 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   A fisherman using a sonar device to find fish in a lake, found a car instead that had been missing for 15 years. The car had human remains on it. The fisherman claims it is the largest car he's ever found, but of course he would   (wral.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Ford Motor Company, Catawba County, North Carolina, Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Ford Thunderbird, Sherills Ford-Terrell Fire Rescue, Sonar, Lake Norman, Human remains  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2023 at 11:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think that car is big you should have seen the SUV that got away.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was a Barracuda, I swear!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gone fishing, leave a message."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.


There's a guy on YouTube who performs searches in bodies of water for people who've disappeared.  It's interesting how he and his team will find a vehicle with the missing person inside feet or even yards from where the police were searching.  The team is very good at sketching everything on a map and then taking the current into account.  I watched one where it didn't even take five minutes to locate the missing vehicle.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "It was a Barracuda, I swear!"


He claims it was a Hyundai Tiburon
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human remains were found ON the car? Were they strapped to the hood or something?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, 2008 was 15 years ago.

Sigh. Lady Gaga has been a thing for just about twice as long as the Beatles made music together.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, Bob, you can't stuff and mount it!"
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Kennedy unavailable for comment
 
knbwhite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Human remains were found ON the car? Were they strapped to the hood or something?


The person who wrote that was from New York. You know how they annoyingly say they were waiting on line for something.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.


What are they supposed to do for missing person cases? The time and resources to radar scan random bodies of water doesn't exist.

If police get a TIP on a case, they'll look into it. Around me there was a road mowing crew who noticed evidence that a car might have gone off road into a lake, and the sheriff department found a car with someone that had been missing for a few days. That was a solid TIP where someone noticed relatively fresh tire tracks through mud leading into a lake and they notified someone.

In this case, did anyone notice anything? Not until the fisherman found something unusual.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.

What are they supposed to do for missing person cases?


Their f*cking job.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He actually found the car 14 years ago but that fishing spot was too good to ruin until the body was picked clean.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

H31N0US: In other news, 2008 was 15 years ago.

Sigh. Lady Gaga has been a thing for just about twice as long as the Beatles made music together.



Lies. All filthy lies.

And the 1980's were a mere 20-25 years ago.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: The team is very good at sketching everything on a map and then taking the current into account.


Some people have skills from experience and they are good at things like that.

Captain Cook was such a good officer in the Royal Navy that he not only made charts that are still in use by navies today over 150 years later, but it was reported that he had an instinct for predicting things. He would note locations where driftwood and other debris was found, calculated wind and currents in his head, and he's predict where an island would be located in the Pacific. More often than not, they'd find an island almost exactly where he predicted.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.

There's a guy on YouTube who performs searches in bodies of water for people who've disappeared.  It's interesting how he and his team will find a vehicle with the missing person inside feet or even yards from where the police were searching.  The team is very good at sketching everything on a map and then taking the current into account.  I watched one where it didn't even take five minutes to locate the missing vehicle.


Wasn't there one where the car was visible on Google maps right where they were looking? Yeah, here it is.
https://www.grunge.com/803481/the-tragic-story-behind-the-viral-submerged-car-on-google-maps/
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Chief Superintendent Lookout: GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.

There's a guy on YouTube who performs searches in bodies of water for people who've disappeared.  It's interesting how he and his team will find a vehicle with the missing person inside feet or even yards from where the police were searching.  The team is very good at sketching everything on a map and then taking the current into account.  I watched one where it didn't even take five minutes to locate the missing vehicle.

Wasn't there one where the car was visible on Google maps right where they were looking? Yeah, here it is.
https://www.grunge.com/803481/the-tragic-story-behind-the-viral-submerged-car-on-google-maps/


Yup.  I'd forgotten about that one.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.

There's a guy on YouTube who performs searches in bodies of water for people who've disappeared.  It's interesting how he and his team will find a vehicle with the missing person inside feet or even yards from where the police were searching.  The team is very good at sketching everything on a map and then taking the current into account.  I watched one where it didn't even take five minutes to locate the missing vehicle.


in some cases, yeah, i'm sure the search teams just gave up moments before they would've found the thing, sadly.  in others, it's a matter of technology being SO much better now
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.

What are they supposed to do for missing person cases? The time and resources to radar scan random bodies of water doesn't exist.

If police get a TIP on a case, they'll look into it. Around me there was a road mowing crew who noticed evidence that a car might have gone off road into a lake, and the sheriff department found a car with someone that had been missing for a few days. That was a solid TIP where someone noticed relatively fresh tire tracks through mud leading into a lake and they notified someone.

