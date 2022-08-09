 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 351 of WW3: Wagner says it has stopped recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine. Russian forces have stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine and are trying to break through defenses near Kreminna. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Al Jazeera, Russia, Facebook, Twitter, Arabic, Middle East, Al Jazeera English, Russia-Ukraine live  
258 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)



56 Comments
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Good morning all. Not really feeling in a jokey mood this morning, so cracking on, here's the overnight war news.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has restricted Ukraine's use of Starlink Internet to control drones, as the service was "never intended to be used as a weapon," said CEO Gwynne Shotwell. She refused to say what measures SpaceX had taken. (POSTED ON TELEGRAM)

Reuters: SpaceX curbed Ukraine's use of Starlink Internet for drones

EDITOR'S NOTE: FU*K YOU MUSK.

President Emmanuel Macron awarded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the Legion of Honor. "Respect to Ukraine and its people. Respect to you, dear Volodymyr, for your courage and loyalty," the French president said. (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY KYIV POST)

"The sooner Ukraine receives longer-range weapons and modern fighter jets, the sooner Russian aggression will end and peace will return to Europe," President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint briefing with President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris, BFMTV reported.  (POSTED TO TELEGRAM)

French President Macron awards Ukrainian President Zelensky with Legion of Honor during Paris visit (more)

Zelensky visits London, Paris on Second Foreign Trip since Russia's All-Out Invasion

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, Feb. 9

Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk region on Feb 8 (more)

Man killed in Russia's shelling of Nikopol (PHOTOS and more)

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa announced during a speech in parliament on Wednesday that Lisbon will hand over three of its Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv next month. (POSTED ON TELEGRAM)

MH17 case: Kostin vows to use all mechanisms to punish Putin (more)

ISW: Russia regains initiative, begins next major offensive in Luhansk Oblast (more)

And that's it for today. Everyone be well and spread some unexpected love when you can. It confuses the ruscists.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x1005]


At current rates, it looks like our fellow kiwi John might win again!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So, we realized, when you recruit prisoners...you gotta put a lot of guards on them when you actually deploy them, and...I mean...damn....we didn't realize these guys would be just like machines at surrendering."
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Gwynne Shotpoorly
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Canada, they rarely keep people overnight.  Would be a sign of a serious issue if they did.  US hospitals when you are a VIP with proper insurance, I suspect they keep you overnight to monitor which is the right thing to do but does not necessarily mean it is that serious.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 28 through February 3 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gives you a Valentines gift?):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine will have Military Jets 100% | Zelenskyi went to UK
Youtube Mp0uXghNA-s

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
08 Feb: LAST GASPS. Russians Are THROWING HUMAN WAVES OF NEWLY MOBILIZED MEN | War in Ukraine
Youtube foKuMefM9OM

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: In Canada, they rarely keep people overnight.  Would be a sign of a serious issue if they did.  US hospitals when you are a VIP with proper insurance, I suspect they keep you overnight to monitor which is the right thing to do but does not necessarily mean it is that serious.


They'd keep you overnight in the US if they think that something could go wrong and they might get sued for it.

There was news this past week that some girl got sent home when she had sepsis, with sufficient warning signs for the doctor to clue into, and she died.  Multi million dollar payout.

But this is also why medical care in the US can be so expensive.  (Insurance costs, running expensive tests when they're unlikely to reveal anything but show the doctor can insist they were trying to make sure you don't die, etc). Also, lots of costs in keeping people alive with incurable diseases that ravage your body and mind but the person or their family are too scared to let them just die.

... and on that cheery note... russia continues to force suicide their troops.  Hopefully Ukraine gets a lot of therapists because their troops are going to need them
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afa jets for Ukraine, my take remains 'send enough to matter'.  Otherwise, concentrate on sending more AA systems, including long-range ones.

A dozen jets, even F35s, ain't gonna cut it...and will only complicate Ukraine air defense, worrying about friendly fire.

