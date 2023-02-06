 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Former child raft refugee Elian Gonzalez nominated to Cuban National Assembly. Robot undead Walt Disney is stirring in his lair   (cnn.com) divider line
65
    More: Followup, Cubans, United States, Law, Government, Cuba, Fidel Castro, Supreme court, Cold War  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Feb 2023 at 2:20 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid he looks like Ben Shapiro
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


//subby started it
 
Wessoman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Poor kid he looks like Ben Shapiro


No wonder Clinton had him deported. He knew.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Janet Reno unavailable for comment.  Forever.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ironically, Cuban National Assembly is the name of my raft-building instructional series....
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
González's nomination all but secures his post in the 470-seat National Assembly that meets several times a year to discuss proposed laws, which the body usually votes unanimously to approve.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Maneck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions..."

The custody dispute happened and was big news in 1999. The USSR started to dissolve in 1988.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Poor kid he looks like Ben Shapiro


We're getting a little casual with the insults
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to that aunt of his?  Is she seeing anybody?
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: González's nomination all but secures his post in the 470-seat National Assembly that meets several times a year to discuss proposed laws, which the body usually votes unanimously to approve.

[media0.giphy.com image 241x177]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whatever happened to that aunt of his?  Is she seeing anybody?
[media.gettyimages.com image 469x612]


Too skinny
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Janet Reno unavailable for comment.  Forever.


Hillary Clinton murders again!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.


I'm sure his Miami relatives had no intention of brainwashing the kid to use as a political pawn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
soldcentralfl.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.


I think we should abduct every child on the planet because there's no personality cults in the US. They'll be safe here if they manage to survive multiple shooting events in grade school.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Maneck: "Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions..."

The custody dispute happened and was big news in 1999. The USSR started to dissolve in 1988.


a lot of people are still fighting the cold war in their heads
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whatever happened to that aunt of his?  Is she seeing anybody?
[media.gettyimages.com image 469x612]


Ran for Congress under the pseudonym George Santos.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Poor kid he looks like Ben Shapiro


Liev Schreiber.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"...the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions..."
"...custody battle between his father and relatives in Miami that led to the boy's return to the communist-run island in 2000. "

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.


That's on us for not returning him to his father immediately but instead letting his unhinged distant relatives whore him out for the media attention.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maneck: "Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions..."

The custody dispute happened and was big news in 1999. The USSR started to dissolve in 1988.

a lot of people are still fighting the cold war in their heads


Especially Vladimir Putin.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.


I still remember celebrating with a cigar when "The Beard" croaked.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sexy Jesus: Janet Reno unavailable for comment.  Forever.

Hillary Clinton murders again!


Well, Reno wasn't dead before she worked for the Clintons,was she?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Maneck: "Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions..."

The custody dispute happened and was big news in 1999. The USSR started to dissolve in 1988.


Author of the article is probably someone who calls anyone over 25 a boomet
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.

That's on us for not returning him to his father immediately but instead letting his unhinged distant relatives whore him out for the media attention.


Yeah, looking back at that. The whole thing was just a very ugly custody battle that shouldn't have gotten as political as it got.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, dear God. The unhinged stupidity of that whole debacle is all coming back to me.

"Elian's saint of a mother was smart. She dressed him in a bright orange shirt and bright yellow shirt to ward of the sharks."
"So in other words...this stupid idiot was preparing for the contingency that her six-year-old child would be floating in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico surrounded by f**king sharks. Yeah, mother of the year."
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whatever happened to that aunt of his?  Is she seeing anybody?
[media.gettyimages.com image 469x612]


24 years on maybe her geriatrician?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
RIP

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions,"

Is CNN only hiring zillenialz now?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Oh, dear God. The unhinged stupidity of that whole debacle is all coming back to me.

"Elian's saint of a mother was smart. She dressed him in a bright orange shirt and bright yellow shirt to ward of the sharks."
"So in other words...this stupid idiot was preparing for the contingency that her six-year-old child would be floating in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico surrounded by f**king sharks. Yeah, mother of the year."


Yeah, I'm ashamed to admit I bought into the whole stupidity too.

Granted I was a dumb teenager at the time and didn't know any better.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
" Illegal Elian "
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.

That's on us for not returning him to his father immediately but instead letting his unhinged distant relatives whore him out for the media attention.


No, that's on his relatives.  His mother drowned, his father wanted him back in Cuba.  That should have been the end of the story.  If you remember, which you clearly don't, law enforcement had to raid where he was at and physically take him from his relatives.
 
wademh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't get the Disney connection.


\ see what happen if you do dry Feb. (the shortest month)
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Oh, dear God. The unhinged stupidity of that whole debacle is all coming back to me.