In this case, did anyone notice anything? Not until the fisherman found something unusual.


Some people actually think that what happens on cop shows is real.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Chief Superintendent Lookout: The team is very good at sketching everything on a map and then taking the current into account.

Some people have skills from experience and they are good at things like that.

Captain Cook was such a good officer in the Royal Navy that he not only made charts that are still in use by navies today over 150 years later, but it was reported that he had an instinct for predicting things. He would note locations where driftwood and other debris was found, calculated wind and currents in his head, and he's predict where an island would be located in the Pacific. More often than not, they'd find an island almost exactly where he predicted.


Yeah, that's more or less how the ancient Polynesian navigators got all over the pacific.

Polynesian navigators used wayfinding techniques such as the navigation by the stars, and observations of birds, ocean swells, and wind patterns, and relied on a large body of knowledge from oral tradition.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.

There's a guy on YouTube who performs searches in bodies of water for people who've disappeared.  It's interesting how he and his team will find a vehicle with the missing person inside feet or even yards from where the police were searching.  The team is very good at sketching everything on a map and then taking the current into account.  I watched one where it didn't even take five minutes to locate the missing vehicle.


There are many videos of people doing magnet fishing off bridges.  Whenever they find a gun, the cops always seem really pissed off at them for reporting it to them.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: mrmopar5287: GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.

What are they supposed to do for missing person cases? The time and resources to radar scan random bodies of water doesn't exist.

If police get a TIP on a case, they'll look into it. Around me there was a road mowing crew who noticed evidence that a car might have gone off road into a lake, and the sheriff department found a car with someone that had been missing for a few days. That was a solid TIP where someone noticed relatively fresh tire tracks through mud leading into a lake and they notified someone.

In this case, did anyone notice anything? Not until the fisherman found something unusual.

Some people actually think that what happens on cop shows is real.


The cops clearly didn't yell enhance loud enough
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Whenever they find a gun, the cops always seem really pissed off at them for reporting it to them.


I can never figure out why. Seems like an easy thing to show up, write a report, and hand it over to the detectives for evidence processing. Best the detectives do is run a serial number to see if it was ever logged as stolen.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: GardenWeasel: Another example of the police not doing jack shiat.

What are they supposed to do for missing person cases? The time and resources to radar scan random bodies of water doesn't exist.

If police get a TIP on a case, they'll look into it. Around me there was a road mowing crew who noticed evidence that a car might have gone off road into a lake, and the sheriff department found a car with someone that had been missing for a few days. That was a solid TIP where someone noticed relatively fresh tire tracks through mud leading into a lake and they notified someone.

In this case, did anyone notice anything? Not until the fisherman found something unusual.


I expect they did absolutely nothing and then ran out of ideas.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Deputies said they were tipped off to the likelihood of a submerged vehicle on Monday, Feb. 6 in the Mountain Creek area of the lake.

I have a line of ancestors that lived in that area for a couple hundred years, up until the early 20th century. Adam Sherrill descendant.
I realize this means nothing to anyone but me, but I'm in a sharing mood.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lake Norman? I probably skied right over her several times.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: What are they supposed to do for missing person cases? The time and resources to radar scan random bodies of water doesn't exist.


This one's even harder than that. I'm from the opposite side of the lake, so I know this area pretty well.

Sherrlls Ford, the town she was found near, had a population of less than 1,000 in the 2000 census and doesn't have it's own police department. So this would have fallen to the county police, who have a much bigger area and populace to take care of. And most of the population of the county is on the opposite side of where she was found. The lake she was found in is 50 square miles, and of course they didn't know that she was in it. Jurisdiction may have also been an issue, as only about 15 of those square miles were in her county, although one of them is where she was ultimately found. And the lake she was found in is spread across four counties, and I know from personal experience, at least three towns big enough to have their own PDs.

So she was found in a remote corner of a very big lake in a remote corner of a county that covers only a little bit of it. And of course no one knew that she was in the lake.

Needle in a haystack, the searchers couldn't be sure the needle was there, had very limited resources, and the jurisdiction of the haystack was divided into at least four pieces.

I give cops a lot of shiat, but not this time.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

knbwhite: Cortez the Killer: Human remains were found ON the car? Were they strapped to the hood or something?

The person who wrote that was from New York. You know how they annoyingly say they were waiting on line for something.


fark you, I'm getting IN the car. There seems to be less wind in here.

/Tips hat to George
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.