(Lehigh Valley Live)   If you make the median income in Bethlehem you can barely afford the rent on a one bedroom apartment. No word on manger affordability
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have enough gold.
I am frankincensed.
I de-myrrh.
 
debug
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's why you get a 2 bedroom and a roommate.  Then your portion of all the other bills is smaller too.

Yes, rent is too high.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They'd probably have more mangers available if unwed teenagers stopped having kids in them...
 
JessieL
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Without an injection of sanity things are getting awfully close to guillotine time.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So how much do locals make renting out sheds on Airbnb to May-December couples (with May heavily pregnant with Someone Else's kid) in town to sort out government red tape?

And what's the standard policy on guests receiving visitors (bearing gold, frankincense and myrrh or no)?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

debug: That's why you get a 2 bedroom and a roommate.  Then your portion of all the other bills is smaller too.

Yes, rent is too high.

Yes, rent is too high.


Wages are too low, and basic existence is too expensive in general.

But hey, a few thousand people are even more unimaginably wealthy than ever, so nothing else matters.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It ain't Malibu. Beach, but it ain't the Allentown Billy Joel told us about either.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A median home sales price of $203,000? Sounds pretty cheap to me.
 
The Brains
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Banks and landlords are the problem.

We should have a peaceful sort of dekulakization.
 
db2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: It ain't Malibu. Beach, but it ain't the Allentown Billy Joel told us about either.


The way I hear it, they're all just killing time anyway.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JessieL: [Fark user image 259x194]

Without an injection of sanity things are getting awfully close to guillotine time.


I personal think we've passed that point.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Brains: Banks and landlords are the problem.

We should have a peaceful sort of dekulakization.


Corporate profits are the problem. We need to tax them appropriately and raise the capital gains rate.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We should do what the Roman servants did. Gather some food together and leave the cities for a few days. Camp outside, have fun without the rich and powerful, so they remember who actually gets things done. Everyone share and help each other do it. Just a couple days is all it would take.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They need a cottage industry.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LordJiro: debug: That's why you get a 2 bedroom and a roommate.  Then your portion of all the other bills is smaller too.

Yes, rent is too high.

Wages are too low, and basic existence is too expensive in general.

But hey, a few thousand people are even more unimaginably wealthy than ever, so nothing else matters.


Wages are not the issue. You could raise wages to $50 and prices would just increase to absorb the extra capital in the system.
The issue is that we have strongly incentivized profit making at the expense of even wealth distribution. Increase the capital gains tax, the top tax rates and corporate taxes. That would help more than increasing wages.
 
debug
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SeriousTube: A median home sales price of $203,000? Sounds pretty cheap to me.


Not when you make this or less than this: Median household income in Bethlehem, PA is $56,034. In 2020
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's almost as if treating housing as a commodity doesn't really work anymore.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JessieL: [Fark user image image 259x194]

Without an injection of sanity things are getting awfully close to guillotine time.


Too French, we're Muricans dammit. AR-15s
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The elusive "Rent is too high" trifecta is in play!
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is why I'm going to rent on the Mekong river.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: We should do what the Roman servants did. Gather some food together and leave the cities for a few days. Camp outside, have fun without the rich and powerful, so they remember who actually gets things done. Everyone share and help each other do it. Just a couple days is all it would take.


Or better yet, remove their citizenship and "rights". They would have better lives as slaves, housed and fed by their betters. Freedom and Democracy are incompatible and it's time we returned to feudal society were the masses live as serfs, owned and beholden to their lords

Vote DeSantis 2024

/ Yes, my name is Peter Thiel, why do you ask?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

debug: SeriousTube: A median home sales price of $203,000? Sounds pretty cheap to me.

Not when you make this or less than this: Median household income in Bethlehem, PA is $56,034. In 2020


You could do it if you saved a big enough deposit, but with rent this high it, has to be difficult to save.
 
CCNP
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Brains: Banks and landlords are the problem.

We should have a peaceful sort of dekulakization.


"fiery but mostly peaceful."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was a warm cave heated organically by livestock.  It was there because the family reunion in the house was too crowded for a pregnant woman to give birth in peace and quietly.

It's terrifying what happens when government sweeps very human issues under the rug to the point you need a ladder to step on the carpet.  Real estate has algorithms that government doesn't quite understand yet since the campaign checks keep coming.

Rentier economies claim to be the bastion of democracy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: We should do what the Roman servants did. Gather some food together and leave the cities for a few days. Camp outside, have fun without the rich and powerful, so they remember who actually gets things done. Everyone share and help each other do it. Just a couple days is all it would take.


They also sent the Legions after them and turned them into slaves. Then when the slaves rebelled, they slaughtered them wholesale.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's interesting to me that these "Christians" emulate the worst bits of capitalism and pretend that THAT is what Jesus was all about the WHOLE time.
 
CCNP
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

debug: SeriousTube: A median home sales price of $203,000? Sounds pretty cheap to me.

Not when you make this or less than this: Median household income in Bethlehem, PA is $56,034. In 2020


It's gotten so bad in America that now only 66% of households own their own homes.
https://www.census.gov/housing/hvs/files/currenthvspress.pdf

The only developed countries with less home ownership are Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, UK, Austria, Switzerland, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_home_ownership_rate

The solution is to open the borders. Immigration has added $3.7 trillion to home values in the past 10 years.
https://www.newamericaneconomy.org/housingmap/
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I'm a Karen, and I DEMAND to see the manger, NOW!"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's interesting to me that these "Christians" emulate the worst bits of capitalism and pretend that THAT is what Jesus was all about the WHOLE time.


Well Jesus did shoot all those liberal rioters who were trying to loot those poor helpless merchants outside Temple with his AR-15, just like Kyle Rittenhouse
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Unionized steel jobs will return to the area.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Introducing the Amazon Residential Pod. The pod is constructed from a standard shipping container and includes every amenity needed for the survival of an eight person family, including hanger hooks to keep your little Future Amazon Warehouse Slaves safe and out of the way. The optional attached Insect Farm produces all of the nutrition you need to get through your shift as you pick and ship packages to those fortunate enough to fall out of the right vagina. For the value minded and creative  poor, see the Amazon Basic version, a slightly fire damaged dumpster.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bethlehem tackles Lehigh Valley-wide housing crisis

Probably by adding new restrictions on the type of housing that can be built. Tearing down a local golf course to put in a park. Raising the height of multi-family buildings but not adding any new Multi-Family zoning.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordJiro: debug: That's why you get a 2 bedroom and a roommate.  Then your portion of all the other bills is smaller too.

Yes, rent is too high.

Wages are too low, and basic existence is too expensive in general.

But hey, a few thousand people are even more unimaginably wealthy than ever, so nothing else matters.


If wages are too low there is too much labor available. Secure the borders, then we can talk about building new housing and raising the minimum wage.

/Or I'll default on the nations debt!
//Spooky!
///Your revolution will happen faster if the country defaults
 
sdtangler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In a most major cities, LLPs buy up entire condo builds, housing developments, and gobble up houses coming on-market.  LLPs shouldn't be allowed to own more than a few % of the houses, until home ownership reaches a certain level in that area.

What happened to that $2trillion tax cut Drumpf gave the wealthiest?  They're buying property.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: It ain't Malibu. Beach, but it ain't the Allentown Billy Joel told us about either.


Well, technically, it is, since that's where he wrote the song about.  He just couldn't come up with a decent rhyme for "Bethlehem".
 
