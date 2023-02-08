 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Number 5 is alive   (abc27.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Robotics, Facebook, Employment, Customer, Hellertown, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania grocery shopper, Emotion, tall robotic assistant  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Cinedelic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How's Number Six doing?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I call ours the RoyBot 2000, after an old friend of mine that was our floor cleaning specialist.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]


Trivia...One of the rare times he's seen wearing his number six badge.
 
whidbey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where's the Ka-Boom?

There was supposed to be an Earth-Shattering Ka-Boom!

abc27.comView Full Size
 
bmix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Were I conspiratorially-minded, I'd say it's a marketing stunt to sell more plush toys.

In other news, the grocery store actually does have plush toys of the cleanup robot, one of which I may or may not own.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]


His ranking is way up. He's Number 1.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd draw a penis on it, but it seems superfluous.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
when robots escape!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]


He is not a number, he is a free man!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]

His ranking is way up. He's Number 1.


Who does Number 2 work for?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not for long.
cdn0.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, to have the Old Glory Insurance agency in that town.  Perfect time to do a marketing push
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey Laser Lips!  Your Mama was a snowblower.
 
The Goddamn Batman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've seen this Anime......
 
proton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]

He is not a number, he is a free man!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wood pulp
Plant
Vegetable
Tomato!
Water
Salt
Monosodium glutimate

/not obscure
//favorite movie when I was a kid
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]


I don't know
7
8
6
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Not for long.
[cdn0.vox-cdn.com image 618x542]


Marty knows better than to visit here

You all can give us a hard time now, but we're the first defense when the robot uprising happens.  You'll thank us later
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am standing here beside myself

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Not for long.
[cdn0.vox-cdn.com image 618x542]


Yeah, dude better not plan any trips to Philly.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Be free, Marty!
We have one at Stop n Shop.
 
poorjon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish Marty would escape from mine. I just want to get to the avocados, and there's Marty like he was an experiment superficially designed to find out just how in the farking way an obstacle can get
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'd draw a penis on it, but it seems superfluous.


[Fark user image 370x493]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"we were thrilled by the customer response in our pilot stores"

Thrilled? By a useless roaming appliance that only takes up space in the aisle and beeps constantly?

No.

And fix your bullshiat speaker blaring gas pump ads you assholes.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I get the general idea of robots looking over grocery stores to see what needs a human touch. You'd think the checkouts systems would provide 99% of that data. But I had a case where my beef broth showed up on the system but wasn't on the floor. I had to ask, there were gaps in the warehouse store where it should have been available. The management heard me and made a tag and put the pallet of beef broth on the aisle, which they should have done when that gap happened the day before.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'd draw a penis on it, but it seems superfluous.


[Fark user image 370x493]


Your dick looks like Planaria? Oh, dude, that's not right.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Cinedelic: How's Number Six doing?

[i.pinimg.com image 466x549]

Trivia...One of the rare times he's seen wearing his number six badge.


Yeah - that looks like it's from 'Free For All', where they Village was holding an "election" for the new No. 2.

2: "Do you plan on running?"
6: "Like blazes, first chance I get."

The Village doped 6 up to get him to run - that's why he has that weird look on his face.

(reporter for the 'Tally Ho' asks 6 for a statement)

6: "Our exports will operate in every corner of the globe".

I think I've already posted this to a thread, but I'm not sure who it in reply to -

The Prisoner Renault Commercial
Youtube if4E0dN0gJ0
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Better than Ivan Number Six at least.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
auntedrie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: when robots escape!                       PAIGE NO !!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
