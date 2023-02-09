 Skip to content
(NPR)   Mothers who let adult sons live with them "pay a really huge cost"   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Awkward, Whale, Animal, Male, Killer whale, Research, Reproduction, Norway, Washington (state)  
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did not expect this to be about whales.

Have a 30something friend who still lives at home with his mom.  no job, hasn't looked for a decade.  has a degree.  not sure what he is doing.  his brother and wife have made it clear that the house gets sold once mom is gone. so idk what his plan is.  hope he gets something figured out or some inspiration to get up and do something.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: did not expect this to be about whales.


But you not only gave away the joke of the headline right off the bat, but went ahead and changed the topic to be what you'd expected it to be about to boot. Awesome.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here's the striking thing - since K35 was born two decades ago, his mom has never had another calf. Contrast that with other females in the population.

Sounds like she knows there are problems with increasingly limited resources and is focusing on keeping her existing progeny alive.

Anyway, on to the next article. Probably about how GenZ doesn't want to have any kids or something entirely unrelated.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer whale moms have a helluva time making avocado toast.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
during one of my mental health ward hospital in-house stays there was a India descent man around 19-20. he was in the ward because he was having trouble breaking away from his mother. very Peter Pan, he wanted to remain a little boy and have his mom look after him as if he were a child. I felt bad for him.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: did not expect this to be about whales.

Have a 30something friend who still lives at home with his mom.  no job, hasn't looked for a decade.  has a degree.  not sure what he is doing.  his brother and wife have made it clear that the house gets sold once mom is gone. so idk what his plan is.  hope he gets something figured out or some inspiration to get up and do something.


Sounds like it's time he stopped lurking and made the jump to becoming a mod. Take on some responsibility.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: And here's the striking thing - since K35 was born two decades ago, his mom has never had another calf. Contrast that with other females in the population.

Sounds like she knows there are problems with increasingly limited resources and is focusing on keeping her existing progeny alive.

Anyway, on to the next article. Probably about how GenZ doesn't want to have any kids or something entirely unrelated.


Economics is the key to having kids. If you can barely afford housing and food for yourself, you're not going to have kids.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weiss can't think of another animal that makes this never-ending investment when it has the option of reproducing multiple times

I have one living just down the street from me.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this an incognito fat joke at the expense of our largest (pardon the pun) Fark demographic?
Shame on the body-shamers!
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the goddamn whale youths are eating too much avocado toast. Incredible.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if some of the next few calves that get popped out in the population are his," says Weiss.

That's how my wife and I describe it with our human kids; see, scientists ARE really just like us!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not be too quick to be judgmental about these Orcas.  For all we know these adult males might have the Orca version of Whale Autism.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live with your mom, subby. And she pays all my bills.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that there were Italian killer whales.
 
ephemeralobject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be a Milf Manor joke, but now I've collected the mental phrase "Whale Mom" and that is going to stick with me.  Need more coffee for this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sad what if the whale has a problem or something if it can't eat on its own
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: did not expect this to be about whales.

Have a 30something friend who still lives at home with his mom.  no job, hasn't looked for a decade.  has a degree.  not sure what he is doing.  his brother and wife have made it clear that the house gets sold once mom is gone. so idk what his plan is.  hope he gets something figured out or some inspiration to get up and do something.


I have a 65 year old brother in law that lived with his mother his entire life except a brief period in the 80s. When she died two years ago of course the house was sold and he's now living in an overpriced motel, surviving on his portion of the sale of the house and a bit of social security.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: blacknite: did not expect this to be about whales.

But you not only gave away the joke of the headline right off the bat, but went ahead and changed the topic to be what you'd expected it to be about to boot. Awesome.


I know you've been here a while, PN, but since apparently no one had done it in all this time, allow me to welcome you to Fark.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know global fish population is down thanks to industrial fishing fleets. It's entirely possible a scarcity of resources is making it harder for him to survive on his own. This parallels... Something...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: blacknite: did not expect this to be about whales.