Additionally, we'll have make sure Ukraine has a secure base for them...entire country is still in Russian missile range, afaik.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: Elon Musk's SpaceX has restricted Ukraine's use of Starlink Internet to control drones, as the service was "never intended to be used as a weapon," said CEO Gwynne Shotwell. She refused to say what measures SpaceX had taken. (POSTED ON TELEGRAM)

Reuters: SpaceX curbed Ukraine's use of Starlink Internet for drones

EDITOR'S NOTE: FU*K YOU MUSK.


Well, that does seem farking significant.

"Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said that SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service was 'never meant to be weaponized.'
'However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement,' she said during a conference in Washington, D.C.
Shotwell... said that Ukraine's military had used the Starlink satellites to control drones.
'There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that,' Shotwell said. 'There are things that we can do, and have done,' she said, without giving any details on the exact measures taken.
According to Shotwell, using the Starlink satellites to control drones went beyond the agreement SpaceX has with the Ukrainian government. The contract was meant for humanitarian purposes, like providing internet to hospitals, banks, and families..."

Starlink giveth, and Starlink taketh away. Methinks the time the US government taketh Starlink from hither onward is nigh.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: Elon Musk's SpaceX firm bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control

Already covered, but here's an article.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They killed all their prisoners already?

America could field 5 armies with our prison population.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Exclusive: Iranian drones appear to contain modified explosives designed for maximum damage to Ukrainian infrastructure, report finds
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They killed all their prisoners already?


I think it's more that the ones who are left are smart enough to realize it's a death sentence and they're better off staying in jail.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PunGent: A dozen jets, even F35s, ain't gonna cut it...and will only complicate Ukraine air defense, worrying about friendly fire.


That's defensive thinking. Offense means you need to suppress air and air defense, so your air assets can help the attack.

Supposedly, one of the things that F-35s are very good at is SEAD - Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses. I say supposedly because every statement of combat effectiveness (and non-effectiveness!) about the F-35 has to be called "Not Proven."
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PunGent: Afa jets for Ukraine, my take remains 'send enough to matter'.  Otherwise, concentrate on sending more AA systems, including long-range ones.

A dozen jets, even F35s, ain't gonna cut it...and will only complicate Ukraine air defense, worrying about friendly fire.

Additionally, we'll have make sure Ukraine has a secure base for them...entire country is still in Russian missile range, afaik.


Well, they have a secure base now - I mean it's not like they have zero jets. And Russia isn't trying(or can't) hit their aviation assets now.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  The infamous Hedge Tank, coloring book pages about Zelenskyy visiting friends, get-well wishes, and camels, tweet about Sansted airport, we have freedom but want wings, Challengers ready in weeks, house panther on a sleeping bag, Minna Alander analyzes Leopards, and ponies with whisky are all in there.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PunGent: Afa jets for Ukraine, my take remains 'send enough to matter'.  Otherwise, concentrate on sending more AA systems, including long-range ones.

A dozen jets, even F35s, ain't gonna cut it...and will only complicate Ukraine air defense, worrying about friendly fire.

Additionally, we'll have make sure Ukraine has a secure base for them...entire country is still in Russian missile range, afaik.


The War Zone posted a pretty thorough article about F-16s for Ukraine yesterday (training time, threat environment limitations on performance, is an F-16 the proper tool given the requirements?, etc.).  Well worth reading.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/this-is-how-long-it-would-really-take-ukraines-pilots-to-convert-to-f-16s
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Ukraine war: Elon Musk's SpaceX firm bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control

Already covered, but here's an article.


Wow, the only reason Musk isn't facing a death sentence for treason for that move is because we are pretending we are not at war with Russia.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russian forces are closing in on the strategic city of Bakhmut, giving Ukraine a tough choice to make
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Terminator terminated:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RobSeace: NewportBarGuy: They killed all their prisoners already?

I think it's more that the ones who are left are smart enough to realize it's a death sentence and they're better off staying in jail.


Yeah, as unfortunate as a Russian prison might be, I'm guessing hearing about the Bullet Sponge Express makes you just want to look forward to yard time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RobSeace: NewportBarGuy: They killed all their prisoners already?

