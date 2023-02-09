 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Pigout place prohibits pubescent people, provokes pique, pays poor publicity price   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments:

...just ban red shoes. Eshays having to bring mummy to get a whopper. Good gear
Anyone care to translate this into American?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eshays


eshays are the australian version of lads, which are the british versions of bros.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eshays

eshays are the australian version of lads, which are the british versions of bros.


What about "Good gear?" I presume it means "good grief" but I cannot be 100% sure.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And zero farms are given. Going to a place with no kids sounds pleasant.

I have to assume that some Troublemakimg teens are behind this.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eshays

eshays are the australian version of lads, which are the british versions of bros.


And the red shoes?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: replacementcool: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eshays

eshays are the australian version of lads, which are the british versions of bros.

What about "Good gear?" I presume it means "good grief" but I cannot be 100% sure.


Probably translates to "Good shiat", as in "Good on them for banning these rowdy troublemakers"

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: replacementcool: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eshays

eshays are the australian version of lads, which are the british versions of bros.

And the red shoes?


Idk, cosplaying Ronald McDonald?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: replacementcool: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eshays

eshays are the australian version of lads, which are the british versions of bros.

And the red shoes?


You put on your red shoes...
*Looks around*
*Leans in to whisper*
And dance the Blues.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: ... lads, which are the british versions of bros.


ish, I think

to my mind, bros has a jock connotation, whereas lads doesn't.  and lads has a blue collar connotation, whereas etc.

my tuppenceworth, obvs
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've surreptitiously invested in a device that emits high frequency sound waves that specifically annoy teenagers.

Or they could have provided a nice space where the lads could hang out and fostered a customer base for a few more generations.

Whichever.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: replacementcool: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eshays

eshays are the australian version of lads, which are the british versions of bros.

And the red shoes?

You put on your red shoes...
*Looks around*
*Leans in to whisper*
And dance the Blues.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your alliteration is shiat.
Clever is difficult.
Just say no
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: replacementcool: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eshays

eshays are the australian version of lads, which are the british versions of bros.

And the red shoes?


Uhhh...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now why on Earth would you ban that?
 
