(WSAZ West Virginia)   First it shakes the poo lose and then you get your O face   (wsaz.com) divider line
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rectix - SNL
Youtube O2FkgBIL-kI
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you would just eat one bowl of colon blow you would be fine.

worleygig.comView Full Size
 
wetrat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"After 14 hours of ingesting, the pill reaches the large intestine and gets to work."

A large cup of black coffee is a lot faster and doesn't cost $69 a month.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you want to go poop, drink more water.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm still traumatized from that one time the vibrations chipped my teeth.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Vibrant is not currently covered by health insurance, but the company is offering a coupon to cap out-of-pocket costs at $69 per month.

Nice.

/butt stuff
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How does it work? Is there a tiny motor in there with a battery? What happen once it leaves the body and enter the sewer system? Is it safe for the environment?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Watza' pool-lose anyway?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
M-M-Man - I h-h-had a b-b-b-breakthru offloading this m-m-morning, I t-tell y-y-ya!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image image 220x220]


[Well That's Enough Internet for Today.jpg]
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Watza' pool-lose anyway?


Well, the lesson here is that if you're going to make fun of someone else's spelling, you should probably check you're own.
 
Sentient
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As someone who tries to reduce single-use plastic bags, recycle my metals etc., I can't help but wonder if we should be eating small battery-powered mechanical devices daily that just get pooped directly into the waste system.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Interesting.  Of course, this is coming from a physician who didn't know that constipation was a medical problem until his first day as an intern.  Quickly learned to add prophylactic laxatives to my order sets

/Only had to deal with that for a year
//Happily my (professional) life no longer involves pooping
///Leave my private life outta this!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So you have to wait until you get your O face, to have enough O's for the whole word "loose"?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

talkertopc: How does it work? Is there a tiny motor in there with a battery? What happen once it leaves the body and enter the sewer system? Is it safe for the environment?


Moth larva?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was in high school, a bunch of us rode to school in Chuck's car. He had a rather large subwoofer in the back of the car. There were many farts on the way to school.
 
benelane
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think I saw a remote controlled version on chaturfriend or something. It was quite a perverted site with live, free and naked women, so of course I never went back.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Go to your local drug store and find the candy section. Look for the sugar free version of your favorite candy, like chocolate-covered toffee or peanut butter cups. Whatever it says the serving size is, start with that. Also, while you're at the drug store, get some soft, friendly toilet paper and maybe even some soothing wipes.

Cancel any plans for the rest of the day.

Give it an hour or 2. You might need to 1.5 times the serving or 2X the serving but you'll be shiatting a lot sooner than 14 hours.

Afterwards, apologize profusely to your butthole.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A 12 pack of Blatz will do the trick.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Poooooooop coming out!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just download the Chipotle loyalty app.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First it shakes the poo lose and then you get your O face

Cool, then you can add your 'O' in 'lose.'
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two words: Taco Bell.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: "Poooooooop coming out!"

Fark user imageView Full Size



Early adopter.   Used it for dating as a suppository in as many places as could fit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: How does it work? Is there a tiny motor in there with a battery? What happen once it leaves the body and enter the sewer system? Is it safe for the environment?


Seems like it:  https://www.vibrantgastro.com/wp-content/uploads/ifu.pdf
And their latest patent is US11504024

An excerpt:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Two words: Taco Bell.


Thank you. A crunchwrap and bean burrito and you are back to normal in under 15 minutes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This development conjures scenarios.
 
