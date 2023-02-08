 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(El Paso Times)   El Paso Walmart shooter pleads guilty to believing in Tucker Replacement Theory   (elpasotimes.com) divider line
28
    More: News, Law, Plea, Crime, Court, Count, Racism, Family, Associated Press  
•       •       •

1075 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 10:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He pleaded guilty to the federal charges for which the death penalty was not sought. He still faces state murder and weapons charges.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How foolish of him to believe something so obviously false.

Fox would never replace Tucker, not while he is still making them mountains of money.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Holy fark. I expect the lawyer for the defence to be biased towards the defendant, but really? You're painting your client as a victim here?

Also, of course, there are few things more ignorant than a racist. Hispanics aren't taking Texas away from you. Texas was part of Mexico before it was part of the United States. You took Texas from the Hispanics. They didn't cross the border, the border crossed them.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Thanks, republicans, don't let this stop you from saying Congresswoman Omar is spreading hatespeech.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was having a hard time remembering which of the recent mass shootings this was.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once in El Paso, he allegedly uploaded a racist tirade online stating, "This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas," he wrote.

Uhhh...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Once in El Paso, he allegedly uploaded a racist tirade online stating, "This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas," he wrote.

Uhhh...


It's only Texas because of the Compromise of 1850.  Farking slave staters wouldn't let New Mexico stay intact.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the least he could do.  also doesn't have to explain where he gets his crazy ideas from.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: "There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Holy fark. I expect the lawyer for the defence to be biased towards the defendant, but really? You're painting your client as a victim here?

Also, of course, there are few things more ignorant than a racist. Hispanics aren't taking Texas away from you. Texas was part of Mexico before it was part of the United States. You took Texas from the Hispanics. They didn't cross the border, the border crossed them.


More importantly, a country is made up of its people. Hispanics aren't taking the country away, they can't. They're a part of the country and when more of them come over it's not them taking over, it's them adding to us. The people hurting America are people like this asshole and those who egged him on because they're attacking Americans.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

karl2025: mcmnky: "There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Holy fark. I expect the lawyer for the defence to be biased towards the defendant, but really? You're painting your client as a victim here?

Also, of course, there are few things more ignorant than a racist. Hispanics aren't taking Texas away from you. Texas was part of Mexico before it was part of the United States. You took Texas from the Hispanics. They didn't cross the border, the border crossed them.

More importantly, a country is made up of its people. Hispanics aren't taking the country away, they can't. They're a part of the country and when more of them come over it's not them taking over, it's them adding to us. The people hurting America are people like this asshole and those who egged him on because they're attacking Americans.


That's neat and all but remember the Alamo. If this were really the land of Hispanics, they would have been here first. Deal with it.
 
cravak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mcmnky: "There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Holy fark. I expect the lawyer for the defence to be biased towards the defendant, but really? You're painting your client as a victim here?

Also, of course, there are few things more ignorant than a racist. Hispanics aren't taking Texas away from you. Texas was part of Mexico before it was part of the United States. You took Texas from the Hispanics. They didn't cross the border, the border crossed them.


Then why don't we give the B rates Arkansas and Louisiana while we're at it never met a good one
 
cravak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yards not rates darn spellcheck
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson?

Republicans have invoked the 'great replacement' theory over and over

From JD Vance to Fox news hosts, the theory is being pushed relentlessly by the Republican mainstream - with dangerous consequences

Deplatform Tucker Carlson and the "Great Replacement" Theory

The ADL warned Fox a year before the Buffalo grocery store shooting and Tucker's response was "Fark them!"

"F--- them" - Tucker Carlson reacts to the Anti-Defamation League's call for his firing over his white nationalist rhetoric
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The shooting suspect allegedly gunned down...

Stop saying allegedly. He just farking pled  GUILTY
 
cravak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

karl2025: mcmnky: "There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Holy fark. I expect the lawyer for the defence to be biased towards the defendant, but really? You're painting your client as a victim here?

Also, of course, there are few things more ignorant than a racist. Hispanics aren't taking Texas away from you. Texas was part of Mexico before it was part of the United States. You took Texas from the Hispanics. They didn't cross the border, the border crossed them.

