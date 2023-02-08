 Skip to content
(MSN)   Upon asking England if they can spare a few fighter jets for the Ukraine war, we discover that England only has 130 fighter jets and three pilots, all named Nigel   (msn.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
everydayguitargear.files.wordpress.com
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bbc.co.uk
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse1.mm.bing.net


/What is that, like 2 US aircraft carriers?
//Holy f*cking sh*t we spend a lot of money.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cameron's austerity hit the military hard. The RAF lost all its Tornados, Harriers, Nimrods. And the Jaguars were retired in 2007. The E-3 Sentry AWACs were also retired but a couple were still available and have been covering Ukraine along with the RAF Rivet Joints.

/The Harriers were all sold to the US.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [everydayguitargear.files.wordpress.com image 338x400]


None. None more Nigel.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
129 are Sopwith Camels.

qph.cf2.quoracdn.net
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're not running low on banter.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XTC - Making Plans For Nigel
Youtube s29RKnB7l7o
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media-amazon.com

Ginger's gutted.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Cameron's austerity hit the military hard. The RAF lost all its Tornados, Harriers, Nimrods. And the Jaguars were retired in 2007. The E-3 Sentry AWACs were also retired but a couple were still available and have been covering Ukraine along with the RAF Rivet Joints.

/The Harriers were all sold to the US.


"Four major defence reviews have been conducted since the end of the Cold War: the 1990 Options for Change, the 1998 Strategic Defence Review, the 2003 Delivering Security in a Changing World and the 2010 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR). All four defence reviews have resulted in steady reductions in manpower and numbers of aircraft, especially combat aircraft such as fast-jets."

Looks like someone is lying...Again.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd like to be supreme ruler. The days of spending trillions of dollars for billions of dollars worth of benefit, if any, would be over. I just find it inconceivable that we can spend so much money so a couple of dudes can have a dick measuring contest, and in the same breath, say sorry there's no money for education or feeding the poor or healthcare for seniors. I hate this farking place.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why would England need its own fleet of fighter jets? Don't they rely on the UK government (the RAF) for air power?

Or are Wales and/or Northern Ireland maybe a grave threat to England and the RAF can't be counted on to defend England against them?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now they are making plans for Nigel.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Cameron's austerity hit the military hard. The RAF lost all its Tornados, Harriers, Nimrods. And the Jaguars were retired in 2007. The E-3 Sentry AWACs were also retired but a couple were still available and have been covering Ukraine along with the RAF Rivet Joints.

/The Harriers were all sold to the US.


Would've been fine if something something didn't cut off Britain's access to Eurofighter jets.
 
batlock666
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Now they are making plans for Nigel.


I had no idea that was released in 1979.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
hahaha stupid england they dont even have a bloated military with excessive, unnecessary costs
 
nazar428 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is that supposed to be not enough?  130 sounds like plenty for the small area of the British Isles.  They are a part of NATO so would get help from others if there was a major attack, they don't need to have enough to fight the whole world by themselves.
 
Faraday's Child
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where the hell was Biggles?
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
all named Nigel

We should make plans for them.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What about Bruce.... Oh, wait, he's the exchange pilot from Australia
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, about as many as Canada?

That's not good ...
 
Pieru [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
karl2025
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: hahaha stupid england they dont even have a bloated military with excessive, unnecessary costs


Well currently they have a need for fighter jets they're not sure they can meet, so while it's not excessive it also might not be sufficient.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [YouTube video: XTC - Making Plans For Nigel]


I think the plans for the three Nigels are to promote them to generals and majors, so they could train other pilots. I'm sure all of their senses will be working overtime.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image



What?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
do they banter
th.bing.com
 
JessieL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The old Winstons could do 95% of what a Nigel can, at 15% of the cost.

Fark user image
 
Broktun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
#lendleaseifneeded
 
Pieru [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wessoman: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [YouTube video: XTC - Making Plans For Nigel]

I think the plans for the three Nigels are to promote them to generals and majors, so they could train other pilots. I'm sure all of their senses will be working overtime.


These pilots will then go on to become the dukes of the stratosphear.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Europe is still not rearming, even after watching Russia wake up and start plundering.  Farking imbeciles, it's not America getting invaded in the next few years, dunno why they'd rely on it to defend them.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: do they banter
[th.bing.com image 252x189]

Bally Jerry pranged his kite right in the how's your father. Hairy blighter dicky-birded, feathered back on his Sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harper's and caught his can in the Bertie.
 
karl2025
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nazar428: Is that supposed to be not enough?  130 sounds like plenty for the small area of the British Isles.  They are a part of NATO so would get help from others if there was a major attack, they don't need to have enough to fight the whole world by themselves.


