Are you into looner culture? It involves various fetishes for latex pool balloons, including the desire to be inside them. This kink might be for you if you're feeling gimpy
44
    More: Weird, Inflatable, YouTube, Germany, Whale, Mind, Atmosphere of Earth, Internet, Emotion  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)



44 Comments
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB:

I was the assistant pump boy on a few inflation fetish clips.

/end CSB
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: CSB:

I was the assistant pump boy on a few inflation fetish clips.

/end CSB


I was the assistant swaddler.
 
AlkalineAcid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it said loner at first and didn't know we had a culture.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adventures of whale man? You do you, buddy. I doubt anyone else wants to.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, I'm becoming trapped in the balloon. Drat the luck!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.  Was the prophet Jonah a looner before being a looner was cool?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before this moment, I never knew I wanted to be a looner.
I still don't, actually.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balloon trifecta in play.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: bedonkadonk: CSB:

I was the assistant pump boy on a few inflation fetish clips.

/end CSB

I was the assistant swaddler.


Did you get paid in burritos?
/ got nuthin
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No poppers in this thread.
Sickos
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: CSB:

I was the assistant pump boy on a few inflation fetish clips.

/end CSB


...how does one get promoted to main pump boy?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: bedonkadonk: CSB:

I was the assistant pump boy on a few inflation fetish clips.

/end CSB

...how does one get promoted to main pump boy?


The owner was the main guy.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, i know kink shaming is a bad thing.....but sometimes (looking at you furries) we can at least admit its a warning sign of stuff.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT'S MY FETISH! MY THIS AT MY WEDDING!

Loomer
Youtube 3bwpoM1k50U
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those days are gone forever, over a long time ago.  Oh Yeah.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know... we need to stop calling some disorders "kinks."
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a comic performer who got inside a big balloon to Also Sprach Zarathustra (the 2001 opening music), but I can't find it.  All I could find was this Britclip.

Man Balloon - Balloon Man
Youtube bUOupDNSqyI
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians - Balloon Man
Youtube bXBui11UWbs
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [c.tenor.com image 498x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hes sleeping
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are we to kink shame?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight on Pay-per-view Wrestlemania, it's the ultimate fight between loomers and claustrophobics!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like it had to be here that I read an article about a guy in the UK that is banned from looking at any media featuring kids and balloons because he was getting off on it.

There was no porn, no nudity, nothing that could be construed as sex but they still banned him from accessing it.
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrWhy: So.  Was the prophet Jonah a looner before being a looner was cool?


Vore
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I feel like it had to be here that I read an article about a guy in the UK that is banned from looking at any media featuring kids and balloons because he was getting off on it.

There was no porn, no nudity, nothing that could be construed as sex but they still banned him from accessing it.


i mean i can't get a load of diesel and some fertilizer at the same time, without some paperwork and maybe a lookseyloo and i have a farm.

And i don't have a problem with it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bXBui11UWbs]


Upvote for some Robyn.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Martin Balloon Animals Stand Up Comedy
Youtube MrwjJhNuZDY


/would have put up his balloon sketch on the Muppet Show
//but that's only available on the Disney website
///or the Internet Archive for the full thing (sketch is tarts ~5:30 in) https://archive.org/details/tms209FULL
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. Kind of reminds me of Billoon45 from back in the ancient days.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not my fetish
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are a strange, strange species.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
imgs1cdn.adultempire.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Upload" is an underrated show.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Inflatable fetishists are all over the internet, often popping up as a subset of other kinks. Perhaps most commonly, they're looners-people with an erotic interest in balloons, popping them, humping them

People have been f*cking inflatable sex dolls for decades.

This is nothing new.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inflatable Madge Face made an appearance at the Grammys last Sunday..
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't like non-breathable fabric,let alone latex or gortext or other gimpy swag.

But if I had a girl-body, I would be on OnlyFans making bank every day, as one of those nude models who sits on balloons and pops them for pervs. Oh man, that's like...the best job in the world.

I wouldn't be a splosher if I was a girl-person. Sitting on ice cream, or on a cake with lots of icing, just seems like too many crumbs and sticky-things-that-turn-crusty would be squished up into my gonch. That sounds like more than a Canesten mini-egg can cure.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xanadian: Inflatable fetishists are all over the internet, often popping up as a subset of other kinks. Perhaps most commonly, they're looners-people with an erotic interest in balloons, popping them, humping them

People have been f*cking inflatable sex dolls for decades.

This is nothing new.


No, not human or even animal shaped balloons. Looners are into balloons.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*finally RsTFA*

Well..


............

I wish I could unread that.
 
