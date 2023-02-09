 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Uplifting story, with a tilt. And an epic beard   (wtaj.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Wheelchair, University of Pittsburgh, Time, Hairstyle, Disability, Chuck Sallows' first client, Question, DuBois barber  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2023 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hero tag busy blasting russkies, so spiffy will suffice
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slick device! Looks like a modified motorcycle lift.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, some uplifting news.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheelchair reclines have been a thing for years.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They really pronounce it Doo-Boys?
 
abmoraz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

morg: They really pronounce it Doo-Boys?


as someone that lives nearby... yes, yes they do.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Forget the beard - those are some epic eyebrows.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pextor: Wheelchair reclines have been a thing for years.


I popped in to say I'm pretty sure I've seen that or similar before.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.