I think it's more that the ones who are left are smart enough to realize it's a death sentence and they're better off staying in jail.


lol... I get that... was just pointing out how insane our prison system is...

I doubt they can get the 500,000 they are looking for, but if they do... this Spring Offensive is going to be some old-school WWII sh*t and I hope we are flooding every piece of equipment we possibly can to the Ukrainians.

Defense is easier than offense, but if the Russians can wave attack them, they'll need everything we can give them.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: RobSeace: Ukraine war: Elon Musk's SpaceX firm bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control

Already covered, but here's an article.

Wow, the only reason Musk isn't facing a death sentence for treason for that move is because we are pretending we are not at war with Russia.


Is he a US Citizen? I just assumed he was a South African who just lived there.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ukraine fighter pilot: I could learn to fly western jet within three months

In plea for military aid, Vadym Voroshylov explains why modern planes are needed for defence against Russia
 
scotzrewl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russia lost another 9 farking hundred+ men!? That's what, 28 farking hundred+ over the last three days!?

Jesus H Christ man.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: winedrinkingman: RobSeace: Ukraine war: Elon Musk's SpaceX firm bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control

Already covered, but here's an article.

Wow, the only reason Musk isn't facing a death sentence for treason for that move is because we are pretending we are not at war with Russia.

Is he a US Citizen? I just assumed he was a South African who just lived there.


Unfortunately he is a US citizen
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Proof that the BMPT  'Terminator' has been terminated.
Some Booms while we wait for the Queen of Booms to feel better.



Serhiy Hayday posted photos that appear to show the first combat loss of a Russian BMPT tank support combat vehicle on the Kreminna front.https://t.co/Cz2qwgfUAu pic.twitter.com/4BhKxmxXMu
- Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 9, 2023
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is interesting

Fark user imageView Full Size


I saw the earlier tweet about how "it has been resolved" & this version is even more tantalizing now.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: winedrinkingman: RobSeace: Ukraine war: Elon Musk's SpaceX firm bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control

Already covered, but here's an article.

Wow, the only reason Musk isn't facing a death sentence for treason for that move is because we are pretending we are not at war with Russia.

Is he a US Citizen? I just assumed he was a South African who just lived there.


I forgot he was born in South Africa to a Nazi.  I checked, and he is a US citizen now.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scotzrewl: Russia lost another 9 farking hundred+ men!? That's what, 28 farking hundred+ over the last three days!?

Jesus H Christ man.


Gotta gear up for Mud Season. Get folks used to those sorts of casualty numbers so no one notices the uptick.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "So, we realized, when you recruit prisoners...you gotta put a lot of guards on them when you actually deploy them, and...I mean...damn....we didn't realize these guys would be just like machines at surrendering."


is this a quote from something or just how you assume its going?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Former Chechen commander wanted by Ukraine for alleged war crimes is leading Russian quake relief in Turkey
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The starlink dishes know where they are using GPS.  When they power on, they find their location and then point north and tilt a bit.  They aren't like a satellite tv dish which are bolted in one position, these things can move.  Their position gets uploaded to the satellite network which uses that data to figure out which cell it is in to help coordinate transmission and optimize reception.

In the early days the advice was the home units weren't supposed to move much but a few people put them on cars and they worked.  There is now an extra charge for people who use them in RV for some odd reason.
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: winedrinkingman: RobSeace: Ukraine war: Elon Musk's SpaceX firm bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control

Already covered, but here's an article.

Wow, the only reason Musk isn't facing a death sentence for treason for that move is because we are pretending we are not at war with Russia.

Is he a US Citizen? I just assumed he was a South African who just lived there.


Not really certain about his current citizenship status.
But back in South Africa he will feel right a home with the ANC government sucking up to the Russians and even holding military exercises with them. IIRC he now lives in Texas, so the rolling blackouts (load shedding)  of the SA power grid, courtesy of ESCOM, will make him feel at home, as will the levels of graft and corruption!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scotzrewl: Russia lost another 9 farking hundred+ men!? That's what, 28 farking hundred+ over the last three days!?

Jesus H Christ man.


well, or so UA alleges.

