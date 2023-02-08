 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   From the "nice try" department: Vermont state trooper cites a lack of evidence when faced with accusations of stealing evidence   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Fail, Larceny, State police, Rolex, Watch, Crime, Giancarlo DiGenova, NBC, Search warrant  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he resigned so that's all wrapped up what's everyone feeling for lunch? I'm thinking Chipotle... I haven't shiat myself in a while.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peachpicker: [Fark user image image 425x239]


I was gonna go with
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, are these the eyes of a disingenuous thief?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cocaine, anyone?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Above: Fred Armisen's police officer character from Portlandia.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby could've made a "shenanigans" headline but alas, we live in a different timeline.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow officer: "Found it!" **YANK**

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is indignant that his colleagues have accuse him of such a heinous transgression and will find employment in a more trust oriented Law Enforcement Organization small town where they all got each other's backs.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stole an entire Belgian dance troupe?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Evidence goes WHERE?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Well, he resigned so that's all wrapped up what's everyone feeling for lunch? I'm thinking Chipotle... I haven't shiat myself in a while.


He actually is better off moving somewhere when he blends in. Jersey.
In Vermont, a dirty cop isn't getting laid, or cashing checks. He and his not exactly francophonic surname will stick out like a Calgary cowboy in Quebec city.
No body wants anything to do with a dirty cop in Vermont. The biggest small town of a state in America
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to say that I wish I could get a paid vacation for farking up, but I have no desire to be a farkup.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IA: We think you've been stealing evidence.

TROOPER: You don't have any evidence of that.

IA: Oh really? How did you know we've got no evidence?

TROOPER: Oh shiat! You played me! Frikkin Agatha Sherlock over here!

IA: I can't believe it took 6 tries before we found the right one.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really buddy? You couldn't wait for the police auction?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: will stick out like a Calgary cowboy in Quebec city.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence of evidence"? I'm not sure if that's how that works.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x239]
Evidence goes WHERE?


I was certain from the article this was a satire site, with an image grab from Reno 911 or something
 
aperson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The reality of the situation is if the evidence discussed in the article is all they actually have then this case isn't going anywhere.  Of course they may have more evidence that they aren't disclosing just yet.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I had a $14,000 watch I wouldn't wear it. Every tweeker who saw it would be thinking "if I steal that guy's watch I can probably get $100 for it".
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like the old story of how there was a vcr tape from a bank vault which showed coppers grabbing extra cash after a bank robbery... while they were there investigating!

Then another cop in a black hoodie throws a giant ass magnet thru the Mayor's front window!  The magnet gets put into the evidence locker right on top of the bank video tape!!!

1 to 2 weeks later; vcr tape is more scrambled than the ole soft pr0n channel of cable TV days!!!
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Like the old story of how there was a vcr tape from a bank vault which showed coppers grabbing extra cash after a bank robbery... while they were there investigating!

Then another cop in a black hoodie throws a giant ass magnet thru the Mayor's front window!  The magnet gets put into the evidence locker right on top of the bank video tape!!!

1 to 2 weeks later; vcr tape is more scrambled than the ole soft pr0n channel of cable TV days!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NakedApe: If I had a $14,000 watch I wouldn't wear it. Every tweeker who saw it would be thinking "if I steal that guy's watch I can probably get $100 for it".


See, that's why you wear a $1000 decoy watch on your wrist. The pickpockets take it. Your $14k masterpiece? It's been on your ankle the whole time.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Reporter: do you have any comment about the case against you?
Cop: no comment at this time.
Reporter: ok...hey, what time is it?
Cop: hold on, let me check my watch...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vermont Troopers get paid enough to buy their kids $14k watches? Granted I bought my kid an $18k car, but I'm still paying for it. Not only does the car have the ability to tell time, it takes my kid to and from work so she can pay for everything else. I think in the grand scheme of things if I gave her a $14k watch, she would've sold it to buy a car.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the only time to think about stealing is if you get away and can live off of the money in another country and be there forever...so it is probably not worth it.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.