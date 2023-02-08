 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Man succumbs to prostate cancer, but not before it gets his Irish up. Tag is for the not so specific blood test Prostate Specific Antigen   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Brain injury, Traumatic brain injury, Disease, Neurology, Medicine, Prostate cancer, Causality, Death  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
funnytheworld.comView Full Size
 
COVID19
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
good choice for the tag
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They soon determined that he had a classic manifestation of foreign accent syndrome, or FAS.

I'd actually because curious to hear: Do people with that syndrome sound like native speakers to other native speakers? Or do they sound like how they like the accent sounds -- like a bad actor, or something?

And a CSB: A friend in college did a study abroad in Dublin for a semester. When she got back, she had an Irish accent for MONTHS. She got a lot of hell for that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The article actually has before and after mp3s of the patient, I love it.
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
may the road rise to meet him and hopefully he got his full 1/2 hour head start
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: They soon determined that he had a classic manifestation of foreign accent syndrome, or FAS.

I'd actually because curious to hear: Do people with that syndrome sound like native speakers to other native speakers? Or do they sound like how they like the accent sounds -- like a bad actor, or something?

And a CSB: A friend in college did a study abroad in Dublin for a semester. When she got back, she had an Irish accent for MONTHS. She got a lot of hell for that.


I lived in Dublin for several years - calling BS on this because Dubliners don't really have strong accents, in no way could you develop a strong accent in a couple months unless you were maybe trying to learn from a voice acting perspective.

Also the Irish accent most Americans tend to associate with Ireland would be a Northern Irish accent (ie Belfast, etc.),
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weeners in that article is solid gold. And really dumb. Well, both at the same time really.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had a minor stroke that made me not realize I was speaking German (a language I grew up with). I thought I was speaking English, and I could understand English, but for several hours, I could only speak in German. I didn't even know I knew the word for "stroke" in German! It started fading out after about 6-8 hours and by the next day I was speaking English again. I didn't have a German accent because, honestly, I never had one. I am a polyglot but no matter what language I speak, I sound like a Chicagoan. (The French can't stand it, which is funny to watch.) Russians tend to cock their heads like puzzled dogs.
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Weeners in that article is solid gold. And really dumb. Well, both at the same time really.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [funnytheworld.com image 724x547]


Don't touch my eyes!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
it's usually thought to be caused by a stroke or traumatic brain injury

So does this mean the Irish are brain damaged?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Elzar: bostonguy: And a CSB: A friend in college did a study abroad in Dublin for a semester. When she got back, she had an Irish accent for MONTHS. She got a lot of hell for that.

I lived in Dublin for several years - calling BS on this because Dubliners don't really have strong accents, in no way could you develop a strong accent in a couple months unless you were maybe trying to learn from a voice acting perspective.


I don't remember if it was specifically Dublin, actually -- but it was Ireland so I just assume it was Dublin. But yes, she had an accent for months. This was 20 years ago.

Hell, I did my study abroad in London and called the bathroom "the toilet" for a while when I got back.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did he start drinking heavily?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Elzar: I lived in Dublin for several years - calling BS on this because Dubliners don't really have strong accents,


Jeeeeeeezusss where the fark are you from? What is YOUR accent like, if Dublin is hardly anything?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bostonguy: They soon determined that he had a classic manifestation of foreign accent syndrome, or FAS.

I'd actually because curious to hear: Do people with that syndrome sound like native speakers to other native speakers? Or do they sound like how they like the accent sounds -- like a bad actor, or something?

And a CSB: A friend in college did a study abroad in Dublin for a semester. When she got back, she had an Irish accent for MONTHS. She got a lot of hell for that.


Had a high school friend who went to college in the South and every break he'd have a drawl. It faded in a couple days.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After 20+ years of living near Boston, my g/f says I'm starting to drop my "r"s. Whether or not this is due to brain damage, I couldn't tell you.
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Elzar: I lived in Dublin for several years - calling BS on this because Dubliners don't really have strong accents,

Jeeeeeeezusss where the fark are you from? What is YOUR accent like, if Dublin is hardly anything?


Cranston, RI probably
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
T'ouble wid his painis, then?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: After 20+ years of living near Boston, my g/f says I'm starting to drop my "r"s. Whether or not this is due to brain damage, I couldn't tell you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Elzar: I lived in Dublin for several years - calling BS on this because Dubliners don't really have strong accents,

Jeeeeeeezusss where the fark are you from? What is YOUR accent like, if Dublin is hardly anything?


Bio says they be from God's Country. I'm guessing Alabama.
 
cleek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
actual Dubliners:

Fontaines D.C. - Big (Official Music Video)
Youtube aiLk6G5N-3Y
 
patrick767
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: After 20+ years of living near Boston, my g/f says I'm starting to drop my "r"s. Whether or not this is due to brain damage, I couldn't tell you.


Now you have to add the "r"s you dropped onto words where they don't go, thus maintaining the proper balance of "r"s. Example: It's not "idea". It's "idear".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: it's usually thought to be caused by a stroke or traumatic brain injury

So does this mean the Irish are brain damaged?


You would be too, if drank and fought like that
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bostonguy: They soon determined that he had a classic manifestation of foreign accent syndrome, or FAS.

I'd actually because curious to hear: Do people with that syndrome sound like native speakers to other native speakers? Or do they sound like how they like the accent sounds -- like a bad actor, or something?

And a CSB: A friend in college did a study abroad in Dublin for a semester. When she got back, she had an Irish accent for MONTHS. She got a lot of hell for that.


Usually it happens if the accent is defined by a single specific sound - such as a rhotic R. The person's neurological changes makes them produce this sound when they speak but otherwise their accent is unchanged. However listeners hear it as the new accent because of the inclusion of this one sound.

I've heard recordings of people with FAS where they talk with the accent but then when they doctor the recording to remove that one sound they sound like their normal accent.

I'm from Australia and we generally drop our Rs (similar to Boston). When I moved to the US I had to start including them so people could understand me. Aussies normally ask for a "bee-ah" at a bar but I had to start saying "bee-Er" when I was in loud American bars so the bartenders could understand me.

When I came back to Oz, people thought I sounded American because of this.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

natazha: bostonguy: They soon determined that he had a classic manifestation of foreign accent syndrome, or FAS.

I'd actually because curious to hear: Do people with that syndrome sound like native speakers to other native speakers? Or do they sound like how they like the accent sounds -- like a bad actor, or something?

And a CSB: A friend in college did a study abroad in Dublin for a semester. When she got back, she had an Irish accent for MONTHS. She got a lot of hell for that.

Had a high school friend who went to college in the South and every break he'd have a drawl. It faded in a couple days.


I know a guy who had a similar experience, he started farking his cousin...
 