I do not think UA are bald faced liars like the orcs are; they have too much to lose if they break the faith with the west by lying to it. But i *do* think they're a little.... over optimistic with their casualty figures. They're not totally out of the ball park but i think the best way to look at it is to look at "KIA" as "Casualties", and NOT kias... western govts. have consistently had lower predictions of Orc losses than UA has.

i mean, dont get me wrong, i HOPE UA is right and the west is being too conservative; but the math kinda doesnt work so well if you go with UA's numbers at face value.

The orcs are taking terrible losses yes but i doubt its quite as eye-popping as UA claims.
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Public Call Box: winedrinkingman: RobSeace: Ukraine war: Elon Musk's SpaceX firm bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control

Already covered, but here's an article.

Wow, the only reason Musk isn't facing a death sentence for treason for that move is because we are pretending we are not at war with Russia.

Is he a US Citizen? I just assumed he was a South African who just lived there.

Unfortunately he is a US citizen


The USA is welcome to keep him!!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scotzrewl: Russia lost another 9 farking hundred+ men!? That's what, 28 farking hundred+ over the last three days!?

Jesus H Christ man.


Every millimetre of terrain gained is worth it in order to look good at one year anniversary of the 3 day special military operation.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't have Twitter here so I'll have to link it later but Rob Lee is surmising that Prighozin's announcement of no further prisoner recruiting is because the military took over that warm body supply chain.  This will also have the effect of cutting Wagner off at the knees, so that little internal fight may be over sooner rather than later.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: In Canada, they rarely keep people overnight.  Would be a sign of a serious issue if they did.  US hospitals when you are a VIP with proper insurance, I suspect they keep you overnight to monitor which is the right thing to do but does not necessarily mean it is that serious.


Coming off 5 days in the hospital week before last
Rampaging kidney infection, piss look d like coffee, had a cath in to determine how much I was putting out and an IV pump to squirt it in

It was not pleasant, and I'm still trying to get my energy back
 
turboke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: hubiestubert: "didn't realize these guys would be just like machines"


That joke just made itself, didn't it now?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Russian Dude, Artem's Daily :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bi_9PqljcU

And:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



And personally, i had a good follow-up with surgery yesterday.  They found a second muscle torn when doing the procedure that the MRI hadn't even shown but, were able to fix both muscles and the labrum issue.  I start physical therapy in 2 weeks and that's a 3-4 month ordeal before I'll be fully mobile but, I'm mending well.  Just pissy that I have to keep my arm immobilized for 3 more weeks and won't be able to drive!

\|/  Slava Ukraini
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian Count from Vuhledar. No pointer of Doom or Jaga Jagas.
31 pieces of russian equipment for sale. Some assembly required.



Russian Vugledar offensive be like:https://t.co/HtfOXRCCnv pic.twitter.com/Yw2bQ3735T
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 9, 2023
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: Public Call Box: Elon Musk's SpaceX has restricted Ukraine's use of Starlink Internet to control drones, as the service was "never intended to be used as a weapon," said CEO Gwynne Shotwell. She refused to say what measures SpaceX had taken. (POSTED ON TELEGRAM)

Reuters: SpaceX curbed Ukraine's use of Starlink Internet for drones

EDITOR'S NOTE: FU*K YOU MUSK.

Well, that does seem farking significant.

"Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said that SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service was 'never meant to be weaponized.'
'However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement,' she said during a conference in Washington, D.C.
Shotwell... said that Ukraine's military had used the Starlink satellites to control drones.
'There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that,' Shotwell said. 'There are things that we can do, and have done,' she said, without giving any details on the exact measures taken.
According to Shotwell, using the Starlink satellites to control drones went beyond the agreement SpaceX has with the Ukrainian government. The contract was meant for humanitarian purposes, like providing internet to hospitals, banks, and families..."

Starlink giveth, and Starlink taketh away. Methinks the time the US government taketh Starlink from hither onward is nigh.


Mr. Let's Weaponize Twitter Nazis and Vaccine Disinfo that kills people are Free Speech wants to tell people what to do with their internet connection. Interadesting.
 
