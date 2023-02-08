 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Couple returns home from yearlong trip to find pair impersonated them, sold the house they weren't using. It's like a real estate version of cryptocurrency   (cbs12.com) divider line
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It is interesting that they are wanted for mortgage fraud and not stealing a house.  How many others did they also steal?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Squatters keepers, owners weepers. That is the way.
 
cravak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is not my house this is not my kids this is not my beautiful house.  It's been done
 
olorin604
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This same thing happened a few months ago, is it a serious problem up there?
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this Craigslist scam before...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No other details have been released.

I guess we're done here.  G'night all!
 
acereraser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Real nice picture of a house in a different country with a sold sign in front of it, totally made me ignore the lack of details in the text.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: It is interesting that they are wanted for mortgage fraud and not stealing a house.  How many others did they also steal?


Probably enough so that they have plenty of mortal enemies.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm the nutty one, but I'm getting a housesitter if I'm leaving for a year.   Not a buddy to check on it once in awhile ... a house sitter.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Maybe I'm the nutty one, but I'm getting a housesitter if I'm leaving for a year.   Not a buddy to check on it once in awhile ... a house sitter.


Or rent it.
 
