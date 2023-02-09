 Skip to content
(NBC News)   We are the borg drinkers. Resistance is futile. We will add vodak, powdered energy mix and powdered electrolytes to water to binge drink on college campuses and tell you how to mix it on TikTok. You will be assimilated   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Drink, Flavor, Drinking, Caffeine, Drinking culture, House, Vodka, Electrolyte  
posted to Main » and Food » on 09 Feb 2023 at 7:55 AM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another user commented, "how we as a generation didn't collectively die of sepsis is amazing."

Because you're neither particularly interesting nor daring, and you do things like pre-mix your watered-down drinks in milk jugs before a party. That's why.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo they discovered hunch punch?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, like most, read that as "bong" drinkers.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you think you're speshul?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, college students binge drink?! THAT never happened in my day.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hangover proof? Well they watered it down a lot so guess you can't get a hangover if you don't get drunk.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Hangover proof? Well they watered it down a lot so guess you can't get a hangover if you don't get drunk.


Can't keep drinking if you can't stop pissing.

/taps temple
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pfft, amateurs.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give that kid a B-52.
 
fark account name
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, Gen Z are mixing vodak with other stuff.  How original.  Sad that they need a tiktok to show them how.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds a lot like what we used to mix up for a night of shrooming.
 
pheelix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: What, college students binge drink?! THAT never happened in my day.


Nope. It was cheap vodka, cheap whiskey, sweetened purplesaurus rex kool-aid mix, lime juice, and a little bit of water.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Christ, kids these days can't drink fer shiat.
 
Kar98
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is like every generation thinking THEY invented sex.
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not averse to the idea, always nice to have your own source of alcohol, but I see a few drawbacks. One, you're walking around mingling with a huge gallon container. Two, this is more expensive then chipping in a couple of bucks for a keg. Three, kegs are easier for most students than obtaining hard alcohol. A lot of kids don't have fake IDs are dependent on good, old-fashioned, keg parties for alcohol.
 
funzyr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kar98: This is like every generation thinking THEY invented sex.


No one has sex ever before my first time, so i don't know what you mean.
 
funzyr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

funzyr: Kar98: This is like every generation thinking THEY invented sex.

No one has sex ever before my first time, so i don't know what you mean.


Had* I'm a moron
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I read that wrong. It's blackout ragegallon.
 
darinwil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait till they discover butt chugging!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kar98: This is like every generation thinking THEY invented sex.


Curb Ball. When I was a kid there was the game kids played called curb ball. It involved players standing on opposite sides of the street and throw a ball across the street and trying to make it bounce back off of the curb. There was a whole point system and everything. But anyway, every neighborhood I have ever been in, the kids all thought their neighborhood invented it.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Kar98: This is like every generation thinking THEY invented sex.

Curb Ball. When I was a kid there was the game kids played called curb ball. It involved players standing on opposite sides of the street and throw a ball across the street and trying to make it bounce back off of the curb. There was a whole point system and everything. But anyway, every neighborhood I have ever been in, the kids all thought their neighborhood invented it.


I remember that game, I invented it back in the day.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In another decade or so they'll probably discover cocaine and boy the TikToks about THAT are gonna be something.
 
benelane
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Fark user image image 425x294]
Pfft, amateurs.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Fight milk ftw!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: Hangover proof? Well they watered it down a lot so guess you can't get a hangover if you don't get drunk.


Yeah i was thinking about that as well but it kinda depends on what vodka you use. No real way to tell without a hydrometer but they said it was a 50/50 mix with water so Im guessing its about as potent as a high powered beer / malt liquor. As far as the hangover proof thing... I'm seeing how the water , to prevent dehydration from the alcohol, and electrolytes could help lessen one but unless they are mixing a high end vodka in, which is low in surfactants, you are still gonna have a hangover. Thats why running a cheap booze through a Britta filter makes it better because it removes some of those surfactants that cause you to feel like shiat the next day.
Pro tip young guys:
Buy better quality booze and dont water the shiat down. You will enjoy it more and you wont feel like poo the next AM. If you are worried about drinking full strength booze, 1) learn some control which is easy when you actually enjoy what you are drinking, and 2) yeah... nah just go with rule 1. It will serve you well later in life. Anything under 45 bucks a bottle should be sus to you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size


Great band. Check them out some time.
 
Netrngr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fark account name: Wow, Gen Z are mixing vodak with other stuff.  How original.  Sad that they need a tiktok to show them how.


When I was a young boozehound we did our mixing with Everclear. Now as a old boozehound Everclear is a damned fine base for some homemade mason jar specials. Add some apple juice in the right blend and a cinnamon stick and it is a very nice 85 to 90 proof apple pie. 85 to 90 proof requires using the 120 proof bottle and not the 190.
 
