 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Monthly)   E Pluribus Unum. Except for Texas, which is E Unum, Unum I guess   (texasmonthly.com) divider line
37
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1312 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 9:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The public utilities here aren't public, they're a grift that makes rich people richer
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boo farking hoo asswipes. Maybe it's the farking crows come to farking roost.

Hurricane devastates a place, texas says no to aid.
Earthquake wrecks a place, texas says no to aid.
Tornado cluster wrecks a place, texas says no to aid
Flood farks up a place, texas says no to aid.

It's gets moderately chilly out and the Texas's power grid collapses, Texas comes with their hand out demanding aid. They didn't have to disconnect it from the rest of America, but they didn't want our commie farking electricity now did they?

probably about 5 minutes until some texasshole shows up with willie nelson giving the finger dot jpg
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

neongoats: Boo farking hoo asswipes. Maybe it's the farking crows come to farking roost.

Hurricane devastates a place, texas says no to aid.
Earthquake wrecks a place, texas says no to aid.
Tornado cluster wrecks a place, texas says no to aid
Flood farks up a place, texas says no to aid.

It's gets moderately chilly out and the Texas's power grid collapses, Texas comes with their hand out demanding aid. They didn't have to disconnect it from the rest of America, but they didn't want our commie farking electricity now did they?

probably about 5 minutes until some texasshole shows up with willie nelson giving the finger dot jpg


We'd help, but it would require tying them into the rest of the grid, so...

/Although, in this case it sounds like most of the help they need is more crews to effect repairs, which I don't know if anyone really provides.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin handled shiat poorly. The rest of Texas was/is fine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be more bootstrappy you poors!
Oh, and billionaire, here's some more billions for you cause we know life is hard for you.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need some Texans to come in and say the following:
-You don't get it, guys!
-Whatabout California?
-Texas is too big to trim the trees
-Texas is too big for any solution, actually.
- Y'all just hate Texas.

What did I miss?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Boo farking hoo asswipes. Maybe it's the farking crows come to farking roost.

Hurricane devastates a place, texas says no to aid.
Earthquake wrecks a place, texas says no to aid.
Tornado cluster wrecks a place, texas says no to aid
Flood farks up a place, texas says no to aid.

It's gets moderately chilly out and the Texas's power grid collapses, Texas comes with their hand out demanding aid. They didn't have to disconnect it from the rest of America, but they didn't want our commie farking electricity now did they?

probably about 5 minutes until some texasshole shows up with willie nelson giving the finger dot jpg


They got the help they wanted without any conditions to unfark themselves, plan seems to be working so far.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psychosis_inducing: We need some Texans to come in and say the following:
-You don't get it, guys!
-Whatabout California?
-Texas is too big to trim the trees
-Texas is too big for any solution, actually.
- Y'all just hate Texas.

What did I miss?


Well, I do hate Texas.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You needed last weeks storm to tell you that? Where the fark have you been since Katrina?

W used 9/11, a moment the united the country and even the world, to divide the country. Republicans won big 2002 and have been jerking off to divisiveness since then.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
E Chungus Unum
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Austin handled shiat poorly. The rest of Texas was/is fine.


Tell you have no forking clue what you're writing without telling me that.

*reads comment*

Yep, that'll do.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: the money is in the banana stand: Austin handled shiat poorly. The rest of Texas was/is fine.

Tell you have no forking clue what you're writing without telling me that.

*reads comment*

Yep, that'll do.


*me
 
olorin604
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: neongoats: Boo farking hoo asswipes. Maybe it's the farking crows come to farking roost.

Hurricane devastates a place, texas says no to aid.
Earthquake wrecks a place, texas says no to aid.
Tornado cluster wrecks a place, texas says no to aid
Flood farks up a place, texas says no to aid.

It's gets moderately chilly out and the Texas's power grid collapses, Texas comes with their hand out demanding aid. They didn't have to disconnect it from the rest of America, but they didn't want our commie farking electricity now did they?

probably about 5 minutes until some texasshole shows up with willie nelson giving the finger dot jpg

We'd help, but it would require tying them into the rest of the grid, so...

/Although, in this case it sounds like most of the help they need is more crews to effect repairs, which I don't know if anyone really provides.


