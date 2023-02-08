 Skip to content
(WABI Bangor)   PFAS times at Hermon High   (wabi.tv) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess this was going to be ripped from the pages of the bangor daily news but you read too many articles subby.
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Retiring in Maine sounds nice.  Raising kids there, not so much.
 
Northern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They need to coat the investigation in fire fighting foam to think about the problem.

/PFAS is everywhere.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No need to test the bottled water because we know it's safe because it's in bottles.
 
oldfool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Slowly at first, and then all at once, is the human civilization collapses.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you get down to it perfluorooctanesulfonic acid is kind of a cute molecule. Baby shark has competition
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