But you not only gave away the joke of the headline right off the bat, but went ahead and changed the topic to be what you'd expected it to be about to boot. Awesome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weiss can't think of another animal that makes this never-ending investment when it has the option of reproducing multiple times

I have one living just down the street from me.


Hell, I have one living down the hallway from me.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eddie and/or Ben's mom from It only in whale form.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blacknite: did not expect this to be about whales.

Have a 30something friend who still lives at home with his mom.  no job, hasn't looked for a decade.  has a degree.  not sure what he is doing.  his brother and wife have made it clear that the house gets sold once mom is gone. so idk what his plan is.  hope he gets something figured out or some inspiration to get up and do something.


My next-door neighbor's son just moved back in at age 30.  I'm not sure what he's doing.  He has a degree, but I'm not sure in what.  He mostly seems to spend his day vaping on the patio.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nogale
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: koder: And here's the striking thing - since K35 was born two decades ago, his mom has never had another calf. Contrast that with other females in the population.

Sounds like she knows there are problems with increasingly limited resources and is focusing on keeping her existing progeny alive.

Anyway, on to the next article. Probably about how GenZ doesn't want to have any kids or something entirely unrelated.

Economics is the key to having kids. If you can barely afford housing and food for yourself, you're not going to have kids.


Which is of course why people in impoverished countries don't have kids.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weiss can't think of another animal that makes this never-ending investment when it has the option of reproducing multiple times.
.

Not one?

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"The folks at Club Med are always surprised to learn that we're mother and son."

"Shocked even."
 
1funguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I know global fish population is down thanks to industrial fishing fleets. It's entirely possible a scarcity of resources is making it harder for him to survive on his own. This parallels... Something...


Less whales = more tasty battered fish filets.

Wouldn't be a whale left aside from zoos if we got to vote on this.

Captain D's would buying politicians instead of oil companies.

I'm sure there would be a grant given to some college to study "Why Do Whales Create So Much Ocean Plastic?"

The Catholics could rustle up some ancient whale-slayer patron saint for a particularly large donation.

Sigh.

Are we the baddies..?
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Let's not be too quick to be judgmental about these Orcas.  For all we know these adult males might have the Orca version of Whale Autism.


Have you been "vaccinating" whales again?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know the article is about orcas, but about this other thing.

Other non-American cultures are not as obsessed about breaking up generational families into multiple dwellings. It really is a very American idea, and somewhat recent. Other cultures value pooling resources, whether financial or practical.

Once American home builders sold the idea of moving out to sell more homes, and then pensions were killed and wages stagnated, the idea of home ownership became the hallowed idea of a source of retirement.

Basically another way we've been manipulated and then perpetuate the prisons we're locked into.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Economics is the key to having kids. If you can barely afford housing and food for yourself, you're not going to have kids.

Well, besides that we see the inverse in practice - the more economic security a citizen has, the less children they have.  You can buy a house in Italy for $1.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nogale: Private_Citizen: koder: And here's the striking thing - since K35 was born two decades ago, his mom has never had another calf. Contrast that with other females in the population.

Sounds like she knows there are problems with increasingly limited resources and is focusing on keeping her existing progeny alive.

Anyway, on to the next article. Probably about how GenZ doesn't want to have any kids or something entirely unrelated.

Economics is the key to having kids. If you can barely afford housing and food for yourself, you're not going to have kids.

Which is of course why people in impoverished countries don't have kids.


Impoverished countries don't have condoms and the pill. But don't worry, Authoritarians are working hard to make you don't have access to those either.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: koder: And here's the striking thing - since K35 was born two decades ago, his mom has never had another calf. Contrast that with other females in the population.

Sounds like she knows there are problems with increasingly limited resources and is focusing on keeping her existing progeny alive.

Anyway, on to the next article. Probably about how GenZ doesn't want to have any kids or something entirely unrelated.

Economics is the key to having kids. If you can barely afford housing and food for yourself, you're not going to have kids.


