless of how he feels about you.
 
Sentient
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phalamir: If you get served with a summons, go hire a lawyer.  At the very least, show up in court and ask the judge if you can have time to find a lawyer.  They will generally be accommodating in this regard.  But ignoring it just makes the judge hate you.


This is a generation raised on videos of kids smashing jugs of milk in supermarkets, "pranking" bystanders by shooting them with paintballs, etc., and no one facing any consequence for it. They don't understand that unless your rich or related to a cop or politician, The System can - and will - screw you over.

But no one makes a tiktok about how their Wal-Mart paycheck got seized toward a default judgement, so there ya go.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: phalamir: Defamation in the US is exceedingly hard to prove.  You either have to work hard at it, or blow off a court summons to get found liable.

Or assert false facts, as Fox News is about to find out in its lawsuit with Dominion.


See, "work hard at it"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: phalamir: If you get served with a summons, go hire a lawyer.  At the very least, show up in court and ask the judge if you can have time to find a lawyer.  They will generally be accommodating in this regard.  But ignoring it just makes the judge hate you.

It also eventually forces the judge to give the plaintiff your money, regardless of how he feels about you.


Yes, but you made it really easy on him by blowing him off
 
Cheese and Rice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Meh, the sum total of her assets are probably an iPhone 9 with a cracked screen and a KIA missing a bumper cover. Maybe some sugar, not in packets however.


It's less than that actually, it's just the Kia and sugar granules since there's never been an iPhone 9...
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's stupid, and then there's social media stupid.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: [YouTube video: Frank Zappa - Cosmik Debris]


So, take your meditations and your preparations
And ram it up your snout
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cheese and Rice: Sexy Jesus: Meh, the sum total of her assets are probably an iPhone 9 with a cracked screen and a KIA missing a bumper cover. Maybe some sugar, not in packets however.

It's less than that actually, it's just the Kia and sugar granules since there's never been an iPhone 9...


I've never owned a lifestyle phone so excuse my ignorance.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tempest in a teacup. Media hoping for the next Alex Jones, happy to push this TikTok moron in our faces. Don't care.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: What makes this exceptionally dumb is that she probably had a pretty good "protected opinion" argument and stood a strong chance of winning the case.


After spending a good amount of time in TikTok using Tarot cards, it's highly likely she would be ruled to be a moron who holds "genuine opinions" that she believes to be true. It's a very high bar to clear to show someone knows the malarkey they are peddling to be false.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, she's using the "Donald Trump" defense...ignore the subpoenas, and keep spewing lies.

That'll go over REAL well.
 
EvilToni [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cheese and Rice: Sexy Jesus: Meh, the sum total of her assets are probably an iPhone 9 with a cracked screen and a KIA missing a bumper cover. Maybe some sugar, not in packets however.

It's less than that actually, it's just the Kia and sugar granules since there's never been an iPhone 9...


That can't be right. The wrapping on the phone box I bought from Craigslist said it was an iPhone IX. No way it's fake.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
/also, wouldn't it be just the cherry on top of that shit sundae if deputies showed up to her house while she's live on TikTok to haul her ass to jail?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
President Santos and Senator Cruz have entered into a competition to hire this woman for her various skills.  Her ability to be absent has also piqued the interest of Brexit Tories.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kb7rky: /also, wouldn't it be just the cherry on top of that shiat sundae if deputies showed up to her house while she's live on TikTok to haul her ass to jail?


For?  You don't go to jail for losing a civil case
 
Cheese and Rice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Cheese and Rice: Sexy Jesus: Meh, the sum total of her assets are probably an iPhone 9 with a cracked screen and a KIA missing a bumper cover. Maybe some sugar, not in packets however.

It's less than that actually, it's just the Kia and sugar granules since there's never been an iPhone 9...

I've never owned a lifestyle phone so excuse my ignorance.


I was just riffing off your joke so excuse my perceived judgement.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Meh, the sum total of her assets are probably an iPhone 9 with a cracked screen and a KIA missing a bumper cover. Maybe some sugar, not in packets however.


pocket sugar.....
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.