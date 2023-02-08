 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Courier-Journal)   The latest threat to avocado toast: Mexican drug cartels   (courier-journal.com) divider line
31
    More: News, Crime, Avocado, Government, Organization, United States, Agriculture, Super Bowl, Drug cartel  
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get this story every super bowl season.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, bullshiat.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: We get this story every super bowl season.


And yet we don't jail the people buying stuff from criminals.  We're farking idiots
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mean to brag I don't mean to boast
But we like avocado on a breakfast toast
Rock it up, uh, baby bubbah
Baby bubbah to the boogie the bang bang the boogie
To the beat beat, it's so unique
Come on, everybody, and dance to the beat
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is old news, anyway wtf is wrong with Mexico?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real newsflash- Americans don't realize how many other products come from Mexico.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just lace it with Fentanyl already.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Iworkformsn: We get this story every super bowl season.

And yet we don't jail the people buying stuff from criminals.  We're farking idiots


What the fark have you been buying from criminals that made you think that?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: waxbeans: Iworkformsn: We get this story every super bowl season.

And yet we don't jail the people buying stuff from criminals.  We're farking idiots

What the fark have you been buying from criminals that made you think that?


? Drugs don't count! 😆
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: this is old news, anyway wtf is wrong with Mexico?


It got overrun with Christian missionaries who mind-farked everyone.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: this is old news, anyway wtf is wrong with Mexico?


America, mostly.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: We get this story every super bowl season.


The Bandiditos have been around for a long time.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My avocados come in the tires of a Los Pollos Hermanos truck.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thomasvista: My avocados come in the tires of a Los Pollos Hermanos truck.


🤜🤛
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Christ, that is one farked up country.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, if hipsters are going to treat something like a drug...

//just be lucky they're not actually fiending for their next fix - just anxiously twirling beard hair.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've never done cocaine or fentanyl but I've been addicted to avocados for 40 years. I would kill a mofo who tried to swipe my soft fatty testicle fruit
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: this is old news, anyway wtf is wrong with Mexico?


The drug-craving neighbors they have up north of the border.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are you sad to see me or is that a Los Viagras avocado up your bumm?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: this is old news, anyway wtf is wrong with Mexico?

The drug-craving neighbors they have up north of the border.


I mean, the do gooder morons who decided to prohibit recreational drugs are the real villains here. Not that regular agriculture isn't corrupt, but there's less money involved at least.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's got this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I don't mean to brag I don't mean to boast
But we like avocado on a breakfast toast
Rock it up, uh, baby bubbah
Baby bubbah to the boogie the bang bang the boogie
To the beat beat, it's so unique
Come on, everybody, and dance to the beat


Hello Nasty was such a cool album
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Iworkformsn: We get this story every super bowl season.

The Bandiditos have been around for a long time.



Los Frititos Bandititos?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The_Sponge: I don't mean to brag I don't mean to boast
But we like avocado on a breakfast toast
Rock it up, uh, baby bubbah
Baby bubbah to the boogie the bang bang the boogie
To the beat beat, it's so unique
Come on, everybody, and dance to the beat

Hello Nasty was such a cool album


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Real newsflash- Americans don't realize how many other products come from Mexico.


But the commercials with the catchy jingle told me the avocados come from Mexico, so I know that one at least.

\Avocados de Mex-i-co!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Soldiers with machine guns!?  What the actual?

I had no idea things had gotten to this point.  I don't need avocados.  Maybe it's time to let those go.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: this is old news, anyway wtf is wrong with Mexico?


They have a rich, violent, degenerate junkie for a next door neighbor, for starters.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are you sad to see me or is that a Los Viagras avocado up your bumm?


Esscuuuse me! Why are you kink-shaming moi? I am a sovereign seedy son of the earf. Hass you no shame?
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Christ, that is one farked up country.


Says a resident of a nation that just recently elected Donald John Trump as it's Commander in Chief.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Los Viagras cartel most likely consists of hardened criminals.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drewogatory: Jairzinho: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: this is old news, anyway wtf is wrong with Mexico?

The drug-craving neighbors they have up north of the border.

I mean, the do gooder morons who decided to prohibit recreational drugs are the real villains here. Not that regular agriculture isn't corrupt, but there's less money involved at least.


Americans always blame someone else for the consequences of their own greed, degeneracy, and selfishness.
Instead of taking responsibility for being a nation of drunks and junkies, and doing something about it, we blame starving people in third world countries for satisfying our endless demands for more dope.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.