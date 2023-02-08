 Skip to content
(News On 6 Tulsa)   Master-thief accused of embezzling $31,000 from the Wally World cash registers. With bonus master-thief name of Shadymon. A double bonus "you don't look like you've missed many meals" mugshot   (newson6.com) divider line
27
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's her club name.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always thought he was a hero.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wally World.  There's a name I've not heard in a long time.  A long time.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shadymon Patie. Don't recall that Marley album.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jfc that site is some shiat 😒
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Wally World.  There's a name I've not heard in a long time.  A long time.


I never knew until recently that it stood for Wal-Mart.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She's now evolved in to arrestedymon.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shadymon sounds like the kind of pokemon you only teach self destruct/explosion and just use to troll people.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: gnosis301: Wally World.  There's a name I've not heard in a long time.  A long time.

I never knew until recently that it stood for Wal-Mart.


Wally World dad.

Roy G Wally World.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'd be fat too if your city is known for its diners and lack of basic infrastructure like public transportation and sidewalks, but went all in on subsidizing car ownership with parking minimums and adding extra lanes.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They had this all on camera and took months to finally report? Seems that she probably got brazen after getting away with it for so long, someone finally noticed and took the time to go through all the video archives

Things learned
1) Walmart has shiat-tier security practices
2) they don't audit their tills or cash very often
3) if you work on "close up magic" skills you might get away with it
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: 3) if you work on "close up magic" skills you might get away with it


Protip: Just do not wear the cape and tophat during working hours.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Things learned


4. You get paid to pick your ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Has everyone stopped counting drawers or something?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: You'd be fat too if your city is known for its diners and lack of basic infrastructure like public transportation and sidewalks, but went all in on subsidizing car ownership with parking minimums and adding extra lanes.


True, but the weather here makes walking/bike-riding/skipping/outdoor yoga/double-dutch/etc. unpossible for 26 days out of every month.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: You'd be fat too if your city is known for its diners and lack of basic infrastructure like public transportation and sidewalks, but went all in on subsidizing car ownership with parking minimums and adding extra lanes.


You're about to be killed by a guy who cut the sleeves off a Mickey Mouse shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What Walmart still has employees doing cashier duty?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, we are cool with fat shaming?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Shadymon Patie. Don't recall that Marley album.


I ate the sheriff and I also ate the deputy.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: They had this all on camera and took months to finally report? Seems that she probably got brazen after getting away with it for so long, someone finally noticed and took the time to go through all the video archives

Things learned
1) Walmart has shiat-tier security practices
2) they don't audit their tills or cash very often
3) if you work on "close up magic" skills you might get away with it


#2 is the correct answer. Many large retailers might audit the tills once a week (like Kroger), but I've heard Wally hardly ever does. What probably happened is a co-worker snitched and LP finally decided to review the tapes.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: So, we are cool with fat shaming?


Criminal shaming has always been ok here.
 
JessieL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: The Exit Stencilist: Things learned

4. You get paid to pick your ass.

[Fark user image 566x520]


Geeze, how long have I been doing it for free like some kind of chump?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The Exit Stencilist: 3) if you work on "close up magic" skills you might get away with it

Protip: Just do not wear the cape and tophat during working hours.


"I put on my robe and wizard hat..."
 
listernine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tills get audited every day.  They gave her some rope, and let her run with it.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: They had this all on camera and took months to finally report? Seems that she probably got brazen after getting away with it for so long, someone finally noticed and took the time to go through all the video archives

Things learned
1) Walmart has shiat-tier security practices
2) they don't audit their tills or cash very often
3) if you work on "close up magic" skills you might get away with it


I don't know if there's a threshold for felony charges or whatever, but in Canada, some retailers have taken to documenting habitual shoplifters so as to pursue a greater charge of theft over $5000 (an indictable offense vs a summary conviction.)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JessieL: Geeze, how long have I been doing it for free like some kind of chump?


Note to self: Stek, always pick your ass while at work.
 
