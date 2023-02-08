 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A blockbuster exhibition at the Netherlands' brings together 28 of Vermeer's paintings from seven countries around the world. Not bad considering only 37 paintings are generally ascribed to the artist. Not great, not terrible   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Netherlands, Painting, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum, The Hague, Girl with a Pearl Earring, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Johannes Vermeer  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not 3 paintings. It's 15 thousand.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, is he the one who painted Scarlett Johansson?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Cool, is he the one who painted Scarlett Johansson?


I don't know, but he signed this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Instrument68
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the old joke about Corot:
"Corot painted 1000 landscapes and 2000 of them are in the United States."
 