More importantly, a country is made up of its people. Hispanics aren't taking the country away, they can't. They're a part of the country and when more of them come over it's not them taking over, it's them adding to us. The people hurting America are people like this asshole and those who egged him on because they're attacking Americans.


Didn't know you couldn't comprehend the word illegal. Thanks for the notice
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cravak: karl2025: mcmnky: "There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Holy fark. I expect the lawyer for the defence to be biased towards the defendant, but really? You're painting your client as a victim here?

Also, of course, there are few things more ignorant than a racist. Hispanics aren't taking Texas away from you. Texas was part of Mexico before it was part of the United States. You took Texas from the Hispanics. They didn't cross the border, the border crossed them.

More importantly, a country is made up of its people. Hispanics aren't taking the country away, they can't. They're a part of the country and when more of them come over it's not them taking over, it's them adding to us. The people hurting America are people like this asshole and those who egged him on because they're attacking Americans.

Didn't know you couldn't comprehend the word illegal. Thanks for the notice


You've posted four times so far in this thread and have yet to say anything intelligible.
 
olorin604
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: cravak: karl2025: mcmnky: "There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Holy fark. I expect the lawyer for the defence to be biased towards the defendant, but really? You're painting your client as a victim here?

Also, of course, there are few things more ignorant than a racist. Hispanics aren't taking Texas away from you. Texas was part of Mexico before it was part of the United States. You took Texas from the Hispanics. They didn't cross the border, the border crossed them.

More importantly, a country is made up of its people. Hispanics aren't taking the country away, they can't. They're a part of the country and when more of them come over it's not them taking over, it's them adding to us. The people hurting America are people like this asshole and those who egged him on because they're attacking Americans.

Didn't know you couldn't comprehend the word illegal. Thanks for the notice

You've posted four times so far in this thread and have yet to say anything intelligible.


Oh thank God, I thought I was going insane.
 
cravak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yea two of those were trying to fix spell checks errors wow you can count I'm impressed now. Facepalm
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cravak: Yea two of those were trying to fix spell checks errors wow you can count I'm impressed now. Facepalm


Your other posts were nonsensical and the last one stank of bigotry.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: I was having a hard time remembering which of the recent mass shootings this was.


That's the most American thing I've read this week.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cravak: Yea two of those were trying to fix spell checks errors wow you can count I'm impressed now. Facepalm


Did you forget to uncheck cyrillic from your spell checker?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

6nome: Once in El Paso, he allegedly uploaded a racist tirade online stating, "This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas," he wrote.

Uhhh...


He wasn't a History major.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This guy was big into Ben Shapiro, too, right? So was the Christchurch mosque killer in NZ. I don't know why we/the media don't hang this stuff around those incendiaries' necks.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This guy was big into Ben Shapiro, too, right? So was the Christchurch mosque killer in NZ. I don't know why we/the media don't hang this stuff around those incendiaries' necks.


El Pasoan here - WE DO. And certain media did too, which certain other media called "politicizing a tragedy."
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shinji3i: [i.kym-cdn.com image 552x577]
Thanks, republicans, don't let this stop you from saying Congresswoman Omar is spreading hatespeech.


She does. That doesn't mean he isn't guilty as sin.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cravak: mcmnky: "There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Holy fark. I expect the lawyer for the defence to be biased towards the defendant, but really? You're painting your client as a victim here?

Also, of course, there are few things more ignorant than a racist. Hispanics aren't taking Texas away from you. Texas was part of Mexico before it was part of the United States. You took Texas from the Hispanics. They didn't cross the border, the border crossed them.

Then why don't we give the B rates Arkansas and Louisiana while we're at it never met a good one


I need to drink more to understand this. A lot more.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anuran: shinji3i: [i.kym-cdn.com image 552x577]
Thanks, republicans, don't let this stop you from saying Congresswoman Omar is spreading hatespeech.

She does. That doesn't mean he isn't guilty as sin.


Oh boy, here we go...
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: anuran: shinji3i: [i.kym-cdn.com image 552x577]
Thanks, republicans, don't let this stop you from saying Congresswoman Omar is spreading hatespeech.

She does. That doesn't mean he isn't guilty as sin.

Oh boy, here we go...


I would like to have a civil conversation about your statement.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.