(Fox 32 Chicago)   6'9" lady with size-18 feet gets her first ever pair of heels, is 7'1" with them on   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I recon everything really is bigger in Texas.
Except the shoe selection.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I recon everything really is bigger in Texas.


Don't give the prick the satisfaction 20 seconds Heartbreak Ridge 1986 avi
Youtube 4sLIMmmjh_U
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I recon everything really is bigger in Texas.
Except the shoe selection.


Peggy?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know where this is going...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was a grad student at the University of Virginia when the Burge twins (6'5") played there. One of them used to zip around campus on rollerblades. It was frightening.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Her left foot is basically the size of her torso.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait until she gets the full outfit:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: vudukungfu: I recon everything really is bigger in Texas.
Except the shoe selection.

Peggy?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Also name... sorta checks out... kinda
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Wait until she gets the full outfit:
[Fark user image 640x1138]


Finally, A woman that makes Gwendolyn Christie look diminutive.
 
