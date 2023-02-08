 Skip to content
(WJCL Savannah)   Bomb threat evacuation distracts attention from court case where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for killing his family to distract attention from his financial crimes   (wjcl.com) divider line
    News, Courthouse, Murder, Law, Lawyer, Jury, Theft, Lawsuit, Prosecutor  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to go, dumbass.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around 9:06:48 p.m., the car engine is started and it was taken out of park at 9:06:50 p.m.
At 9:22:45 p.m. the vehicle was put back into park.
About 21 minutes later, at 9:43:05 p.m. , the vehicle is out of park. It is put back into park at 9:43:59 p.m.
The vehicle goes out of park at 9:44:54 p.m. and goes back into park at 10:00:36 p.m.
The vehicle goes out of park again at 10:01:17 p.m. and out of park at 10:01:29 p.m.
Again, the vehicle goes out of park at 10:01:30 and into park at 10:01:43 p.m.
The vehicle goes out of park at 10:04:49 p.m. and back into park at 10:05:55 p.m.
The vehicle goes out of park again at 10:11:45 p.m. and back into park at 10:12:38 p.m.
Alex Murdaugh reportedly called 911 at 10:07 p.m. that night.

I have no idea who this is or what this trial is about, but I feel really bad for anyone who has to sit in the courtroom and listen to this.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Never seen a trial, have you.

There's a reason OJ's trial lasted 11 months.  They beat the hell out of every detail, no matter how small.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot parking action!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they evacuate the bomb threats?
 
GloomCookie613
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Why did they evacuate the bomb threats?


There was no dancefloor to evacuate?

Cascada wanted for questioning.
Cascada - Evacuate The Dancefloor (Official Music Video)
Youtube A68j28KQaik
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Hot parking action!


Astounding that a farking lawyer didn't know this would be looked at.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was too old for that sh*t.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I have no idea who this is or what this trial is about, but I feel really bad for anyone who has to sit in the courtroom and listen to this.


Me neither, but then I looked him up and HOLY SHIEEEEET.  This guy is a real piece of work.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I have no idea who this is or what this trial is about,


Long story short. Alex Murdaugh comes from a wealthy very prominent family in SC.

So naturally, locally he's a big wig, suspected of killing his wife and son and also fraud and money laundering.

It's a very big deal for that town.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn
steklo: Jeebus Saves: I have no idea who this is or what this trial is about,

Long story short. Alex Murdaugh comes from a wealthy very prominent family in SC.

So naturally, locally he's a big wig, suspected of killing his wife and son and also fraud and money laundering.

It's a very big deal for that town.


Dude... You suck at recapping.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
This is the sort of thing South Carolina traditionally finds a black kid to pin things on and then execute, having him sit on a Bible because he's too short otherwise.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
Iworkformsn: Dude... You suck at recapping.


I know. I should go work for a vacuum company.
 
Jeebus Saves
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Oh just fry the bastard or send him to Gitmo, and be done with it.
 
tinderfitles
The fella in question comes from an powerful family in the South Carolina, like his family had held the same solicitor chair since the 1920's. He also is linked to five different murders, attempted murders, fraud, embezzlement, cover ups, etc. The full list of charges against him is in the triple digits.

When the defendant is that powerful, and is potentially linked to a ton of other crimes, you take the safest belt and suspenders approach possible.
 
Stud Gerbil
Was the bomb threat from his enemies or his supporters?
 
Flat_Panda
Stud Gerbil: Was the bomb threat from his enemies or his supporters?


Give his "suicide" attempt, it could be from himself.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
Jeebus Saves:I have no idea who this is or what this trial is about, but I feel really bad for anyone who has to sit in the courtroom and listen to this.

ncsb: I've been called up for jury duty 3 times in less than twenty years and ended up being selected 2 times. I'm the token fair minded generic guy I suppose. On call 3 I decided to pay a $1k fee to absentee because fark that shiat. Each case was a nightmare of human tragedy I had no wish to even peripherally understand.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
Inchoate [OhFark]
GloomCookie613: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Why did they evacuate the bomb threats?

There was no dancefloor to evacuate?

Cascada wanted for questioning.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A68j28KQaik]


Perhaps they had the right idea, considering what was in store.
Nuclear War (On The Dance Floor)
Youtube g4L2pnWNXYs
 
ukexpat
If he had killed a daughter it would be the Murdaugh Daughter Murder, and perfect for a miniseries starring Kate Winslet.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