While they would get help from the rest of NATO in the event of an attack, they are also required to help the rest of NATO in the event of an attack, so they need some ability to extend their protection to the rest of the alliance. Beyond that, they also want force projection capability to protect their interests abroad.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Would've been fine if something something didn't cut off Britain's access to Eurofighter jets.


It was possible that the UK would have deployed Eurofighters against Spanish Harriers during a post-Brexit standoff over Gibraltar.

I guess it still is.
 
kevljo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/48th_Fighter_Wing

Why would they need more jets with friends like us on their soil?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The US sending tanks was stupid. We've been doing a smorgasbord of equipment that is a pain to support. The deal with Germany should had been that if they'd freed the leopards, USA would take the heat off them with Moscow by throwing in F-16
 
eKonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
England hasn't ever had much of an air force, have they? I recall seeing a documentary where we had to send Ben Affleck over there to save them in WWII...
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

karl2025: nazar428: Is that supposed to be not enough?  130 sounds like plenty for the small area of the British Isles.  They are a part of NATO so would get help from others if there was a major attack, they don't need to have enough to fight the whole world by themselves.

While they would get help from the rest of NATO in the event of an attack, they are also required to help the rest of NATO in the event of an attack, so they need some ability to extend their protection to the rest of the alliance. Beyond that, they also want force projection capability to protect their interests abroad.


Like where?
 
karl2025
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: karl2025: nazar428: Is that supposed to be not enough?  130 sounds like plenty for the small area of the British Isles.  They are a part of NATO so would get help from others if there was a major attack, they don't need to have enough to fight the whole world by themselves.

While they would get help from the rest of NATO in the event of an attack, they are also required to help the rest of NATO in the event of an attack, so they need some ability to extend their protection to the rest of the alliance. Beyond that, they also want force projection capability to protect their interests abroad.

Like where?


The Falklands springs to mind. They have also signaled a willingness to help protect Taiwan and other interests in the Pacific, and their involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan also requires some force projection capability.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Blimey! Please reassure us that this isn't one of the Nigels!

Fark user image
 
alternaloser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'd like to be supreme ruler. The days of spending trillions of dollars for billions of dollars worth of benefit, if any, would be over. I just find it inconceivable that we can spend so much money so a couple of dudes can have a dick measuring contest, and in the same breath, say sorry there's no money for education or feeding the poor or healthcare for seniors. I hate this farking place.


Nothing Works Here, I hate this Place, The medications don't work
Youtube bYUNs4OEWhs
 
dtbcr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be fair, it's only "only 130" because America.
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet takes part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow in Canada (Photo: Getty)


Wait.  What?
Somebody's gonna be pissed.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Carter Pewterschmidt: Cameron's austerity hit the military hard. The RAF lost all its Tornados, Harriers, Nimrods. And the Jaguars were retired in 2007. The E-3 Sentry AWACs were also retired but a couple were still available and have been covering Ukraine along with the RAF Rivet Joints.

/The Harriers were all sold to the US.

"Four major defence reviews have been conducted since the end of the Cold War: the 1990 Options for Change, the 1998 Strategic Defence Review, the 2003 Delivering Security in a Changing World and the 2010 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR). All four defence reviews have resulted in steady reductions in manpower and numbers of aircraft, especially combat aircraft such as fast-jets."

Looks like someone is lying...Again.


This is going to be one of the lasting effects of Putins bullshiat. The longest peace in European history that allowed for the major powers to decrease the amount of money wasted on keeping a large military force 'just in case' was shattered. All of the European nations are now looking to ramp up military spending and that money can only be found by taking away from the citizenry.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eKonk: England hasn't ever had much of an air force, have they? I recall seeing a documentary where we had to send Ben Affleck over there to save them in WWII...


Yes, and the few US pilots that went to help were greatly appreciated. Winston Churchill mentioned them in one of his famous speeches.
 
robv83
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Cameron's austerity hit the military hard. The RAF lost all its Tornados, Harriers, Nimrods. And the Jaguars were retired in 2007. The E-3 Sentry AWACs were also retired but a couple were still available and have been covering Ukraine along with the RAF Rivet Joints.

/The Harriers were all sold to the US.



I heard Pepsi bought one of them...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Blimey! Please reassure us that this isn't one of the Nigels!

[Fark user image 850x478]


Let's put it this way...

Harrier jump jets aren't VTOL, it's just that the pilot is that bad at flying them.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kevljo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/48th_Fighter_Wing

Why would they need more jets with friends like us on their soil?


So in other words, the US has almost as many fighters on British soil as the UK does....
 
