(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "You don't start out writing good stuff. You start out writing crap and thinking it's good stuff, and then gradually you get better at it." ― Octavia E. Butler. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Persisting Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
10
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Feb 2023 at 4:00 PM



10 Comments     (+0 »)
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The full quote (truncated in the headline to fit the character limit) is actually this:
"You don't start out writing good stuff. You start out writing crap and thinking it's good stuff, and then gradually you get better at it.
That's why I say one of the most valuable traits is persistence."
― Octavia E. Butler

Octavia Estelle Butler (June 22, 1947 - February 24, 2006) was an American science fiction novelist and shorty story author who won multiple Hugo and Nebula awards and was the first science fiction writer to receive a MacArthur Fellowship, which is commonly an unofficially known as the "Genius Grant." Often associated with the rise of Afrofuturism, she has described her view of humanity as inherently flawed by an innate tendency towards hierarchical thinking which leads to intolerance, violence and, if not checked, the ultimate destruction of our species. As someone who grew up during racial segregation and who was once told by a well-intentioned aunt "Honey . . . Negroes can't be writers" we can start to understand her appreciation of the value of persistence, even if very few of us could comprehend the struggles she had to persist through. Much of this comes out in her writing, with many of her protagonists being disenfranchised individuals who endure, compromise, and embrace radical change in order to survive.

This article lists Octavia E. Butler's rules for writing:

Read. This is one we see very, very often from the best writers. You have to read the kind of things you want to write, because that's how you learn the tools and techniques you're going to need.
Writing is communication. It's a skill that requires devotion, practice, and knowledge of the rules, so you can follow them or break them most effectively when you need to. This means you have to study vocabulary and grammar.
Write every day. Again, this is one of the truest bits we see over and over again: write something every day, no matter what.
Submit your work for publication. Go ahead and be afraid of rejection. Do it anyway because that's how you learn.
Forget Inspiration. Habit is more dependable. Get in the habit of writing every day.
Forget talent. Constantly learning beats innate ability, and all the talent in the world is wasted if you're not constantly improving your skills.
Forget imagination. Constant practice will stimulate your ideas. Play with them, explore them, and don't worry about being 'silly or outrageous or wrong.'
Persist. This is what every other rule boils down to.


Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Submissions! All the writing in the world is worthless if you just throw it in a box and forget about it. I'm abjectly terrible at this myself -- I have a decent job so I don't really need the money, and also I'm comically lazy so I never get around to it, with the result that I have not one but two complete novels that are ready for final polish and publication but . . . eh. I got a bunch of rejection letters from agent queries a few years ago so I just stopped sending them out.

What's the best way to encourage writers to submit their works?


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The editorial team is gearing up for another year of the Fark Fiction Anthology! I have a bunch of backend crap I need to get done, like web pages and T&C and all that, but barring some science-fiction disaster I should have every ready to go when we open for submissions on March 1st!


Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's more to growth in any artistic pursuit, I think.

You start bad but think you're good and you're inspired and have the energy. Then you get better but now you're starting to realize what you're doing isn't all that good - certainly not as good as you want it to be. And then the inspiration and energy get sucked out of you. That's where most of us wash out and only the good ones soldier on to produce great works.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I avoid these threads, but yesterday I hit 20k words on my first attempt at non-work-related nonfiction and am feeling pretty confident. The last few years I've tried to get this manuscript off the ground, but the narrative kept falling apart on the turn into CH 3-4. So far with this attempt I've managed to keep things coherent enough that the people who I've read snippets to seem to follow the thread, so we're forging ahead. I'm thinking it'll end up around 50k all told, so I still have a ways to go, but it's my first sustained drafting since I put my fantasy fiction on hold in 2018.

For the nonfiction, I've scoped out a very modest and reasonable subject set, which I hope to convey in the title/subtitle:

A Handbook for Humans: Mental Models for a Global Species
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm the opposite. The stuff I was writing at 14 was getting into national literary journals. I was mentioned as one of Canada's up-and-coming writers on CBC radio when I was 19. I found out because a publisher phoned our house and talked to my mom about my writing for like, an hour.

Now I contribute to Fark threads.

/Turns out Canada DGAF about you if you didn't go to uni for Creative Writing.
//No MFA? No publish, eh.
///trois
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

That has been the situation for mainstream large publishing houses since the late 80s. And with the demise of the smaller presses (either through bankruptcy or acquisition), the hobbyist doesn't have a lot of options.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eh, I disagree with the quote.

You don't necessarily get better at it :)
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You only get good at something by being bad at it over and over again for a while.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I submitted a story once to F&SF. It was a horrible story. I can't remember if I even got a rejection letter.

I submitted a story to Dragon. It was about as bad as the other. They didn't like it.

To be honest, I haven't submitted anything else because I still think my stuff is crap. There's a rough draft of a book sitting in the trunk. I suppose there's a handful of people out there who'd like to read a hard-boiled kung fu western fantasy, but how do I find them, and is it worth the time to polish up the MS for them?

The backwards-written story is sitting there, daring me to continue with the penultimate scene. Lately it's been hard to work up the mojo.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I recently read a profile on Octavia Butler. She was truly ahead of her time. She was a black woman who made a living writing science fiction. It's sad she's not alive to see one of her works being made into a TV show (Kindred). She did write herself into the world. She did more with much less than most people in this country do with many more advantages (including me).

It was this article: https://www.vulture.com/article/octavia-e-butler-profile.html
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: You only get good at something by being bad at it over and over again for a while.


Nah I'm gud right from the getgo.
 