That doesn't stop a lot of people. Even though it probably should.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Economics is the key to having kids. If you can barely afford housing and food for yourself, you're not going to have kids.


Yes, but not in the way you think.  Every point of data points says the opposite is true.  Poorer countries have way higher birthrates than richer countries and as poor countries get rich their birth rates drop.  Even within countries, poorer people have more kids than richer people. 

Countries with amazing parental benefits, universal healthcare, and heavily subsidized daycare (e.g. Nordic countries) have birth rates similar to (and sometimes less than depending on the year) the United States.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

1funguy: Private_Citizen: I know global fish population is down thanks to industrial fishing fleets. It's entirely possible a scarcity of resources is making it harder for him to survive on his own. This parallels... Something...

Less whales = more tasty battered fish filets.

Wouldn't be a whale left aside from zoos if we got to vote on this.

Captain D's would buying politicians instead of oil companies.

I'm sure there would be a grant given to some college to study "Why Do Whales Create So Much Ocean Plastic?"

The Catholics could rustle up some ancient whale-slayer patron saint for a particularly large donation.

Sigh.

Are we the baddies..?


Battering Salmon?

You farking heathen.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: koder: And here's the striking thing - since K35 was born two decades ago, his mom has never had another calf. Contrast that with other females in the population.

Sounds like she knows there are problems with increasingly limited resources and is focusing on keeping her existing progeny alive.

Anyway, on to the next article. Probably about how GenZ doesn't want to have any kids or something entirely unrelated.

Economics is the key to having kids. If you can barely afford housing and food for yourself, you're not going to have kids.


Having been a repair person on countless subsidized living units, I assure you, this is not the case.
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: koder: And here's the striking thing - since K35 was born two decades ago, his mom has never had another calf. Contrast that with other females in the population.

Sounds like she knows there are problems with increasingly limited resources and is focusing on keeping her existing progeny alive.

Anyway, on to the next article. Probably about how GenZ doesn't want to have any kids or something entirely unrelated.

Economics is the key to having kids. If you can barely afford housing and food for yourself, you're not going to have kids.


Poverty has no ill effect on birth rates. Quite the opposite.

Now as far as what used to be the middle class cancelling themselves out? Yeah, that's happening.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blacknite: did not expect this to be about whales.

Have a 30something friend who still lives at home with his mom.  no job, hasn't looked for a decade.  has a degree.  not sure what he is doing.  his brother and wife have made it clear that the house gets sold once mom is gone. so idk what his plan is.  hope he gets something figured out or some inspiration to get up and do something.


There's a pretty decent chance depression is involved
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
my ex hb now lives with his mommy
hahahaaaaaaa
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I live with your mom, subby. And she pays all my bills.


Is that why she won't text me back any more?
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: 1funguy: Private_Citizen: I know global fish population is down thanks to industrial fishing fleets. It's entirely possible a scarcity of resources is making it harder for him to survive on his own. This parallels... Something...

Less whales = more tasty battered fish filets.

Wouldn't be a whale left aside from zoos if we got to vote on this.

Captain D's would buying politicians instead of oil companies.

I'm sure there would be a grant given to some college to study "Why Do Whales Create So Much Ocean Plastic?"

The Catholics could rustle up some ancient whale-slayer patron saint for a particularly large donation.

Sigh.

Are we the baddies..?

Battering Salmon?

You farking heathen.


Hey!
We already have a problem with Cocaine Bear...

Take away their food source and they gotta go someplace else to find work.
Gentrification Works!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This article is horribly written:

And here's the striking thing - since K35 was born two decades ago, his mom has never had another calf. Contrast that with other females in the population.

"Some whales started reproducing at the same age around the same time," says Weiss, "and they had daughters. And they've produced three or four offspring."

It's not just K16. In a paper out this week in the journal Current Biology, Weiss and his colleagues looked back across four decades of life history records of Southern Resident killer whales in the Pacific Northwest. The trend was clear:


Who the hell is K16 and how does K16 fit into the story?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

