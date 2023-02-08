 Skip to content
(Boston Magazine)   Making $15/hour at your minimum-wage job in Boston, and want to get a 1-bedroom apartment for less than 100% of your income? Easy, just find yourself a threesome   (bostonmagazine.com) divider line
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
rideaurocks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How have tenements not come back with a vengeance?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just treat your apartment like one of those pod hotels, and share it between 10+ people. Have 3 set times per 24 hours where you're allowed to come or go, no noise or movement at any other times.

It could totally work half the people where inconsiderate morons who don't understand or respect the concept, so actually it doesn't work.

Interestingly enough though, thats how they do it at the homeless shelter here. The "tenants" only show up set times, just to sleep. And they know to not make a nuisance of themselves because doing so will have consequences. Probably also because they are tired.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rideaurocks: How have tenements not come back with a vengeance?


There's no money in building them.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Interesting, I graduated in 1988 from Northeastern University in Boston. Even back then you could not afford a one bedroom apartment in Boston on minimum wage. I shared a 4 bedroom apartment on Mission Hill. And that place sucked in the 1980's. I gave up trying to live there and moved to a more affordable area. I would love to live in Palos Verdes California but I can't afford to. It's all relative.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Last night boss and I were outside and he pointed at this house that's for rent for $1800, 3 bed 2 bath. Right across the street from work. I'm like holy farking shiat. "I know right, so cheap"

WHAT
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

151: Last night boss and I were outside and he pointed at this house that's for rent for $1800, 3 bed 2 bath. Right across the street from work. I'm like holy farking shiat. "I know right, so cheap"

WHAT


Oops forgot to include this is in the downtown area of a nowhere town in southeast Michigan. Sure you're in the middle of everything, but go a mile in any direction and you're in the middle of nowhere. 1800. farking outrageous
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Just treat your apartment like one of those pod hotels, and share it between 10+ people. Have 3 set times per 24 hours where you're allowed to come or go, no noise or movement at any other times.

It could totally work half the people where inconsiderate morons who don't understand or respect the concept, so actually it doesn't work.

Interestingly enough though, thats how they do it at the homeless shelter here. The "tenants" only show up set times, just to sleep. And they know to not make a nuisance of themselves because doing so will have consequences. Probably also because they are tired.


You also need to convince the surrounding apartments to buy in on that plan, and good luck with that.
 
