(Derby Evening Telegraph)   Man wants a refund for an overpriced veggie burger. Which puts him in the same category as everyone else who's ordered one   (derbytelegraph.co.uk) divider line
24
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny because it's true.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He looks like a poorly cloned Aaron Rodgers
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Hey, can I please have back the extra $600 we both agree you charged me last night?"

"Mmm... better contact your bank."

WTF, dude, what kind of scammy bullsh*t is THAT?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This dude is...not smart. What, he thinks a dude running a kebab cart is just gonna pull out 660 quid and say "Bugger off"?

He needs to talk to his bank. They need to deal with the payment processor. If his bank is dragging their feet, small claims court or whatever the British equivalent is.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 307x425]
He looks like a poorly cloned Aaron Rodgers


LOL.  I was going to say he looks English AF, but you are also correct.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Toby said he'd travelled to York for a fiend's gathering

There's your problem. Always getting a receipt for the Red Wedding.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe the banking laws are different in Britain, but here, you call your CC company's fraud dept. and get the charge reversed.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Toby said he'd travelled to York for a fiend's gathering

There's your problem. Always getting a receipt for the Red Wedding.


One would think that at a fiends gathering, one would not be eating vegetarian food, one would think, one would.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a food truck. I imagine they don't have their own system to keep a daily detailed record of sales and likely they just use a 3rd party payment system for electronic payments which just provides a monthly general report on sales amount.

Without the receipt, the customer made things harder for him. That's why you should always keep one (paper or electronic) for a while for everything. Also, it's always a good idea to set an instant alarm or notification for any purchase above some specific amount that you consider a medium/big purchase.

Best option is to do now what the food truck guy said and just dispute the charge with the bank.
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A man who paid £666.50 for a veggie burger

What do you expect when you order the veggie burger from Hell?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or don't eat at food trucks because they're gross.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I'm talking to them to prove that the money is in my account or not," he said. "If they prove it, or if they don't prove it, I'm going to tell him."

That sentence was cut off too soon.

"I'm talking to them to prove that the money is in my account or not," he said. "If they prove it, or if they don't prove it, I'm going to tell him they didn't prove it."

There!
 
mtinker6
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Non drinking vegetarian.  Doesn't get duller than that.

He made his choice, let him crash.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've paid a lot of money for lousy food before.

I never ask for a refund, I just don't go back.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Things like this are why I pay cash when ordering at places that could be a huge hassle if there is some mistake that puts another person's bill on my card that I might use. If I'm buying $10 worth of street food, it's paid with a $10 bill and I can't be hugely overcharged like this.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Maybe the banking laws are different in Britain, but here, you call your CC company's fraud dept. and get the charge reversed.


That's the magic of using a credit card instead of a debit card. This numbnuts used a debit card. Kiss that cash goodbye.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait, there's a Los Viagras cartel?

They must be hardened criminals.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Always credit.  Never debit.  Credit it's easy to dispute a charge.  And day to day it probably won't screw you over to owe an extra $600 on your CC that is disputed but not taken off yet.  Debit? That extra $600 is gone out of your account and now you have to try and get it back.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: EBN-OZN: Maybe the banking laws are different in Britain, but here, you call your CC company's fraud dept. and get the charge reversed.

That's the magic of using a credit card instead of a debit card. This numbnuts used a debit card. Kiss that cash goodbye.


Less than a damn minute! *Fist bump*

/I'd *shakes tiny fist* but this is good advice and not a joke
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wait, there's a Los Viagras cartel?

They must be hardened criminals.


Crap, wrong thread.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Always credit.  Never debit.  Credit it's easy to dispute a charge.  And day to day it probably won't screw you over to owe an extra $600 on your CC that is disputed but not taken off yet.  Debit? That extra $600 is gone out of your account and now you have to try and get it back.


Yup.

About 20 years ago, I received a nice surprise on on of my credit cards after going to LA to visit some friends.

I knew my next bill would be higher due to my travel expenses, but what I didn't expect was a $3,000 charge to a bail bondsman in Los Angeles.

I had a good time, but not THAT MUCH of a good time.

/Thankfully Amex made it so easy to get rid of that fraudulent charge.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