"Elian's saint of a mother was smart. She dressed him in a bright orange shirt and bright yellow shirt to ward of the sharks."
"So in other words...this stupid idiot was preparing for the contingency that her six-year-old child would be floating in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico surrounded by f**king sharks. Yeah, mother of the year."


She was banging some felon who fled to the US and brought her son along for the ride.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: spongeboob: Poor kid he looks like Ben Shapiro

We're getting a little casual with the insults


Pretty sure that was just a statement of fact as perceived by me
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whatever happened to that aunt of his?  Is she seeing anybody?
[media.gettyimages.com image 469x612]


I still remember Conan O'Brien doing his "live via satellite" bit where he would interview Bill Clinton...with Robert Smigel playing Slick Willy.

IIRC:

"Hey man!  How about that cousin of his?  Marisol....Aerosol...something like that.  She's hot!"
 
guinsu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maneck: "Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions..."

The custody dispute happened and was big news in 1999. The USSR started to dissolve in 1988.


When it comes to how we treat Cuba, the Cold War never ended.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And that, my fellow Farkers, was the first domino that brought us to DeathSantis' Fascist Playground, with its own FARK Tag.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I still remember Conan O'Brien doing his "live via satellite" bit where he would interview Bill Clinton...with Robert Smigel playing Slick Willy.


They call it Clutch Cargo for some reason, if you want to youtube all of those old bits
Schwarzenegger was my favorite because he would always take about the GREATEST MOVIE OF ALL TIME JINGLE ALL ZE WAY!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: gunga galunga: Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.

That's on us for not returning him to his father immediately but instead letting his unhinged distant relatives whore him out for the media attention.

No, that's on his relatives.  His mother drowned, his father wanted him back in Cuba.  That should have been the end of the story.  If you remember, which you clearly don't, law enforcement had to raid where he was at and physically take him from his relatives.


They threatened to shoot anyone who came to take him then had a photographer standing by when the Feds understandably came prepared.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: gunga galunga: Oh, dear God. The unhinged stupidity of that whole debacle is all coming back to me.

"Elian's saint of a mother was smart. She dressed him in a bright orange shirt and bright yellow shirt to ward of the sharks."
"So in other words...this stupid idiot was preparing for the contingency that her six-year-old child would be floating in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico surrounded by f**king sharks. Yeah, mother of the year."

Yeah, I'm ashamed to admit I bought into the whole stupidity too.

Granted I was a dumb teenager at the time and didn't know any better.


You think you're ashamed over that? I was on Dubya's side during the whole 2000 election clusterf**k.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Maneck: "Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions..."

The custody dispute happened and was big news in 1999. The USSR started to dissolve in 1988.

Author of the article is probably someone who calls anyone over 25 a boomet


Boomet is now the name of my Sha Na Na cover band
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whatever happened to that aunt of his?  Is she seeing anybody?
[media.gettyimages.com image 469x612]


It hurts how much she loves that boy...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.


Ever watch Newmax interviewing someone about Trump?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: The_Sponge: I still remember Conan O'Brien doing his "live via satellite" bit where he would interview Bill Clinton...with Robert Smigel playing Slick Willy.

They call it Clutch Cargo for some reason, if you want to youtube all of those old bits
Schwarzenegger was my favorite because he would always take about the GREATEST MOVIE OF ALL TIME JINGLE ALL ZE WAY!


Heh...thanks.

And holy shiat "Jingle All the Way" SUCKS.

/Had to suffer through it during a flight in 2004.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: gunga galunga: Weatherkiss: How it started: The boy's Miami relatives argued if he went back to Cuba, he would become a brainwashed trophy for Castro in his long-running feud with the US.

How it's going: "I don't profess to have any religion, but if I did my God would be Fidel Castro. He is like a ship that knew to take his crew on the right path," González said in an interview with Cuba's state-run media in 2013.
González often said Castro was like a second father to him.

That's on us for not returning him to his father immediately but instead letting his unhinged distant relatives whore him out for the media attention.

No, that's on his relatives.  His mother drowned, his father wanted him back in Cuba.  That should have been the end of the story.  If you remember, which you clearly don't, law enforcement had to raid where he was at and physically take him from his relatives.


I remember that half of the country was four square against giving him back to his father, including the thousands that swarmed by the Gonzalez household on a daily basis threatening violence, so I stand by my choice of words.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Maneck: "Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions..."

The custody dispute happened and was big news in 1999. The USSR started to dissolve in 1988.


It happened in the year 2000.

The actions by Janet Reno and The Clinton Administration very likely cost Al Gore several hundred, if not a few thousand, crucial votes from Little Havana and the Miami area in the 2000 election.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whatever happened to that aunt of his?  Is she seeing anybody?
[media.gettyimages.com image 469x612]


Cousin.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.