 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Man gets breakfast by flying to Spain from England because it's cheaper than going down to the local pub   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Breakfast, Full breakfast, Cost, London, United Kingdom, Sausage, Ben Matthew Saunders, Cost of living  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 08 Feb 2023 at 11:45 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spanish gut bombs, yo te quiero infinito
Yo te quiero, oh mi corazón...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: Britons derive sexual pleasure from standing in all those queues.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chips/fries and a hash brown? Look at Mr Fancy Breakfast here
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure the whores at Magaluf had nothing to do with his decision
 
ktybear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm sure the whores at Magaluf had nothing to do with his decision


Or gigolos. We aren't told which way the elephant swings
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This man?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well I've never been to Spain, but I kinda like the music.
 
focusthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
shiatty tipper.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably not cheaper but anything is better than eating British food
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Well I've never been to Spain, but I kinda like the music.


I've never been to England, but I kind of like their breakfast.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Probably not cheaper but anything is better than eating British food


I can see you've never tried a curry.
 
ansius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cash poor and time rich.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does Spain offer Breakfast Visas?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.