Most states and power companies are part of interstate compacts that allow them to call in massive amounts of line crews in the event of a disaster. I know I have seen our local mall parking lot pretty much full as they were mustering to head to Florida and Louisiana.

I have no clue if Texas is part of this.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

neongoats: Boo farking hoo asswipes. Maybe it's the farking crows come to farking roost.

Hurricane devastates a place, texas says no to aid.
Earthquake wrecks a place, texas says no to aid.
Tornado cluster wrecks a place, texas says no to aid
Flood farks up a place, texas says no to aid.

It's gets moderately chilly out and the Texas's power grid collapses, Texas comes with their hand out demanding aid. They didn't have to disconnect it from the rest of America, but they didn't want our commie farking electricity now did they?

probably about 5 minutes until some texasshole shows up with willie nelson giving the finger dot jpg


If there is a silver lining to the way conservative Texans vote, when wintertime rolls around, the gorillas Republicans simply freeze to death.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's the Republican agenda. Anarchy.
It's every man, woman and child to fend for themselves against the predatory corporations, wealthy assholes and the only government services they will get is prison or a bullet in the face from the cops
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The level at which I do not give a shiat about Texas could be referred to as "weapons grade".
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: the money is in the banana stand: Austin handled shiat poorly. The rest of Texas was/is fine.

Tell you have no forking clue what you're writing without telling me that.

*reads comment*

Yep, that'll do.


Sitting here in Texas...with my lights on and really warm. The only time power went out State-wide in my ENTIRE LIFETIME was 2 years ago during the Freeze. Austin Energy has handled things poorly: https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/02/austin-ice-storm-power-outages/
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You kept putting Republicans in charge. What the fark did you expect?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Georgia Power would have 95% of everybody back online in two days (assuming there isn't widespread pole damage).
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
raulzero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Texas: Where even the electrical generators are predatory.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is what you yokels wanted. Feel the freedom of your unregulated power grid and stop crying about being on your own when you've all but demanded us  at gunpoint to leave you alone.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bootleg: neongoats: Boo farking hoo asswipes. Maybe it's the farking crows come to farking roost.

Hurricane devastates a place, texas says no to aid.
Earthquake wrecks a place, texas says no to aid.
Tornado cluster wrecks a place, texas says no to aid
Flood farks up a place, texas says no to aid.

It's gets moderately chilly out and the Texas's power grid collapses, Texas comes with their hand out demanding aid. They didn't have to disconnect it from the rest of America, but they didn't want our commie farking electricity now did they?

probably about 5 minutes until some texasshole shows up with willie nelson giving the finger dot jpg

We'd help, but it would require tying them into the rest of the grid, so...

/Although, in this case it sounds like most of the help they need is more crews to effect repairs, which I don't know if anyone really provides.


Yes, there are national compacts between energy providers where they send each other teams of linesmen in the case of natural disaster. I'm not sure if Texas being its own grid affects those types of arrangements. Stay at a hotel just outside of an area about to be smacked by a large storm and you'll inevitably see a bunch of line trucks parked at the outside of the lot. Those guys make big bucks for that kind of work so there's no shortage of volunteers if their home provider isn't expecting to need them.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's weird how this guy gripes about Texas's lack of preparedness & tries to lump everyone else into it but also says that everyone else had prepped for the crisis except Texas, so we should all resign ourselves to not having any govt preparedness because what can ppl in a democracy do about it?

& this guy's a professional writer.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Georgia Power would have 95% of everybody back online in two days (assuming there isn't widespread pole damage).


There was a LOT of pole damage, 1"+ of ice is enough to bring down poles even without the help of trees.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Peter von Nostrand: the money is in the banana stand: Austin handled shiat poorly. The rest of Texas was/is fine.

Tell you have no forking clue what you're writing without telling me that.

*reads comment*

Yep, that'll do.

Sitting here in Texas...with my lights on and really warm. The only time power went out State-wide in my ENTIRE LIFETIME was 2 years ago during the Freeze. Austin Energy has handled things poorly: https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/02/austin-ice-storm-power-outages/


Additionally:

This week's ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages in Texas thanks to falling trees or ice accumulating on power lines, rather than grid issues like in 2021's massive storm.

