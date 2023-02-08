 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Smithereens, The Fall, The Damned, The Jazz Butcher, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #433. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa!
Just had 3 more wild boars in the garden. They don't much like having Maglites pointed at them
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Properly caffeinated this morn so party already started over here...

The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube ayuooyWPEUc
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers everyone!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Properly caffeinated this morn so party already started over here...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ayuooyWPEUc]


I'm having a wee pre-show boogie too
Half Man Half Biscuit - Irk the Purists [Official Audio]
Youtube HB10-CFhRj8
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy! Two in a row for me - it's a tough life, laying around, trying to stay up to spout inanities and folksy, homespun wisdom in the middle of the day.

But you guys is worth it.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

perigee: Howdy Howdy Howdy! Two in a row for me - it's a tough life, laying around, trying to stay up to spout inanities and folksy, homespun wisdom in the middle of the day.

But you guys is worth it.


I think you deserve some cake... what kinda slices ya fancy?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Present, and already in my CHURCH clothes

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: Howdy Howdy Howdy! Two in a row for me - it's a tough life, laying around, trying to stay up to spout inanities and folksy, homespun wisdom in the middle of the day.

But you guys is worth it.

I think you deserve some cake... what kinda slices ya fancy?


Devil's food, please, cuz Devil's eat it. Devils won't eat spongecake.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Present, and already in my CHURCH clothes

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]


You so fancy...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
this music is giving me a freaking seizure
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this music is giving me a freaking seizure


I was thinking, "This stuff is what anxiety sounds like..."
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this music is giving me a freaking seizure


Gotta tell ya, it's doing fark-all for my understanding of earth sciences.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this music is giving me a freaking seizure


It's what I would put on if I was trying to get rid of a visitor.
Unless I had a Kreator CD to hand
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: this music is giving me a freaking seizure

I was thinking, "This stuff is what anxiety sounds like..."


It's the kind of stuff I'd listen to if I were having bad anxiety. It calms my brain to look for patterns and find some kind of order in the chaos.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LOFL
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

perigee: NeoMoxie: perigee: Howdy Howdy Howdy! Two in a row for me - it's a tough life, laying around, trying to stay up to spout inanities and folksy, homespun wisdom in the middle of the day.

But you guys is worth it.

I think you deserve some cake... what kinda slices ya fancy?

Devil's food, please, cuz Devil's eat it. Devils won't eat spongecake.


And this is what the Devil does.......

/Thrill Kill Kult
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chams
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chameleons!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this music is giving me a freaking seizure


I kinda liked it. I'm abnormal, I know.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now that was tasty...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Question for the local experts;

Anybody outside of Philadelphia ever hear of Beru Revue, or was that just us?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

perigee: Question for the local experts;

Anybody outside of Philadelphia ever hear of Beru Revue, or was that just us?


Not here, but after seeing this photo I have made a note to lend them an ear
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
