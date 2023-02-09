 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Initial: He died of a heart attack. .. Later: He choked on his own puke   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hold on, they haven't proven whose vomit he choked on.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Hold on, they haven't proven whose vomit he choked on.


Well they can't prove whose vomit it was...they don't have the ability...there's no way of...
 
CoonAce
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I choked on a paywall.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought 'heart attack' was a polite way of saying 'drug overdose'
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
His birth name was Dax, it's amazing he survived to 37. It's like a de-longevity gypsy curse given on day 1. And working for the charnel tunnel at ABC was probably a factor as well
 
frankb00th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He died like a rock star, kind of....
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not dead.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: His birth name was Dax, it's amazing he survived to 37. It's like a de-longevity gypsy curse given on day 1. And working for the charnel tunnel at ABC was probably a factor as well


Hey, Dax Shepard is almost 50.  And not only is he still alive he's married to a hot and talented woman.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go away, aspirating!
 
hughesrep
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wife is hot, single, likely rich, and you know she she has questionable decision making abilities.  I say its a go.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: bingethinker: Hold on, they haven't proven whose vomit he choked on.

Well they can't prove whose vomit it was...they don't have the ability...there's no way of...


Just one more question.If I could Mam?
Now the waiter said your husband had the tuna, is that right? And you had the steak, Mam? Is that correct?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ErraticEel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sooooo she's single?
 