So, yeah. It is a local issue and not a generation and delivery service. The problem is that Austin Energy, which is an extension of the local government, is completely inept and slow to restore power.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In 1956 America needed a new motto. Let's see...

What was wrong with E Pluribus Unum: From many, one? It worked for a long time. Nope, too inclusive.
I know, let's change it to "In God We Trust", then we can treat the "lesser races" like lesser races, the way God intended.
RUN WITH THAT PUPPY!
... in a mood...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Don't Mess With Texas."

Addendum: "Please, sir. Can I have some more?"
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Georgia Power would have 95% of everybody back online in two days (assuming there isn't widespread pole damage).


Hell, PG&E had the Bay Area back under electrical power within an hour or two of the Loma Prieta earthquake back in '89. And those guys are such lazy assholes, they blew up a neighborhood because they didn't do regular pipe maintenance...
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Another Government Employee: Georgia Power would have 95% of everybody back online in two days (assuming there isn't widespread pole damage).

Hell, PG&E had the Bay Area back under electrical power within an hour or two of the Loma Prieta earthquake back in '89. And those guys are such lazy assholes, they blew up a neighborhood because they didn't do regular pipe maintenance...


They've also burned the state down at least thrice.
But I don't think I've ever gone even 24 hrs without power.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZMugg: In 1956 America needed a new motto. Let's see...

What was wrong with E Pluribus Unum: From many, one? It worked for a long time. Nope, too inclusive.
I know, let's change it to "In God We Trust", then we can treat the "lesser races" like lesser races, the way God intended.
RUN WITH THAT PUPPY!
... in a mood...


I thought it was more the whole anti-communism thing.  Partly the view of the USSR at that time as "godless" thanks to Stalinism. And maybe partly because one of the USSR's whole goals (well, the Russians in the USSR anyhow) was the homogenization (mostly meaning Russification) of all the various nationalities, ethnicities, and languages under their umbrella. Ostensibly they were presenting themselves as unifying people/workers across borders striving towards communism, but of course the reality was they were forcing people together towards being Russian.  Dunno how much that was perceived externally at the time versus how much came out decades later though.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

olorin604: Bootleg: neongoats: Boo farking hoo asswipes. Maybe it's the farking crows come to farking roost.

Hurricane devastates a place, texas says no to aid.
Earthquake wrecks a place, texas says no to aid.
Tornado cluster wrecks a place, texas says no to aid
Flood farks up a place, texas says no to aid.

It's gets moderately chilly out and the Texas's power grid collapses, Texas comes with their hand out demanding aid. They didn't have to disconnect it from the rest of America, but they didn't want our commie farking electricity now did they?

probably about 5 minutes until some texasshole shows up with willie nelson giving the finger dot jpg

We'd help, but it would require tying them into the rest of the grid, so...

/Although, in this case it sounds like most of the help they need is more crews to effect repairs, which I don't know if anyone really provides.

Most states and power companies are part of interstate compacts that allow them to call in massive amounts of line crews in the event of a disaster. I know I have seen our local mall parking lot pretty much full as they were mustering to head to Florida and Louisiana.

I have no clue if Texas is part of this.


"Austin Energy, the city-owned utility"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a person who reps a great line of high-capacity power stations into major retailers, I think this situation is just terrible, sad and...and profitable.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: You kept putting Republicans in charge. What the fark did you expect?


City owned power company.
City government is Democrats and has been forever.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in the country that's Texas's go to scapegoat (Mexico), and the amount of time I've been without power is...about 20 seconds. And that was after a 7.4 quake, What the fark is going on with Texas, or does anyone really want to know??
 
Caelistis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Texas' grid is so reliable that I own a generator and solar panels because I no longer trust that shore power will always be available.

For the folks who are like "I live in Texas and my power never goes out", I call bullshiat. Power brownouts and blackouts have been common here during summer for years now. Your chest thumping jingoism doesn't change the fact that Texas' grid, in both generation and delivery, is antiquated and unreliable. Especially when you compare it to providers like the TVA.

I once loved Texas very much, now we've turned in to a third world shiathole whose primary export is pure, unadulterated derp.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.